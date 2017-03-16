2017 Spring Board Forum

These days, any surfboard under the sun can be yours — why not work with a local shaper who has years of experience to find the right one that fits you, your abilities, your preferences, your goals, and the waves you like to surf perfectly?

CoreVac Composites USA / Cannibal Surfboards

Gorrobo shaped by AJ Finan

5’10” x 18 7/8″ x 2 5/16″

Volume: 27.65L

Email: Info@CoreVacComposites.com

Fast, modern compressed outline with the wide point pulled forward to add a greater A to B speed line from the wide point to moderately fuller tail. Not too wide a tail that the board is relegated to flat turns, this one still crushes off the bottom to put some pressure on the lip.

CoreVacComposites.com

CoreVac Composites USA / Cannibal Surfboards

Stinger shaped by AJ Finan

5’8″ x 19 7/8″ x 2 3/8″

Volume: 27.75L

Email: Info@CoreVacComposites.com

The Stinger is our newest version of the popular 20-year classic model The RPG. A fatter, wider, and shorter version of the RPG with all the speed and pivot of its predecessor in a more compact frame. With our classic slotted wings, giving it the holding power to take this board from knee-high to well overhead.

CoreVacComposites.com

Catch Surf

Odysea Skipper Jamie O’Brien Model

5’6″ x 20.5″ x 2.5″ • 6’0″ x 22″ x 2.5″ • 6’6″ x 22.75″ x 2.5″

Social Media: @catchsurf • Phone: (949) 218-0428

Jamie has charged some of the gnarliest waves out there and believes his models are the ultimate shorebreak boards — plus, he can throw chunks, bust an air, or tweak a turn when the waves aren’t deathly. Not only do the JOB models offer performance but the signature graphic also reeks of tropical bliss. Fin set included.

CatchSurf.com

Catch Surf

Odysea Plank

7’0″ x 22″ x 3″ • 8’0″ x 23″ x 3″ • 9’0″ x 24″ x 3″

Social Media: @catchsurf • Phone: (949) 218-0428

Move over, hipsters! There’s a new Odysea in town and it’s packing 9’ of pleasure! Whether you like camping out on the nose or dropping a little knee on your turns, the Plank delivers smooth old-school single-fin flavor with that same great LOG mega-float for wave hogging. Fin included.

CatchSurf.com

Catch Surf

Beater Original 54 …Lost Edition

54″ x 20″ x 2.5″

Social Media: @catchsurf • Phone: (949) 218-0428

Catch Surf teamed up with legendary surfboard maker …Lost to create one of the sweetest looking Beaters out there. Available in two different resin tint graphics — your choice of twin-fin or finless (fin set included). Shred hard, stay soft.

CatchSurf.com

Catch Surf

Odysea Stump Noa Deane Model

60″ x 22″ x 3″

Social Media: @catchsurf • Phone: (949) 218-0428

New school aerial master Noa Deane has a new secret weapon! The same great Stump performance but with Noa’s signature colors, graphic bottom, and tri or quad performance fin systems (fin set included).

CatchSurf.com

Catch Surf

Womper

16″ x 11.5″ x 2.5″

Social Media: @catchsurf • Phone: (949) 218-0428

The Womper is 16” of floating fun that can be ridden multiple ways to enhance your bodysurfing sesh. Use it like a hand plane to drive through the tubiest of tubes!

CatchSurf.com

Crowd Control Surf Co.

The Destroyer handshaped by Brett Prinz

5’10” x 19.25″ x 2.25″

Volume: 28L

Phone: 561-723-8039 • Email: crowdcontrolinc@gmail.com

Instagram/Twitter: @crowdcontrolsurf • Facebook: Crowd Control surf co

Tribute board for Karter Strand. This is my centipede model with ‘80s color and a few adjustments requested by Karl Strand. Four channel, five-fin configuration, mellow single concave with low overall rocker, sharper forward rails, and a bulletproof glass job! Shaped, painted, glassed, and sanded under one roof!

CrowdControlSurf.com

Foil Surfboards

Fly Boy shaped by dc

6’3″ x 19 1/2″ x 2 1/2″

Volume: 28.6L

Email: FOILsurfboards@gmail.com • Instagram: @foil_surfboards

This board is made to excel in small to medium surf. Single to double concave drive and a bit looser feel.

FoilSurfboards.com

Kailani Surfboards

JJ Pro Model with X Flex Technology shaped by Julio Nurse

5’8″ x 18 1/2″ x 2 1/4″

Email: orders@klsurfboards.com • Phone: 760-453-7325

Instagram: @kailanisurfboards

This high-performance board is created with a light concave and a soft vee in the back, keeping a nice 4.5 nose rocker and 2.5 tail rocker with round soft rails that are finish in a rounded squashtail. The pictured version comes in our newest X Flex Formula 4.0 technology with a Marko Foam EPS blank.

KLsurfboards.com

Kailani Surfboards

The Secretary shaped by Julio Nurse

5’5″ x 19 1/4″ x 2 5/16″

Email: orders@klsurfboards.com • Phone: 760-453-7325

Instagram: @kailanisurfboards

Inspired by the retro fish, The Secretary gets you excited to get in the water even in the worst of conditions. The board has volume all around with a flat deck and super round rails with a sharp back edge to help hold on larger carves. The bottom has a very light concave with a light double in the back. The tail was designed as a split squash to make the board loose, but it holds a little stronger than a regular swallowtail. We recommend this board as a 5-fin setup so you can ride it as a quad or a thruster. We can build this board in either polyester or epoxy.

KLsurfboards.com

Lib Tech Waterboards

Round Nose Fish Redux shaped by Matt “Mayhem” Biolos

5’10” x 20.5″ x 2.56″

Volume: 35L

Phone: 252-987-6000 • Social Media: @REALwatersports

The perfect recipe for high-performance surfing in a harsh world of unknown conditions and dings waiting to happen. Equal parts Round Nose Fish Classic and Round Nose Fish Quint seasoned with Lib Tech performance and durability, the

…Lost Round Nose Fish Redux in Lib Tech construction is available 5’6″ up to 6’2″.

REALwatersports.com/surfing

…Lost Surfboards

The Puddle Fish shaped by Matt “Mayhem” Biolos

5’11” x 22″ x 2.7″

Volume: 40L

Phone: 252-987-6000 • Social Media: @REALwatersports

The new …Lost Puddle Fish takes the proven Puddle Jumper design concept and turbocharges it with extra speed and drive. Design tweaks include a wide point forward outline, straighter rail and rocker line in the back half of the board, inverted swallowtail with wide tailblock, and a channel bottom for added thrust and grip. Available 5’0″ up to 6’4″.

REALwatersports.com/surfing

McDermott Shapes

The Peacemaker shaped by Andy McDermott

Dimensions: Every board is hand-shaped custom for each surfer

Social Media: @mcdermottshapes • @blackpointsurfshop

Contact: Blackpoint Surf Shop in Scarborough, ME,

If you want a shortboard that’s always a step ahead and works great in fat East Coast wind waves but thrives in overhead bombs, The Peacemaker is the board for you. This board loves speed and wants to rip. Expect your friends to be jealous.

McDermottShapes.com

Miller Surf Co.

shaped by Mick Miller

6’0″ x 22″ x 2.75″

Volume: 40.25L

Phone: 561-371-3434 • Social Media: @mickmillersurfboards

Custom rocker cut at the factory with a foam core stringer for fast flex return. The flex can be adjusted with carbon or glassing. I’ve had really good feedback from surfers telling me that the “flex is unreal”.

MickMillerSurfboards.com

myreligion Surfboards

Soopa Fly shaped by Tim Tycocki

5’9″ x 20″ x 2.4″

Volume: 30L

Phone: 561-577-0994 • Email: surf@myreligionsurf.com

Instagram: @myreligionsurf • Facebook: myreligion.surf

This board has an outline that is great in waist-high and up, with a single to double concave bottom and slight vee off the tail. Comes standard in epoxy construction with 5-fin set-up, FCS, Future, or Fin-S available.

myreligionSurf.com

Panda Surfboards

Astro Zombie shaped by Blake Peters

5’5″ x 20 1/4″ x 2 5/16″

Volume: 30.03L

Email: blake@pandasurfboards.com • Phone: 949-258-2271

Instagram: @PANDAsurfboards

A more performance take on a classic fish, we have given this guy a new outline, making it sleeker while refining the rails for control and changing the bottom. The bottom now consists of a rolled vee entry to single to deep double concave. The main new feature is the channels running outside the fins using the twinzer concept, which has given this board a whole new gear. It’s fast!

PandaSurfboards.com

Panda Surfboards

The Goose shaped by Blake Peters

5’10” x 18 7/8″ x 2 5/16″

Volume: 27.31L

Email: blake@pandasurfboards.com • Phone: 949-258-2271

Instagram: @PANDAsurfboards

A new small-wave performance board for 2017, The Goose is a great everyday grinder, best suited to waves from knee to head-high. It features a single concave from nose to tail combined with low entry rocker with late flip in the tail. This gets it up and going fast and allows The Goose to turn tight in the pocket and release well off the top.

PandaSurfboards.com

Quiet Flight Surfboards

The Reaper shaped by Bruce Ragan

5’6″ x 19 1/8″ x 2 3/16″

Volume: 27.31L

Email: quietflightsurfboards@gmail.com • Instagram: @QuietFlightSurfboards

The latest hybrid shortboard features a wider nose and lower entry rocker, which helps the board get in early and go fast! It has a curvy outline with a single to double concave and slight vee off the tail, which makes it a very playful and responsive board.

QuietFlightSurfboards.com

Quiet Flight Surfboards

The Double Agent shaped by Bruce Ragan

5’8″ x 20″ x 2 1/2″

Email: quietflightsurfboards@gmail.com • Instagram: @QuietFlightSurfboards

A fun alternative board that works great in all conditions! Has single to slight double concave with lower entry rocker. Fuller volume through the center of the board with thinner nose and tail helping the board be more responsive.

QuietFlightSurfboards.com

Roberts Surfboards

Dream Machine ESWT shaped by Robert Weiner

5’4″ x 20 1/2″ x 2 1/2″

Phone: 805-658-6855 • Instagram: @Roberts_Surf

All about fun but not a clunky soft top, it’s an epoxy surfboard with a soft grippy deck. The Dream Machine in Epoxy Soft Wrap Technology is made with the same proven rockers, bottom contours, and fin placements found in our other constructions. As one of our popular Groveller models, the Dream Machine’s fuller outline and foil not only makes it great for learning to surf but also a small-wave crusher for higher-level riders. Available in 5’4″, 5’10” and 6’4″.

RobertsSurf.com

Roberts Surfboards

Metamorph shaped by Robert Weiner

5’8″ x 20 1/2″ x 2 9/16″

Volume: 33.31L

Phone: 805-658-6855 • Instagram: @Roberts_Surf

Metamorph takes the small-wave groveller to another form. We wanted a board that could generate speed in small waves and control speed in waves where other grovellers might lose their hold. The Metamorph has low rocker forward of the tail area for speed with flip in the nose that doesn’t hang up coming out of turns. In the rear, we opted for a thinned and tapered roundtail with a hint of rocker to control speed going into tight turns or on better waves. If you want a board that thrives on speed and lives to destroy, discover the Metamorph.

RobertsSurf.com

Roberts Surfboards

The Vindicator shaped by Robert Weiner

5’10” x 19 3/8″ x 2 3/8″

Volume: 30.26L

Phone: 805-658-6855 • Instagram: @Roberts_Surf

The Vindicator is a versatile as well as responsive high-performance board. It works great in small surf by having a good amount of foam under your chest and low entry rocker for easy paddling and catching waves. We gave it a moderate tail rocker that works terrific in small surf and shines when you need to control speed on those bigger days a storm or hurricane might bring. Its rounded tail lengthens rail line and reduces tail area for doing arcing turns on bigger faces while still having release off the top for vertical maneuvers in small to bigger surf.

RobertsSurf.com

Roberts Surfboards

The Fun 1 shaped by Robert Weiner

6’2″ x 20 1/2″ x 2 1/2″

Volume: 36.69L

Phone: 805-658-6855 • Instagram: @Roberts_Surf

First board, fun board, or one board, The Fun 1 is a blend of easy surfing and performance. The Fun 1’s rockers start with a slight flip in the nose to a moderate rocker in the middle and end with a very light flip in the tail. This is one thing that makes it so versatile for the beginner to the advanced. As your surfing improves, you’ll be able to take advantage of the rocker instead of a flat board holding you back. Medium foiled rails aid in its stability and turning. Depending on how you size it, The Fun 1 can be great for a beginner, as a longboard alternative, or even for the advanced surfer wanting to catch more waves while still having performance in mind.

RobertsSurf.com

Savage Surfboards

S4D Model shaped by Kenny Briel & Shawn P. O’Donnell

Length: 5’6″

Width: 19.5″

Thickness: 2.38″

Nose: 13.5″

Tail: 15.5″

Volume: 26.5L

Phone: 919-209-8449 • Facebook: /SavageSurfboards • Instagram: @savagesurfboards

Full small wave to medium wave killer with single wing double concave designed by Kenny Briel and Corey Sapp. Sizes can be customized.

SavageSurfboards.com

Savage Surfboards

Mushburger Model shaped by Kenny Briel & Shawn P. O’Donnell

Length: 5’8″

Width: 18.75″

Thickness: 2.38″

Nose: 13″

Tail: 15″

Volume: 25L

Phone: 919-209-8449 • Facebook: /SavageSurfboards • Instagram: @savagesurfboards

Beachbreak small wave to head-high conditions, double concave secret agent rocker design by Kenny Briel and Corey Sapp. Sizes can be customized.

SavageSurfboards.com

Savage Surfboards

Ironman Model shaped by Kenny Briel & Shawn P. O’Donnell

Length: 5’9″

Width: 20.5″

Thickness: 2.63″

Nose: 13.5″

Tail: 15.75″

Volume: 32L

Phone: 919-209-8449 • Facebook: /SavageSurfboards • Instagram: @savagesurfboards

All-around medium to big guy performance board for knee-high to overhead surf, designed by Kenny Briel and Jason Motes, who has 13 East Coast championship titles and a string of Ironman titles. Sizes can be customized.

SavageSurfboards.com

Savage Surfboards

Tombstone Model shaped by Kenny Briel

Length: 9’6″

Width: 23″

Nose: 18.5″

Tail: 16.5″

Volume: 82L

Phone: 919-209-8449 • Facebook: /SavageSurfboards • Instagram: @savagesurfboards

Vintage style stepdeck noserider that is also a great hot dog board. Design inspiration by Bob Tomb and Pat O’Hare — Kenny has been shaping this style board since 1978. Sizes can be customized.

SavageSurfboards.com

Wave Riding Vehicles

El Jefe shaped by Bob Yinger

5’10” X 19.75″ X 2.50″

Volume: 31.20L

Phone: 252-491-8535 • Email: wrvfactory@gmail.com

WRV’s El Jefe is nominated for a SIMA Image Award in the Performance Shortboard of the Year category, the first ever East Coast board to be honored with this achievement. Added volume and single to double concave with slight vee turns on a dime and accommodates in even the most challenging conditions. Large and in charge, the WRV El Jefe is the new chief of high-performance.

WaveRidingVehicles.com