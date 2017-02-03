All Terrain Phil on the All Terrain Pill

Phil Hansen is all terrain. Whatever, whenever, he just shreds. And he does it all on the Lib Tech All Terrain Pill with Cockroach Construction. Enough talk, check out Phil in his “ATP” edit!

“ATP” Phil Hansen’s 2016 Skateboard Carnage! from Lib Tech on Vimeo.

Photos by Tim Zimmerman

About Mervin

Mervin Manufacturing is the leading designer and manufacturer of snowboarding, surfing, skiing and skateboarding products. Built at the world’s most environMENTAL zero hazardous waste producing factory by the people who ride them. Mervin Manufacturing was founded by snow/skate/surf enthusiasts Mike Olson and Pete Saari in 1977. In an industry where virtually every other company has moved production to China or offshore, Mervin is the longest running and last major board factory in the USA. Based out of Sequim, Washington, on the Strait of Juan De Fuca between the rugged Olympic and Cascade Mountain Ranges, Mervin is a direct link between riding and manufacturing.

