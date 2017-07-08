Summer Buyer’s Guide: Sunglasses & Accessories

July 8, 2017 • Geared Up

If you’ve got a wish list for the upcoming summer, we can fulfill it with this enticing collection of rad new products. From sweet shades to fresh watches to rad T-shirts, our Summer Buyer’s Guide has you covered.

D’Blanc

After Hours in Flat Black Polarized

A medium-sized frame with subtle angular corners and a square lens shape.
$120
shop@dblanc.com  •  @dblancfacebook.com/dblanc
Dblanc.com

Nectar Sunglasses

The Hemlock – Polarized

Made for the risktakers and the freethinkers. Every purchase helps repopulate honeybee hives in North America.
$39.99
info@nectarsunglasses.com  •  @nectar
NectarSunglasses.com

Nixon

The Comp

Giving you the right amount of what you need, The Comp features day/date, chrono, countdown, and a custom LOCKOUT feature.
$75
@Nixon_Nowfacebook.com/nixon
Nixon.com

Right Eyewear

Lines Get Crossed T-Shirt

Premium Fitted Short-Sleeve 100% ring-spun combed classic fit T-Shirt.
$130

The Mickey C

High quality Metal Wire Aviator inspired Frame made with a Polarized PC Lens.
$130
info@righteyewearworldwide.com  •  @righteyewear
RightEyewearWorldwide.com

Smith Optics

Guide’s Choice

Through our proprietary ChromaPop™ lens technology, we help you see detail and color beyond normal capabilities.
$179.00
@smithoptics
SmithOptics.com

Read Our Current Issue


June 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 201

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM