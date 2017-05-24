Sam Malpass

Hometown: Rye Beach, NH

Instagram: @badwaycreative

Photos by Josh Dufton

Favorite East Coast surf spot: Wherever the least kooks on foamies are. I do love a good “out front” sunset session with my day ones from Summer Sessions Surf Shop in Rye Beach. Extra points when the paddle-out involves cervezas.

Favorite female surfer: Anastasia Ashley when she used to twerk before her comps. Now, Kelia Moniz — her longboard style is swag and I feel like we would be best friends if we were to meet.

What do you love about the ocean? Probably way too many things. To name a few, the ever-changing colors, the taste, the feel of the salt on your skin, the mystery, and the possibility of being totally mellow or scary powerful. Side note: no one likes a dirty beach — stop using plastic and pick up your trash.

Favorite IMSY bikini? All of them, but mostly the Margo Top and Drew Bottom, shown above left — Margo Top in Camo/Taupe ($50), Drew Bottom in Camo/Taupe ($50) both available at IMSYSwimwear.com

Goals for the future? Continue to stay motivated, inspired, and relevant in my true passion, painting. See more at SamMalpass.com

More ESM Girls

Tags: esm girl, imsy swimwear, josh dufton, new hampshire, rye beach, sam malpass