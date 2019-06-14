ESM Girl Anna Presented by IMSY Swimwear

Name: Anna Posada

Hometown: Rincon, Puerto Rico

Instagram: @annacposada

Photographer Darren Muschett

Suit name/

Claire Top (Hunter/Olive) $56

Justine Bottom (Hunter/Olive) $48

Favorite East Coast Surf Spot: Jeanette’s Pier and rodanthe in the Outer Banks! (The lighthouse)

Favorite female surfer: Love seeing all girls rip! Malia and Tati are my CT favorites.

What do you love about the ocean? That it brings balance to my life! It’s me-time, it’s exercise and social all at once!

Favorite IMSY bikini: The Margo Top (Drew Bottom! So good for surfing!

Goals for the future: Just to keep improving, growing and challenging myself.

