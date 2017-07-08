Summer Buyer’s Guide: Sunglasses & Accessories

If you’ve got a wish list for the upcoming summer, we can fulfill it with this enticing collection of rad new products. From sweet shades to fresh watches to rad T-shirts, our Summer Buyer’s Guide has you covered.
D’Blanc
After Hours in Flat Black Polarized
A medium-sized frame with subtle angular corners and a square lens shape.
$120
shop@dblanc.com • @dblanc • facebook.com/dblanc
Dblanc.com
Nectar Sunglasses
The Hemlock – Polarized
Made for the risktakers and the freethinkers. Every purchase helps repopulate honeybee hives in North America.
$39.99
info@nectarsunglasses.com • @nectar
NectarSunglasses.com
Nixon
The Comp
Giving you the right amount of what you need, The Comp features day/date, chrono, countdown, and a custom LOCKOUT feature.
$75
@Nixon_Now • facebook.com/nixon
Nixon.com
Right Eyewear
Lines Get Crossed T-Shirt
Premium Fitted Short-Sleeve 100% ring-spun combed classic fit T-Shirt.
$130
The Mickey C
High quality Metal Wire Aviator inspired Frame made with a Polarized PC Lens.
$130
info@righteyewearworldwide.com • @righteyewear
RightEyewearWorldwide.com
Smith Optics
Guide’s Choice
Through our proprietary ChromaPop™ lens technology, we help you see detail and color beyond normal capabilities.
$179.00
@smithoptics
SmithOptics.com