ESM Girl Pia presented by Imsy Swimwear

Pia Grossi

Instagram/ @piagrossiii

Hometown/ Cabarete

Suit name

Olivia Top: $50

Justine Bottom: $48

color/ Bronze/Blush

Photographer credit/ Samuel Hodges

Favorite East Coast surf spot – Playa Encuentro, DR and Orquid Bay, DR

Favorite female surfer– Carissa Moore

What do you love about the ocean? The waves! The salt water and the power to clear anything negative when I’m having a bad day.

Favorite IMSY bikini? Sierra top & Justine bottom

Goals for the future?

To be a pro surfer or skater but I’m also interested in graphic design, digital marketing and real estate

