Whether you’re on the road looking for a good place to stop and refuel with the best surfing gear, or you’ve recently moved and are on the hunt for a new home base, our 2017 Surf Shop Guide can point you in the right direction. This Mid-Atlantic edition covers New Jersey, North Carolina, and South Carolina…
Eastern Lines Surf Shop
Belmar, NJ
EasternLines.com
Instagram:
Facebook:
Contact:
Open since:
1981
Best local surf spot:
18th Ave, L-Jetty, Avon
Team riders:
Alex Brooks, Logan Kamen, Mark Giresi, Nick DeLisa, Rob Mack, Brian Dalton, Spencer Bridges, Pat Hemenway
Top selling brands:
Rip Curl, O’Neill, Channel Islands, …Lost, Jetty, Creatures of Leisure
Located right on the beach in Belmar, NJ, we have been surfing with the locals and taking care of our friends and customers for 36 years! Our mantra has always been: Soul, Tradition, Experience! Totally stocked with all the gear you need. Surf and SUP lessons and rentals too!
Bare Wires Surf Shop
Spring Lake, NJ
BareWireSurfShop.com
Instagram:
Facebook:
Contact:
(732) 359-7780
Open since:
2003
Best local surf spot:
We are frothers and move around — our sandbars change too much to rely on one single place
Team riders:
Jude Clark, Cooper Fortney, Jake Dematteo, Keaton Fortney, Nick Napolitano, Jesse Hulsart, Zac Mansfield
Top selling brands:
Vissla, Chemistry, Volcom, Vans, Jetty, RVCA, Captain Fin Co., O’Neill, Reef, Salty Crew, Firewire, Roark, Banks, Dakine, Rusty, Sanuk, Olukai, JS, Rainbow, Otis, Von Zipper, Costa del Mar, Superbrand, NIke SB, Converse, Xcel, Body Glove, Chilli, FCS, Futures Fins, AJW, Mencel
We try and pack it in for the size we are. Great customer experience and getting people on the right equipment is the goal.
Brave New World
Point Pleasant, NJ
BraveSurf.com
Instagram:
Facebook:
Contact:
Open since:
1974
Best local surf spot:
Jenks
Team riders:
Tom Petriken, Jordan Beverly, Mikey Hyde, and Bailey Redy
Top selling brands:
…Lost, Channel Islands, Firewire, Roberts, Pyzel, Rusty, JS, Matt Kechele, WRV, Lib Tech, Panda, Christenson, Hobie, Torq, FCS, Futures, Creatures, Da Kine, Gorilla, Sympl, O’Neill, Rip Curl, Quiksilver, Xcel, Patagonia, Hurley, and Body Glove
With three locations, Brave New World carries the
most sought-after surf, skate, and snow products
on the market.
South End Surf ‘N Paddle
Beach Haven, NJ
SouthEndSurfNPaddle.com
Instagram:
Facebook:
Contact:
Open since:
2011
Best local surf spot:
Holyoke, LBI
Team riders:
We sponsor young surfers and SUP racers, and the roster is always changing
Top selling brands:
Riviera Paddlesurf, Stewart, Ricky Carroll, Takayama, Stoke, Queen City, Pine Knot, Planet Blue
A classic board shop with more boards than clothes. We shape boards on-site and always have 100 new SUPs and 75 new longboard surfboards in stock. Good selection of wetsuits and gear.
REAL Watersports
Waves, NC
RealWatersports.com
Instagram:
Facebook:
Contact:
Open since:
2001
Best local surf spot:
Cape Hatteras Lighthouse
Team riders:
Brett Barley, Josh Mulcoy, James Jenkins, Matt Keenan, Kai Wescoat
Top selling brands:
Lost, Rusty, Pyzel, JS, Chilli, SUPERbrand, Maurice Cole, Rawson, Firewire, Slater Designs, Vernor, Hayden Shapes, Mark Richards, Roberts, Christenson, Robert August, Takayama, Ricky Carroll, Catch Surf
REAL is stocked to the gills with over 1,000 boards plus all the accessories to dial them in. Shipping worldwide daily. Watermen’s Bar & Grill is located on their back deck for delicious post-session beers, food, and live music.
50 South Surf Shop
Surf City, NC
Surf50South.com
Instagram:
Facebook:
Contact:
Open since:
2010
Best local surf spot:
Surf City Pier, one block from the shop
Team riders:
Alex Brooks, Paul Cole, Julian Kingon, Dylan Bradshaw, Holden Griffeth, Hunter Griffeth and Callie Summerlin
Top selling brands:
Channel Islands, Firewire, Ricky Carroll, Takayama, Eavey, Shepard, Black Rose
50 South is the go-to shop in Surf City for the top surfboards, surf gear, and surf-inspired clothing from all the top names.
Sweetwater Surf Shop
Wrightsville Beach, NC
SweetWaterSurfShop.com
Instagram:
Facebook:
Contact:
Open since:
1976
Best local surf spot:
C-Street
Team riders:
Dylan Kowalski, Owen Moss, Karson Lewis
Top selling brands:
Hurley, Billabong, Firewire, Boys and Arrows, Rip Curl, O’Neill, Sharp Eye, Volcom, Vissla, Salty Crew, Amuse Society, L-Space
THE surf shop of choice in Wrightsville Beach, NC, for locals and visitors. All the top brands, great customer service, welcoming staff, and unbeatable prices!
Ocean Surf Shop
Folly Beach, SC
OceanSurfShop.com
Instagram:
Facebook:
Contact:
(843) 588-9175
Open since:
1985
Best local surf spot:
Third reef at The Washout
Team riders:
Blue Spivey, Eric Kirby, Savannah Bradley, Rose Windham, Jenny Brown, Peyton Shaw, Cory Jackson, Harlie Stephens, Thomas Cannon, Dave Dixon, Evan Willis, Chad Davis
Top selling brands:
Billabong, O’Neill, RVCA, Volcom, Rusty, Reef, Hurley, Dakine, Brixton, Roark, L Space, Amuse Society, Vissla, Vans, Stance, Sanuk, Olukai, Rainbow, Smith, Suncloud, Von Zipper, Costa Del Mar, Electric, Filtrate, Carver, Arbor, Globe, FCS, Modom, Futures
Surfboards by:
Gary Wilson, Rusty, Pyzel, Cannibal, Stewart, Hayden Shapes, WRV, Eavey, Stewart, Catch Surf/Beater
Celebrating 35 years on beautiful Folly Beach, SC, Ocean Surf Shop is owned and operated by surfers. We truly pride ourselves on enhancing your wave-riding and beach-going experience. We know how much we love surfing, and we think that you should, too.
Tags: 50 South Surf Shop, Bare Wires Surf Shop, Brave New World, eastern lines surf shop, new jersey, north carolina, Ocean Surf Shop, real watersports, south carolina, South End Surf 'N Paddle, summer surf shop guide, sweetwater surf shop