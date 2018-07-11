ESM Girl Alex Presented by IMSY Swimwear

Alex Tinnin

Hometown- Festus, MO

Instagram- @alexdtinnin@gmail.com

Suit name/

Jessa One Piece $74.00

Olive

Photographer credit/ Samuel Hodges

Photographer Instagram/ @samuelhodgesphotography

Favorite mountain to shred: Breckenridge

What do you love about the mountains and ocean?

I love that they are there to remind you how small you are in this world and how little your problems are. You can stare out at the ocean or up at the mountains and just feel still, let nature consume you and just be overtaken with gratefulness for this beautiful world.



Fav IMSY suit:

Miller top, Stella bottom (olive)

Goals for future:

I hope to finish school and take a while to travel around. I want to learn about things, meet people, and see it all.





