One of the east coast’s under recognized aerialists and Flagler Beach, Florida local, Robbie Mc Cormick throws down the winning move of the Tommy Tant Memorial Contest’s Open Men’s division which included area legends and super tough heat draws Ben Lacey ( 1’st place Masters and 3rd place Open Mens ) ) and Jimmy Blumenfeld ( 2’nd place both Masters and Open Mens ) in this bonus “Sick-quence!” captured by Tom Dugan.