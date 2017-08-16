Whether you’re on the road looking for a good place to stop and refuel with the best surfing gear, or you’ve recently moved and are on the hunt for a new home base, our 2017 Surf Shop Guide can point you in the right direction. This Southeast edition covers all of Florida — from Jacksonville down to Miami and over to the Gulf.
Sunrise Surf Shop
Jacksonville Beach, FL
SunriseSurfShop.com
November 6, 1976
Best local surf spot:
Jax Beach Pier bowl
Teamriders:
Asher Nolan, the Thompson brothers, Justin Quintal, Ryan Briggs, Terry DeLoach, Blake Kantack, and Solon McLaughlin to name a few
Top-selling brands:
Billabong, Volcom, Roark, Vans, Sharp Eye, Orion, Ricky Carroll, all DELUXE products
With hard work and dedication through the years, Sunrise has become North Florida’s favorite small family-owned and operated core surf and skate shop, providing North Florida surfers and skaters with a place where they can go and find everything they need.
Catalyst Surf Shop
Cocoa Beach/Melbourne Beach, FL
CatalystShop.com
@CatalystMB
@CatalystCB
@USSCatalyst
@Catalystshopdotcom
2006
Best local surf spot:
Ocean Avenue and Sebastian Inlet
Teamriders:
All of our friends and family!
Top-selling brands:
Catalyst, …Lost, Billabong, and more!
Our board room is full of the best surfboards in the world!
Island Trader Surf Shop
Stuart, FL
IslandTraderSurf.com
2010
Best local surf spot:
Dolmans Beach
Teamriders:
Andy Malave, Bob Wolfe, Mike Vogt, Donna Musso
K9 Teamriders:
Layla, Lilly, and Sammy
Top-selling brands:
CoreVac, Cannibal, ECP, Michael Dolsey Designs
Known for owner’s knowledge (51 years of surfing experience) and selection of stand-up paddleboards, paddles, and SUP accessories. We’re the only shop to offer try-before-you-buy on all of our SUPs and paddles. More than 100 vintage boards hanging in the surfboard museum, too! Incredible value with all apparel always 50% off retail.
Blueline Surf And Paddle Co
Jupiter, FL
BluelineSurf.com
2010
Best local surf spot:
Jupiter Inlet
Teamriders:
Sydney and Tanner Corbitt, Greg Badgley, Carl Soranno, Evan Wisdom, Max Ehr, Giorgio and Izzy Gomez, Ryan Helm, Steve and Maddie Miller, Stephen and Rachel Chase, Eric Lion and Will Connaughton, Greg Panas
Top-selling brands:
Vans, Roark, Dakine, Avid, Jiva, Costa, Smith, Otis, Rhythm, Mad Hueys, Cova, IMSY Swimwear, Haydenshapes, Tom Neilson, Riveria, Surftech, Bote, FCS, Futures, Globe Skateboards, GoPro, Raw Elements, Sun Bum
A lifestyle shop and brand built on our local surroundings and community. Surf, paddle, fish, or just kick back and enjoy life… We got you.
The Surf Station
St. Augustine, FL
SurfStationStore.com
1984
Best local surf spot:
Vilano
Teamriders:
Gabe Kling, Dustin Richardson, Evan and Noah Brownell
Top-selling brands:
Channel Islands, …Lost, Firewire, LibTech, Vissla, Surf Station
The Surf Station has the world’s largest online selection of surfboards and surf accessories — and we ship worldwide! We also specialize in surf camps, lessons, and rentals!
Red Dog Surf Shop
New Smyrna Beach, FL
RedDogSurfShop.com
1989
Best local surf spot:
Inlet
Teamriders:
Eric and Evan Geiselman, Steve McLean, DJ Buchanan, Nicole Fulford, Ben Wingate
Top-selling brands:
…Lost, Channel Islands, Orion, Haydenshapes, Firewire
Last locally owned surf shop in New Smyrna Beach, offering the biggest selection of core surf, accessories, and apparel since 1989.
Ron Jon Surf Shop
Cocoa Beach, FL
RonJonSurfShop.com
1963
Best local surf spot:
Cocoa Beach Pier
Top-selling brands:
Billabong, Hurley, Quiksilver, Rip Curl, Ron Jon, Roxy
Ron Jon Surf Shop in Cocoa Beach is the World’s Largest Surf Shop and the brand’s “One of a Kind” flagship facility. The 52,000-square-foot store has the best selection of surf, skate, and beach essentials on earth, and it’s open 24 hours a day! With stores in New Jersey, Florida, South Carolina, Maryland, and Alabama, more people have the opportunity to experience the “World’s Most Famous” surf shop.
2nd Street Surf Shop
Pompano Beach, FL
2ndStSurfShop.com
(954) 943-4848
2006
Best local surf spot:
SE 2nd Street
Teamriders:
Danny Bossano, Nader Taha, Cliff Maddock, Timmy Leichliter, Nick Calice, Konnor Katzmark
Top-selling brands:
Costa Sunglasses, GoPro, KB Surfboards, Local Brand, Scales Gear, Authentic 2nd St. Apparel
The ocean experience hub of Pompano Beach, FL. Lessons, rentals, and experiences for all ages. Join us every third Saturday of the month for Sustainable Surf Saturday — a community beach cleanup followed by free surf and SUP lessons!
B.C. Surf & Sport
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
BCsurf.com
1977
Best local surf spot:
Commercial Pier
Top-selling brands:
Firewire/Slater Designs, Haydenshapes, JS, Billabong, Stance
B.C. Surf & Sport began with one small store in Ft. Lauderdale, FL more than 40 years ago and is still owned and run today by the same surfers, skaters, and snowboarders who built the business.
Compound Board Shop
Sarasota, FL
CompoundBoardShop.com
2003
Best local surf spot:
Venice Jetty
Teamriders:
Tayler Brothers, Owen Weaver, Ashton Goggans, Mikey Kapica, Jake Harn, Kris Belligan, Cole Peterson, Fischer Family, Shane & Amber Yoder, Mel Gannon, Big Pookie
Top-selling brands:
Seafarer Sleds, Vans, Howler Bros, Patagonia, Volcom, RVCA, Vissla, Duvin, TCSS, and Skinny Water Culture
Compound is founded first and foremost on serving the community. We stock the best goods to keep you on the water regardless of the conditions!
