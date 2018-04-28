ESM Manon Presented by IMSY Swimwear

Manon Calvignac
Hometown: Rye Beach, NH
Instagram: @Manonfire911
Photos by Samuel Hodges
Suit name: Sage One Piece
Color: Scarlet/Alcatraz
Price: $78.00
Favorite East Coast surf spot: Cabarete, DR
Favorite female surfer: Hannah Whiteley
What do you love about the ocean? Its changing moods.
Favorite IMSY bikini? I Love all of them. But Jasmine Top and Justine bottom are a personal favorite. Available at IMSYSwimwear.com
Goals for the future? My goal for the future is to open my kite and surf school in Barcelona, Casteldefells and live an extreme life