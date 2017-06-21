Summer Buyer’s Guide: Clothing & Accessories

June 21, 2017 • Geared Up

If you’ve got a wish list for the upcoming summer, we can fulfill it with this enticing collection of rad new products. From sweet belts to new flops to T-shirts old and new, our Summer Buyer’s Guide has you covered.

Arcade

The Hideaway, Strand (Black), Strand (Orange)

Arcade is the first-ever belt designed for all your adventures. Built with stretch and built to move so you can use and abuse and be comfortable through any activity.
$26.00
contact@arcadebelts.com  •  (530) 580-8089  •  @arcadebelts
Arcadebelts.com

Rainbow Sandals

Holoholo Gerry Lopez Signature Series

Designed by Gerry Lopez, the truncated dome top (patent pending) feels like a foot massage while walking.
$50
@RainbowSandalsfacebook.com/rainbowsandals
RainbowSandals.com

REAL Watersports

T-Shirt

This limited edition T-shirt from the 1986 Yamasaki Standup Freestyle World Championship contest at the Rodanthe Pier is sure to turn heads. A time-vaulted classic…
$24.50
REALpro@REALwatersports.com  •  (252) 987-6000  •  @realwatersports
REALwatersports.com

Sanuk

Flip flops fully decked with signature Beer Cozy comfort and water-friendly soles.
$45.00
@Sanukfacebook.com/Sanuk
Sanuk.com

Vissla

Vissla made for Heritage Surf Shop

Available exclusively at Heritage Surf Shop, Vissla teamed up with Heritage to create a washed heather 30 singles tee in a side-seamed regular fit. Includes our iconic clamp label with a super-soft push-through screen print.
$25.00
shop@vissla.com  •  @visslasurffacebook.com/vissla
Vissla.com

