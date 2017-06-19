Summer Buyer’s Guide: Surfwear

If you’ve got a wish list for the upcoming summer, we can fulfill it with this enticing collection of rad new surfwear products. Featuring one-piece summer suits for the ladies, teched-out boardshorts from Howler Brothers, Quiksilver, Vans, and Volcom, and even a Boardshort Bottle Opener for those lazy days in the sand, our Summer Buyer’s Guide has you covered.

Akela Surf

Lineup One Piece

Surfwear. YKK Zipper. Duck TEX fabric 1mm full stretch. 50 UV Protection.

$89.00

Boardshort Bottle Opener (BBO)

Boardshort Bottle Opener (BBO) is a one-of-a-kind patent pending line of shorts with a built-in bottle opener attached to the pocket flap.

$48.00 (free shipping)

Howler Brothers

Paradise Crest Snapback + Bruja Stretch Boardshorts

The ultimate kit for your pre-work session or destination surf trip.

$29.00 (snapback) + $59.00 (boardshorts)

Quiksilver

Blocked Vee Boardshorts

Ride without restrictions when you rock a pair of Quiksilver’s Blocked Vee Boardshorts. Made with Diamond Deluxe fabric, these bad boys are flexible, low-friction, and fast drying, to keep you mobile both in the water and out of it. Comfort is key, which is why as an added bonus, Neo Fly technology is incorporated into each pair to limit surface area, promoting airflow and keeping you rash free.

$69.50

Crypt Scallop Boardshorts

Searching for comfort? Quiksilver’s Crypt Scallop Boardshorts give you the freedom to surf without limitation. Their Diamond Deluxe fabric enables enhanced stretch for a friction-free ride so you can stay comfortable in all the right places. Enjoy an easy transition from water to land in a pair of these fast-drying boardshorts, capable of keeping your daily adventures moving full speed ahead.

$59.50

Vans

Era Boardshort

Built with Vans 4-way Sturdy Stretch performance technology for maximum durability and all-day comfort.

$54.50

Volcom

Mag Vibes Stoneys

Volcom Stoneys represent the lighter side of surfing and all things aquatically epic! 19” outseam, 4-way stretch boardshort, signature double woven patches, back flap patch pocket, and Stoney Cinch Fly.

$55.00

