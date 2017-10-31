Sick-quence! Slater’s Motordriven Madness At Spring Lake, NJ, By Donald Cresitello

October 31, 2017 • ESM Sick-quence!

It’s baaaaack!

Just in time for Halloween we present the return of Eastern Surf Magazine’s highly popular “Sick-quence!” of motordriven image captures of our coast’s gnarliest barrels, craziest air’s and HAM moves now to be regularly featured here online in digital format.

Think you might have an action sequence that might match up with former ESM assistant photo editor, Donald “Crusty” Cresitello’s 15 frame burst of King Kelly yesterday in Spring Lake, New Jersey then please ante it up, send it in and help us put the “sick” back in “Sick-quence” at your one and only Voice Of East Coast Surfing, www.easternsurf.com!

Kelly Slater Sick-quence By Donald “Crusty” Cresitello

Read Our Current Issue


September 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 203

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM