Summer Buyer’s Guide: Clothing & Accessories

If you’ve got a wish list for the upcoming summer, we can fulfill it with this enticing collection of rad new products. From sweet belts to new flops to T-shirts old and new, our Summer Buyer’s Guide has you covered.

Arcade

The Hideaway, Strand (Black), Strand (Orange)

Arcade is the first-ever belt designed for all your adventures. Built with stretch and built to move so you can use and abuse and be comfortable through any activity.

$26.00

contact@arcadebelts.com • (530) 580-8089 • @arcadebelts

Arcadebelts.com

Rainbow Sandals

Holoholo Gerry Lopez Signature Series

Designed by Gerry Lopez, the truncated dome top (patent pending) feels like a foot massage while walking.

$50

@RainbowSandals • facebook.com/rainbowsandals

RainbowSandals.com

REAL Watersports

T-Shirt

This limited edition T-shirt from the 1986 Yamasaki Standup Freestyle World Championship contest at the Rodanthe Pier is sure to turn heads. A time-vaulted classic…

$24.50

REALpro@REALwatersports.com • (252) 987-6000 • @realwatersports

REALwatersports.com

Sanuk

Flip flops fully decked with signature Beer Cozy comfort and water-friendly soles.

$45.00

@Sanuk • facebook.com/Sanuk

Sanuk.com

Vissla

Vissla made for Heritage Surf Shop

Available exclusively at Heritage Surf Shop, Vissla teamed up with Heritage to create a washed heather 30 singles tee in a side-seamed regular fit. Includes our iconic clamp label with a super-soft push-through screen print.

$25.00

shop@vissla.com • @visslasurf • facebook.com/vissla

Vissla.com

