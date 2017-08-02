Whether you’re on the road looking for a good place to stop and refuel with the best surfing gear, or you’ve recently moved and are on the hunt for a new home base, our 2017 Surf Shop Guide can point you in the right direction. This Mid-Atlantic edition covers New Jersey, North Carolina, and South Carolina…

Eastern Lines Surf Shop

Belmar, NJ

Open since: 1981 Best local surf spot: 18th Ave, L-Jetty, Avon Team riders: Alex Brooks, Logan Kamen, Mark Giresi, Nick DeLisa, Rob Mack, Brian Dalton, Spencer Bridges, Pat Hemenway Top selling brands: Rip Curl, O’Neill, Channel Islands, …Lost, Jetty, Creatures of Leisure Located right on the beach in Belmar, NJ, we have been surfing with the locals and taking care of our friends and customers for 36 years! Our mantra has always been: Soul, Tradition, Experience! Totally stocked with all the gear you need. Surf and SUP lessons and rentals too!

Bare Wires Surf Shop

Spring Lake, NJ

Open since: 2003 Best local surf spot: We are frothers and move around — our sandbars change too much to rely on one single place Team riders: Jude Clark, Cooper Fortney, Jake Dematteo, Keaton Fortney, Nick Napolitano, Jesse Hulsart, Zac Mansfield Top selling brands: Vissla, Chemistry, Volcom, Vans, Jetty, RVCA, Captain Fin Co., O’Neill, Reef, Salty Crew, Firewire, Roark, Banks, Dakine, Rusty, Sanuk, Olukai, JS, Rainbow, Otis, Von Zipper, Costa del Mar, Superbrand, NIke SB, Converse, Xcel, Body Glove, Chilli, FCS, Futures Fins, AJW, Mencel We try and pack it in for the size we are. Great customer experience and getting people on the right equipment is the goal.

Brave New World

Point Pleasant, NJ

Open since: 1974 Best local surf spot: Jenks Team riders: Tom Petriken, Jordan Beverly, Mikey Hyde, and Bailey Redy Top selling brands: …Lost, Channel Islands, Firewire, Roberts, Pyzel, Rusty, JS, Matt Kechele, WRV, Lib Tech, Panda, Christenson, Hobie, Torq, FCS, Futures, Creatures, Da Kine, Gorilla, Sympl, O’Neill, Rip Curl, Quiksilver, Xcel, Patagonia, Hurley, and Body Glove With three locations, Brave New World carries the

most sought-after surf, skate, and snow products

on the market.

South End Surf ‘N Paddle

Beach Haven, NJ

Open since: 2011 Best local surf spot: Holyoke, LBI Team riders: We sponsor young surfers and SUP racers, and the roster is always changing Top selling brands: Riviera Paddlesurf, Stewart, Ricky Carroll, Takayama, Stoke, Queen City, Pine Knot, Planet Blue A classic board shop with more boards than clothes. We shape boards on-site and always have 100 new SUPs and 75 new longboard surfboards in stock. Good selection of wetsuits and gear.

REAL Watersports

Waves, NC

Open since: 2001 Best local surf spot: Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Team riders: Brett Barley, Josh Mulcoy, James Jenkins, Matt Keenan, Kai Wescoat Top selling brands: Lost, Rusty, Pyzel, JS, Chilli, SUPERbrand, Maurice Cole, Rawson, Firewire, Slater Designs, Vernor, Hayden Shapes, Mark Richards, Roberts, Christenson, Robert August, Takayama, Ricky Carroll, Catch Surf REAL is stocked to the gills with over 1,000 boards plus all the accessories to dial them in. Shipping worldwide daily. Watermen’s Bar & Grill is located on their back deck for delicious post-session beers, food, and live music.

50 South Surf Shop

Surf City, NC

Open since: 2010 Best local surf spot: Surf City Pier, one block from the shop Team riders: Alex Brooks, Paul Cole, Julian Kingon, Dylan Bradshaw, Holden Griffeth, Hunter Griffeth and Callie Summerlin Top selling brands: Channel Islands, Firewire, Ricky Carroll, Takayama, Eavey, Shepard, Black Rose 50 South is the go-to shop in Surf City for the top surfboards, surf gear, and surf-inspired clothing from all the top names.

Sweetwater Surf Shop

Wrightsville Beach, NC

Open since: 1976 Best local surf spot: C-Street Team riders: Dylan Kowalski, Owen Moss, Karson Lewis Top selling brands: Hurley, Billabong, Firewire, Boys and Arrows, Rip Curl, O’Neill, Sharp Eye, Volcom, Vissla, Salty Crew, Amuse Society, L-Space THE surf shop of choice in Wrightsville Beach, NC, for locals and visitors. All the top brands, great customer service, welcoming staff, and unbeatable prices!

Ocean Surf Shop

Folly Beach, SC

Open since: 1985 Best local surf spot: Third reef at The Washout Team riders: Blue Spivey, Eric Kirby, Savannah Bradley, Rose Windham, Jenny Brown, Peyton Shaw, Cory Jackson, Harlie Stephens, Thomas Cannon, Dave Dixon, Evan Willis, Chad Davis Top selling brands: Billabong, O’Neill, RVCA, Volcom, Rusty, Reef, Hurley, Dakine, Brixton, Roark, L Space, Amuse Society, Vissla, Vans, Stance, Sanuk, Olukai, Rainbow, Smith, Suncloud, Von Zipper, Costa Del Mar, Electric, Filtrate, Carver, Arbor, Globe, FCS, Modom, Futures Surfboards by: Gary Wilson, Rusty, Pyzel, Cannibal, Stewart, Hayden Shapes, WRV, Eavey, Stewart, Catch Surf/Beater Celebrating 35 years on beautiful Folly Beach, SC, Ocean Surf Shop is owned and operated by surfers. We truly pride ourselves on enhancing your wave-riding and beach-going experience. We know how much we love surfing, and we think that you should, too.

