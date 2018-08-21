ESM Girl Pilar Presented by IMSY Swimwear

August 21, 2018 • Girls

Pilar Matthews
Hometown- Middletown, RI
Instagram- @pilarmatthews

Suit name/
Claire Sport Top $56
Justine Bottom $48
color/ Shell/Ivory

Claire Sport Top
Shell/Ivory $56
Justine Bottom
Shell/Ivory $48

Also Featured
Olivia Top  $48
Marial Bottom $48
Alcatraz/Graphite/Ivory/Scarlett/Sky

Photographer credit/ Aria Nicoletti

Favorite East Coast surf spot: Second Beach, Middletown RI

Favorite female surfer: Keala Kennelly

What do you love about the ocean?
Its ability to always enable me to put things into perspective. I can always find peace and a sort of meditative state when I am in the ocean. Allowing me to be present regardless of outside stressors or anxieties. The ocean has always been my constant in life, and the comfort of living in a coastal location has allowed me to navigate any path, however uncertain.

Favorite IMSY bikini?
Love all of them. Especially the Olivia top/Marial bottom. Endless options with the reversibility aspect!

 


Goals for the future? 
My goals for the future are to become a History Professor at a progressive university while continuing to spend my free time surfing, swimming, and advocating for ocean protection and preservation

