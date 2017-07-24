Surf Shop Guide: Northeast

July 24, 2017 • Geared Up

Somewhere in the Northeast. Photo: Mez

Whether you’re on the road looking for a good place to stop and refuel with the best surfing gear, or you’ve recently moved and are on the hunt for a new home base, our 2017 Surf Shop Guide can point you in the right direction. This Northeast edition covers Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York — a perfect map for your next trip up the coast.

Blackpoint Surf Shop

Scarborough, ME
BlackpointSurfShop.com

Instagram:

@blackpointsurfshop

Facebook:

/BlackpointSurfshop

Contact:

BlackpointSurfShop.com

Open since:

2011

Best local surf spot:

Scarborough Beach, Higgins Beach

Team riders:

Nick Hutchins, Joe Radano, Nick Power

Top selling brands:

Firewire, …Lost, McDermott Shapes

We are Maine’s full service surf shop offering lessons, rentals, ding repair, restorations, boardbuilding supplies, and custom-made surfboards by McDermott Shapes.

Maine Surfers Union

Portland, ME
Mainesurfersunion.com

Instagram:

@mainesurfersunion

Facebook:

/MaineSurfersUnion

Contact:

MaineSurfersUnion.com

Open since:

2013

Best local surf spot:

Higgins Beach, Scarborough State Park

Team riders:

Gabe Reuben, Jason McMichael, Nick Aleandro, Kate Strait, Chris Powers

Top selling brands:

MSU Gear, MSU Custom Boards, Woodin Surfboards, Album Surfboards, Jon Wegener Surfboards, United by Blue, Roark, Iron & Resin, Seea, Poler Stuff

Maine Surfers Union Surf is a surf and lifestyle shop in Portland’s Old Port carrying hand-shaped surfboards, custom wetsuits, apparel, and accessories as well as in-house custom surfboards.

Levitate Surf & Skate

Marshfield, MA
LevitateBrand.com

Instagram:

@levitatebrand

Facebook:

/levitatebrand

Contact:

LevitateBrand.com

Open since:

2003

Best local surf spot:

Rexhame / Nantasket

Team riders:

Robbie Goodwin, Chad Bruce, Kyle Algera

Top selling brands:

Levitate brand, WRV, Firewire, Schaper, Lost, Hobie

Surf, skate, music, and art since 2003. Community-oriented business that operates shops in Marshfield and Nantucket, manufactures our own apparel line, runs camps, lessons, the Levitate Music & Arts Festival, and backyard events.

Living Water Surf Co.

Little Compton, RI
LivingWaterSurfCo.com

Instagram:

@livingwatersurfco

Contact:

LivingWaterSurfCo.com

Open since:

2009

Best local surf spot:

The ocean

Team riders:

The Barend family and some local Little Compton crew

Top selling brands:

Rip Curl, Hurley, Rainbow, Olukai, Carver Skateboards, Prolite, DaKine, Carroll Surfboards, VonSol, JC Hawaii, Clever Surfboards, The Seea, Kialoa, Catch Surf

Small family business run by the Barend family, who moved from the North Shore of Oahu to Rhode Island to share their expertise and love of the ocean. Voted the best surf shop in Little Compton for 9 years straight.

Island Surf & Sport

Newport, RI
IslandSurfAndSport.com

Instagram:

@islandsurfandsport

Facebook:

/islandsurfandsport

Contact:

(401) 846-4421
IslandSurfAndSport.com

Open since:

1979

Best local surf spot:

Ruggles

Top selling brands:

O’Neill, Patagonia, Vans, RVCA Jetty, Catch Surf, Olukai, Rip Curl, …Lost, Bing, Anderson, Trimcraft, Mayo, Vans, Catch Surf, Smith, Costa, Ray Ban, Roxy, Maaji, and more!
New England’s largest surf shop! Located minutes from beautiful beaches and Newport’s historic downtown, we offer the best selection of all the best brands!

Bunger Surf Shop

Babylon, NY
BungerSurf.com

Instagram:

@bungersurfshop

Facebook:

/bungersurfshop

Contact:

BungerSurf.com

Open since:

1962

Best local surf spot:

Gilgo Beach

Top selling brands:

Xcel, Billabong, O’Neill, Bunger,
Rip Curl, …Lost, Creatures, Cova
Bunger Surf Shop is one of the oldest family-owned and operated surf shops in the USA. Known for custom surfboards, apparel, skateboards, sunglasses, and much more. Since the Beginning.

  • Joe Tworkowski

    Let us not forget, the heart and soul surf shop of Long Beach, N.Y. Maritime Surf. Due North.

