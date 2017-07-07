Summer Buyer’s Guide: Skate & Hardgoods

July 7, 2017 • Geared Up

If you’ve got a wish list for the upcoming summer, we can fulfill it with this enticing collection of rad new skateboards and hardgoods. From recycled cruisers to custom boardbags to fresh wheels and glow-in-the-dark decks, our Summer Buyer’s Guide has you covered.

Aluminati Skateboards

Recycled aircraft-grade aluminum cruisers made in the USA. Save a Tree, Shrink a Landfill. Ride Aluminum, Love Aluminum.
$129.99 – $139.99
@aluminatiboards
AluminatiBoards.com

Gravity Skateboards

Router Series 28″ Tailtail / 30″ Rasta

These fun cruisers have a unique router channel in the bottom that is both functional and stylish.
$139.99
@gravityboard • Ask for at your favorite shop
GravityBoard.com

Mottai Surf

Custom Boardbags

A surf brand that combines killer fabrics with vintage wetsuits to create stylish boardbags.
$120+
hello@mottai.surf  •  @mottai.surffacebook.com/mottai.surf
mottai.surf

Niki Red

Skateboard Wheels, Apparel & Accessories

$22.00-$38.00
@nikiredwheels1964facebook.com/nikiredwheels
Nikired.com

Penny Skateboards

Glow Series

Glow in the Dark deck and wheels glow in matching colors. Available in three color options: Galactic (shown), Gamma (Green), Glacial (Blue).
$109.99 (22″) $119.99 (27″) Available at your local skate or surf shop
@PennySkateboardsfacebook.com/PennySkateboardsyoutube.com/PennySkateboards
PennySkateboards.com

