The ESM Sick-quence! : Filthy Dirty Jersey, The Way We Love It!

After the tourist have all gone, after the sidewalks are rolled up, after the lifeguard stands and rescue boats are mothballed and beaches become deserted, the late Summer / early Autumn hurricane swells mingle with early season cold front storm systems as more frequent offshore winds prevail that results in producing surf porn conditions of the Triple AAA+ kind.

No need to be 18 or use protection other than a 3/2 full.

Just jump right in, get deep throated then both swallowed and spit out like backside stud Danny Mears somewhere in Monmouth County then maybe smoke a grit and have a cold beer afterwards. – Mez –

Sick-quence!: Shawn Casey

Sick-quence! of Danny Mears by Shawn Casey