ESM Manon Presented by IMSY Swimwear

April 28, 2018 • Girls

Manon Calvignac
Hometown: Rye Beach, NH
Instagram: @Manonfire911
Photos by Samuel Hodges

Suit name: Sage One Piece
Color:  Scarlet/Alcatraz
Price: $78.00

Favorite East Coast surf spot: Cabarete, DR

Favorite female surfer: Hannah Whiteley

What do you love about the ocean? Its changing moods.

Favorite IMSY bikini? I Love all of them. But Jasmine Top and Justine bottom are a personal favorite. Available at IMSYSwimwear.com

Goals for the future? My goal for the future is to open my kite and surf school in Barcelona, Casteldefells and live an extreme life

 

