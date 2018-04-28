ESM Manon Presented by IMSY Swimwear

Manon Calvignac

Hometown: Rye Beach, NH

Instagram: @Manonfire911

Photos by Samuel Hodges

Suit name: Sage One Piece

Color: Scarlet/Alcatraz

Price: $78.00

Favorite East Coast surf spot: Cabarete, DR

Favorite female surfer: Hannah Whiteley

What do you love about the ocean? Its changing moods.

Favorite IMSY bikini? I Love all of them. But Jasmine Top and Justine bottom are a personal favorite. Available at IMSYSwimwear.com

Goals for the future? My goal for the future is to open my kite and surf school in Barcelona, Casteldefells and live an extreme life



More ESM Girls