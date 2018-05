Kids Classes, Gallery Shows, and Our Open House! Don’t miss these important dates at the Ann Coen Gallery: Drop-In Art Workshops for Kids! Every Thursday 10am until Noon , Ages 6-9 (6/28 – 8/16)

Every , Ages 6-9 (6/28 – 8/16) July 13th : Open House at the Gallery

Open House at the Gallery August 3rd : “The Songs They Sang” by Julie Goldstein Additionally, The Gallery is open daily 10a-4p starting in June! Questions? Email Us Here! Beach House Spa Expansion Our favorite place to relax on LBI, Beach House Spa, has just doubled their spa space by adding a brand new Blow Dry Bar, two new treatment rooms, and an airbrush tanning space… Congrats to Lauren and her team!

Want more info on booking? Click the link below! Browse Their Spa Menu Here A Gala Garden Fundraiser Artful Noir is a special event that will benefit Friends of Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter. This event will feature paintings, sculpture, fiber art, garden art, international fashion, and accessories, and music all showcased in the gardens and home of one of the premier residential compounds on Long Beach Island. More Info on Tickets Here