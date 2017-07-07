Summer Buyer’s Guide: Skate & Hardgoods

If you’ve got a wish list for the upcoming summer, we can fulfill it with this enticing collection of rad new skateboards and hardgoods. From recycled cruisers to custom boardbags to fresh wheels and glow-in-the-dark decks, our Summer Buyer’s Guide has you covered.
Aluminati Skateboards
Recycled aircraft-grade aluminum cruisers made in the USA. Save a Tree, Shrink a Landfill. Ride Aluminum, Love Aluminum.
$129.99 – $139.99
@aluminatiboards
AluminatiBoards.com
Gravity Skateboards
Router Series 28″ Tailtail / 30″ Rasta
These fun cruisers have a unique router channel in the bottom that is both functional and stylish.
$139.99
@gravityboard • Ask for at your favorite shop
GravityBoard.com
Mottai Surf
Custom Boardbags
A surf brand that combines killer fabrics with vintage wetsuits to create stylish boardbags.
$120+
hello@mottai.surf • @mottai.surf • facebook.com/mottai.surf
mottai.surf
Niki Red
Skateboard Wheels, Apparel & Accessories
$22.00-$38.00
@nikiredwheels1964 • facebook.com/nikiredwheels
Nikired.com
Penny Skateboards
Glow Series
Glow in the Dark deck and wheels glow in matching colors. Available in three color options: Galactic (shown), Gamma (Green), Glacial (Blue).
$109.99 (22″) $119.99 (27″) Available at your local skate or surf shop
@PennySkateboards • facebook.com/PennySkateboards • youtube.com/PennySkateboards
PennySkateboards.com