Friday Photo Of The Week- Brian Pollock Shacked Up On Long Island!

Somewhere between the Rockaway’s and Montauk State Park this past week surfer Brian Pollock, and photographer Ryan Moore, suited up in the mid-winter chill, paddled out and snagged this perfectly framed hook-up. They politely demurred in providing exact location details out of respect for the local crew and we certainly can’t blame them. In a shrinking surfing world the more secrets the better, even if they are hiding in plain sight. Do you have a FPOTW you’d like to submit for publication? Please send to ed@easternsurf.com and don’t forget to include surfer ( if applicable ) and photog’s I.D. along with your Instagram handle.