8 Best Surfboards in 2018

Surfing has become one of the go-to beach activities. Catching waves whether you are in Bali or on the coast of California is a summertime favorite. As your experience in the water grows, so does your ideal surfboard. With people getting their boards smaller and lighter than ever, they are able to take their surf experience to new limits. In order to ride the waves you will need the best surfboard. But you will also need to fully understand the characteristics that make up the board. Small details can change how the board feels and rides through the water.

With so many options flooding today’s market we made a list of the best surfboards on today’s market. These top boards are the best of their kind.

[READ MORE]