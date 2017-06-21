Summer Buyer’s Guide: Clothing & Accessories

If you’ve got a wish list for the upcoming summer, we can fulfill it with this enticing collection of rad new products. From sweet belts to new flops to T-shirts old and new, our Summer Buyer’s Guide has you covered.
Arcade
The Hideaway, Strand (Black), Strand (Orange)
Arcade is the first-ever belt designed for all your adventures. Built with stretch and built to move so you can use and abuse and be comfortable through any activity.
$26.00
contact@arcadebelts.com • (530) 580-8089 • @arcadebelts
Arcadebelts.com
Rainbow Sandals
Holoholo Gerry Lopez Signature Series
Designed by Gerry Lopez, the truncated dome top (patent pending) feels like a foot massage while walking.
$50
@RainbowSandals • facebook.com/rainbowsandals
RainbowSandals.com
REAL Watersports
T-Shirt
This limited edition T-shirt from the 1986 Yamasaki Standup Freestyle World Championship contest at the Rodanthe Pier is sure to turn heads. A time-vaulted classic…
$24.50
REALpro@REALwatersports.com • (252) 987-6000 • @realwatersports
REALwatersports.com
Sanuk
Flip flops fully decked with signature Beer Cozy comfort and water-friendly soles.
$45.00
@Sanuk • facebook.com/Sanuk
Sanuk.com
Vissla
Vissla made for Heritage Surf Shop
Available exclusively at Heritage Surf Shop, Vissla teamed up with Heritage to create a washed heather 30 singles tee in a side-seamed regular fit. Includes our iconic clamp label with a super-soft push-through screen print.
$25.00
shop@vissla.com • @visslasurf • facebook.com/vissla
Vissla.com
