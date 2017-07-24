Whether you’re on the road looking for a good place to stop and refuel with the best surfing gear, or you’ve recently moved and are on the hunt for a new home base, our 2017 Surf Shop Guide can point you in the right direction. This Northeast edition covers Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York — a perfect map for your next trip up the coast.
Blackpoint Surf Shop
Scarborough, ME
BlackpointSurfShop.com
Instagram:
Facebook:
Contact:
Open since:
2011
Best local surf spot:
Scarborough Beach, Higgins Beach
Team riders:
Nick Hutchins, Joe Radano, Nick Power
Top selling brands:
Firewire, …Lost, McDermott Shapes
We are Maine’s full service surf shop offering lessons, rentals, ding repair, restorations, boardbuilding supplies, and custom-made surfboards by McDermott Shapes.
Maine Surfers Union
Portland, ME
Mainesurfersunion.com
Instagram:
Facebook:
Contact:
Open since:
2013
Best local surf spot:
Higgins Beach, Scarborough State Park
Team riders:
Gabe Reuben, Jason McMichael, Nick Aleandro, Kate Strait, Chris Powers
Top selling brands:
MSU Gear, MSU Custom Boards, Woodin Surfboards, Album Surfboards, Jon Wegener Surfboards, United by Blue, Roark, Iron & Resin, Seea, Poler Stuff
Maine Surfers Union Surf is a surf and lifestyle shop in Portland’s Old Port carrying hand-shaped surfboards, custom wetsuits, apparel, and accessories as well as in-house custom surfboards.
Levitate Surf & Skate
Marshfield, MA
LevitateBrand.com
Instagram:
Facebook:
Contact:
Open since:
2003
Best local surf spot:
Rexhame / Nantasket
Team riders:
Robbie Goodwin, Chad Bruce, Kyle Algera
Top selling brands:
Levitate brand, WRV, Firewire, Schaper, Lost, Hobie
Surf, skate, music, and art since 2003. Community-oriented business that operates shops in Marshfield and Nantucket, manufactures our own apparel line, runs camps, lessons, the Levitate Music & Arts Festival, and backyard events.
Living Water Surf Co.
Little Compton, RI
LivingWaterSurfCo.com
Instagram:
Contact:
Open since:
2009
Best local surf spot:
The ocean
Team riders:
The Barend family and some local Little Compton crew
Top selling brands:
Rip Curl, Hurley, Rainbow, Olukai, Carver Skateboards, Prolite, DaKine, Carroll Surfboards, VonSol, JC Hawaii, Clever Surfboards, The Seea, Kialoa, Catch Surf
Small family business run by the Barend family, who moved from the North Shore of Oahu to Rhode Island to share their expertise and love of the ocean. Voted the best surf shop in Little Compton for 9 years straight.
Island Surf & Sport
Newport, RI
IslandSurfAndSport.com
Instagram:
Facebook:
Contact:
(401) 846-4421
IslandSurfAndSport.com
Open since:
1979
Best local surf spot:
Ruggles
Top selling brands:
O’Neill, Patagonia, Vans, RVCA Jetty, Catch Surf, Olukai, Rip Curl, …Lost, Bing, Anderson, Trimcraft, Mayo, Vans, Catch Surf, Smith, Costa, Ray Ban, Roxy, Maaji, and more!
New England’s largest surf shop! Located minutes from beautiful beaches and Newport’s historic downtown, we offer the best selection of all the best brands!
Bunger Surf Shop
Babylon, NY
BungerSurf.com
Instagram:
Facebook:
Contact:
Open since:
1962
Best local surf spot:
Gilgo Beach
Top selling brands:
Xcel, Billabong, O’Neill, Bunger,
Rip Curl, …Lost, Creatures, Cova
Bunger Surf Shop is one of the oldest family-owned and operated surf shops in the USA. Known for custom surfboards, apparel, skateboards, sunglasses, and much more. Since the Beginning.