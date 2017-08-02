Surf Shop Guide: Mid-Atlantic

August 2, 2017 • Geared Up

New Jersey. Photo: Hunter DeNicola

Whether you’re on the road looking for a good place to stop and refuel with the best surfing gear, or you’ve recently moved and are on the hunt for a new home base, our 2017 Surf Shop Guide can point you in the right direction. This Mid-Atlantic edition covers New Jersey, North Carolina, and South Carolina…

Eastern Lines Surf Shop

Belmar, NJ
EasternLines.com

@easternlinessurfshop

/EasternLinesSurf

EasternLines.com

1981

18th Ave, L-Jetty, Avon

Alex Brooks, Logan Kamen, Mark Giresi, Nick DeLisa, Rob Mack, Brian Dalton, Spencer Bridges, Pat Hemenway

Rip Curl, O’Neill, Channel Islands, …Lost, Jetty, Creatures of Leisure

Located right on the beach in Belmar, NJ, we have been surfing with the locals and taking care of our friends and customers for 36 years! Our mantra has always been: Soul, Tradition, Experience! Totally stocked with all the gear you need. Surf and SUP lessons and rentals too!

Bare Wires Surf Shop

Spring Lake, NJ
BareWireSurfShop.com

@barewiressurf

/barewiressurf

(732) 359-7780
BareWireSurfShop.com

2003

We are frothers and move around — our sandbars change too much to rely on one single place

Jude Clark, Cooper Fortney, Jake Dematteo, Keaton Fortney, Nick Napolitano, Jesse Hulsart, Zac Mansfield

Vissla, Chemistry, Volcom, Vans, Jetty, RVCA, Captain Fin Co., O’Neill, Reef, Salty Crew, Firewire, Roark, Banks, Dakine, Rusty, Sanuk, Olukai, JS, Rainbow, Otis, Von Zipper, Costa del Mar, Superbrand, NIke SB, Converse, Xcel, Body Glove, Chilli, FCS, Futures Fins, AJW, Mencel

We try and pack it in for the size we are. Great customer experience and getting people on the right equipment is the goal.

Brave New World

Point Pleasant, NJ
BraveSurf.com

@bravesurf

/bravesurf

BraveSurf.com

1974

Jenks

Tom Petriken, Jordan Beverly, Mikey Hyde, and Bailey Redy

…Lost, Channel Islands, Firewire, Roberts, Pyzel, Rusty, JS, Matt Kechele, WRV, Lib Tech, Panda, Christenson, Hobie, Torq, FCS, Futures, Creatures, Da Kine, Gorilla, Sympl, O’Neill, Rip Curl, Quiksilver, Xcel, Patagonia, Hurley, and Body Glove

With three locations, Brave New World carries the
most sought-after surf, skate, and snow products
on the market.

South End Surf ‘N Paddle

Beach Haven, NJ
SouthEndSurfNPaddle.com

@surf_n_paddle

/southendsurf

SouthEndSurfNPaddle.com

2011

Holyoke, LBI

We sponsor young surfers and SUP racers, and the roster is always changing

Riviera Paddlesurf, Stewart, Ricky Carroll, Takayama, Stoke, Queen City, Pine Knot, Planet Blue

A classic board shop with more boards than clothes. We shape boards on-site and always have 100 new SUPs and 75 new longboard surfboards in stock. Good selection of wetsuits and gear.

REAL Watersports

Waves, NC
RealWatersports.com

@realwatersports

/REALWatersports

RealWatersports.com

2001

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

Brett Barley, Josh Mulcoy, James Jenkins, Matt Keenan, Kai Wescoat

Lost, Rusty, Pyzel, JS, Chilli, SUPERbrand, Maurice Cole, Rawson, Firewire, Slater Designs, Vernor, Hayden Shapes, Mark Richards, Roberts, Christenson, Robert August, Takayama, Ricky Carroll, Catch Surf

REAL is stocked to the gills with over 1,000 boards plus all the accessories to dial them in. Shipping worldwide daily. Watermen’s Bar & Grill is located on their back deck for delicious post-session beers, food, and live music.

50 South Surf Shop

Surf City, NC
Surf50South.com

@50south

/surf50south

Surf50South.com

2010

Surf City Pier, one block from the shop

Alex Brooks, Paul Cole, Julian Kingon, Dylan Bradshaw, Holden Griffeth, Hunter Griffeth and Callie Summerlin

Channel Islands, Firewire, Ricky Carroll, Takayama, Eavey, Shepard, Black Rose

50 South is the go-to shop in Surf City for the top surfboards, surf gear, and surf-inspired clothing from all the top names.

Sweetwater Surf Shop

Wrightsville Beach, NC
SweetWaterSurfShop.com

@sweetwater_surf_shop

/swtwtrsurfshop

SweetWaterSurfShop.com

1976

C-Street

Dylan Kowalski, Owen Moss, Karson Lewis

Hurley, Billabong, Firewire, Boys and Arrows, Rip Curl, O’Neill, Sharp Eye, Volcom, Vissla, Salty Crew, Amuse Society, L-Space

THE surf shop of choice in Wrightsville Beach, NC, for locals and visitors. All the top brands, great customer service, welcoming staff, and unbeatable prices!

Ocean Surf Shop

Folly Beach, SC
OceanSurfShop.com

@oceansurfshop

/OceanSurfShop

(843) 588-9175
OceanSurfShop.com

1985

Third reef at The Washout

Blue Spivey, Eric Kirby, Savannah Bradley, Rose Windham, Jenny Brown, Peyton Shaw, Cory Jackson, Harlie Stephens, Thomas Cannon, Dave Dixon, Evan Willis, Chad Davis

Billabong, O’Neill, RVCA, Volcom, Rusty, Reef, Hurley, Dakine, Brixton, Roark, L Space, Amuse Society, Vissla, Vans, Stance, Sanuk, Olukai, Rainbow, Smith, Suncloud, Von Zipper, Costa Del Mar, Electric, Filtrate, Carver, Arbor, Globe, FCS, Modom, Futures

Gary Wilson, Rusty, Pyzel, Cannibal, Stewart, Hayden Shapes, WRV, Eavey, Stewart, Catch Surf/Beater

Celebrating 35 years on beautiful Folly Beach, SC, Ocean Surf Shop is owned and operated by surfers. We truly pride ourselves on enhancing your wave-riding and beach-going experience. We know how much we love surfing, and we think that you should, too.

