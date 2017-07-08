Summer Buyer’s Guide: Sunglasses & Accessories

If you’ve got a wish list for the upcoming summer, we can fulfill it with this enticing collection of rad new products. From sweet shades to fresh watches to rad T-shirts, our Summer Buyer’s Guide has you covered.

D’Blanc

After Hours in Flat Black Polarized

A medium-sized frame with subtle angular corners and a square lens shape.

$120

shop@dblanc.com • @dblanc • facebook.com/dblanc

Dblanc.com

Nectar Sunglasses

The Hemlock – Polarized

Made for the risktakers and the freethinkers. Every purchase helps repopulate honeybee hives in North America.

$39.99

info@nectarsunglasses.com • @nectar

NectarSunglasses.com

Nixon

The Comp

Giving you the right amount of what you need, The Comp features day/date, chrono, countdown, and a custom LOCKOUT feature.

$75

@Nixon_Now • facebook.com/nixon

Nixon.com

Right Eyewear

Lines Get Crossed T-Shirt

Premium Fitted Short-Sleeve 100% ring-spun combed classic fit T-Shirt.

$130

The Mickey C

High quality Metal Wire Aviator inspired Frame made with a Polarized PC Lens.

$130

info@righteyewearworldwide.com • @righteyewear

RightEyewearWorldwide.com

Smith Optics

Guide’s Choice

Through our proprietary ChromaPop™ lens technology, we help you see detail and color beyond normal capabilities.

$179.00

@smithoptics

SmithOptics.com