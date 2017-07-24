Whether you’re on the road looking for a good place to stop and refuel with the best surfing gear, or you’ve recently moved and are on the hunt for a new home base, our 2017 Surf Shop Guide can point you in the right direction. This Northeast edition covers Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York — a perfect map for your next trip up the coast.

Blackpoint Surf Shop

Scarborough, ME

Open since: 2011 Best local surf spot: Scarborough Beach, Higgins Beach Team riders: Nick Hutchins, Joe Radano, Nick Power Top selling brands: Firewire, …Lost, McDermott Shapes We are Maine’s full service surf shop offering lessons, rentals, ding repair, restorations, boardbuilding supplies, and custom-made surfboards by McDermott Shapes.

Maine Surfers Union

Portland, ME

Open since: 2013 Best local surf spot: Higgins Beach, Scarborough State Park Team riders: Gabe Reuben, Jason McMichael, Nick Aleandro, Kate Strait, Chris Powers Top selling brands: MSU Gear, MSU Custom Boards, Woodin Surfboards, Album Surfboards, Jon Wegener Surfboards, United by Blue, Roark, Iron & Resin, Seea, Poler Stuff Maine Surfers Union Surf is a surf and lifestyle shop in Portland’s Old Port carrying hand-shaped surfboards, custom wetsuits, apparel, and accessories as well as in-house custom surfboards.

Levitate Surf & Skate

Marshfield, MA

Open since: 2003 Best local surf spot: Rexhame / Nantasket Team riders: Robbie Goodwin, Chad Bruce, Kyle Algera Top selling brands: Levitate brand, WRV, Firewire, Schaper, Lost, Hobie Surf, skate, music, and art since 2003. Community-oriented business that operates shops in Marshfield and Nantucket, manufactures our own apparel line, runs camps, lessons, the Levitate Music & Arts Festival, and backyard events.

Living Water Surf Co.

Little Compton, RI

Open since: 2009 Best local surf spot: The ocean Team riders: The Barend family and some local Little Compton crew Top selling brands: Rip Curl, Hurley, Rainbow, Olukai, Carver Skateboards, Prolite, DaKine, Carroll Surfboards, VonSol, JC Hawaii, Clever Surfboards, The Seea, Kialoa, Catch Surf Small family business run by the Barend family, who moved from the North Shore of Oahu to Rhode Island to share their expertise and love of the ocean. Voted the best surf shop in Little Compton for 9 years straight.

Island Surf & Sport

Newport, RI

Open since: 1979 Best local surf spot: Ruggles Top selling brands: O’Neill, Patagonia, Vans, RVCA Jetty, Catch Surf, Olukai, Rip Curl, …Lost, Bing, Anderson, Trimcraft, Mayo, Vans, Catch Surf, Smith, Costa, Ray Ban, Roxy, Maaji, and more!

New England’s largest surf shop! Located minutes from beautiful beaches and Newport’s historic downtown, we offer the best selection of all the best brands!

Bunger Surf Shop

Babylon, NY