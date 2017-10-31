Sick-quence! Slater’s Motordriven Madness At Spring Lake, NJ, By Donald Cresitello

It’s baaaaack!

Just in time for Halloween we present the return of Eastern Surf Magazine’s highly popular “Sick-quence!” of motordriven image captures of our coast’s gnarliest barrels, craziest air’s and HAM moves now to be regularly featured here online in digital format.

Think you might have an action sequence that might match up with former ESM assistant photo editor, Donald “Crusty” Cresitello’s 15 frame burst of King Kelly yesterday in Spring Lake, New Jersey then please ante it up, send it in and help us put the “sick” back in “Sick-quence” at your one and only Voice Of East Coast Surfing, www.easternsurf.com!