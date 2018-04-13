Friday Photo Of The Week! Wham Bam It’s Balaram’s Man Barrel By Ben Currie

April 13, 2018 • Friday Photo Of The Week, Photos

No crouching, half-slouching or head dip shampoo’s here. Just a true, you-can-drive-a-full-sized-box-truck-through-it man cave with Balaram Stack standing tall back-dooring this Jersey drainer like the bona fide, no fearing hellman he is. Winner of this weeks ESM Friday Photo Of The Week str8 up! Look for more insane images like this from Ben Currie, and a whole battalion of the east coast’s best photog’s, in our part 2 Winter Swell Gallery in all it’s full screen glory dropping tomorrow, Saturday morning, at www.easternsurf.com! Photo: Ben Currie @bencurr

