Summer Buyer’s Guide: Peppers Polarized Eyeware

July 9, 2017 • Geared Up

YOKA

Epic Italian Polarized

Italian Grilamid frames, Como-tech Italian hinges, Polycarbonate Polarized lenses with a lifetime warranty!

$99.99

Click to view and purchase the YOKA


COBAIN

Lifestyle Polarized

Grilamid frame with Aluminum temple and fully coated polarized lenses for maximum clarity and our lifetime warranty.

$49.99

Click to view and purchase the COBAIN


SUNSET BLVD

Lifestyle Polarized

Top selling style comes in 14 different color options with polarized lenses backed by our lifetime warranty.

$44.99

Click to view and purchase the SUNSET BLVD


LENNON

Metal Polarized

This classic round unisex shape brings it back to the original surf style. Comes in 4 color options.

$49.99

Click to view and purchase the LENNON


BEACHCOMBER

Unsinkable Floating Polarized

From our Polarized Floating collection — these frames FLOAT on the water!

$44.99

Click to view and purchase the BEACHCOMBER


DOWNFORCE

Sport Polarized

Grilamid Frames, Hydrophilic Megol nose pads and temples for grip, with our polarized lenses.

$49.99

Click to view and purchase the DOWNFORCE

