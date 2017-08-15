Aluminati Announces the Addition of the Bullnose Deck to Line Up

August 15, 2017 • Media Buzz

August 14, 2017 (Corona, CA) —  Aluminati announces the addition of the Bullnose, a 30” deck, to their lineup.  The Bullnose features 3/8 inch concave as well as channels to advance performance while maintaining strength, flexibility and uniqueness.   The Bullnose deck shape draws inspiration from vintage cruisers but adds modern technology and is now available with any Aluminati graphic of your choice.

bullnose

Bullnose Dimensions:

Length: 30”

Width: 8”

Wheelbase: 18″

Components:

100% recycled air-craft aluminum with integrated grip

3/8″ Concave

5 ¼” Trucks

60mm Wheels

5/16” Riser + Wedge

Abec7 Bearings

For more information, please visit: http://www.aluminatiboards.com/aluminati-announces-addition-bullnose-line/

Shop Now:  http://www.aluminatiboards.com/product-category/springsummer17/

About Aluminati:

Aluminati Skateboards is reimagining the cruiser board. Recycled aircraft grade aluminum, integrated clear grip and endless graphics options make Aluminati the new classic. Born and built in Southern California, Aluminati fuses the tradition and nostalgia of cruiser boards with the performance and precision of modern technologies. Aluminati’s dynamic and vibrant graphics are a product of a proprietary, in-house manufacturing process that is as innovative as the precision machined aluminum deck. Save a Tree, Shrink a Landfill.  Ride Aluminum, Love Aluminum.

