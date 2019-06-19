Sick-quence! Benny B. is GIF-ted

More than a click through, frame-by-frame sequence, not quite a full video clip a “GIF” ( pronounced “Jif”, like the peanut butter brand ) is, according to Wikipedia, “a Graphics Interchange Format that is an 8-bit-per-pixel bitmap image format using a palette of up to 256 distinct colors from the 24-bit RGB color space. The format was introduced by CompuServe in 1987 and has since come into widespread usage on the World Wide Web due to its wide support and portability.” Got it? Ben Bourgeois probably doesn’t know a GIF from Jif PBJ sandwhich but he sure as hell still knows how to shred the shit out of a wave with the same type of winning form of the decorated WCT vet he once was during this recent freesurf in south Nags Head, NC. Hit the play button below to see full, 77 shot GIF Sick-quence by Mez @mezapixels

