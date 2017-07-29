Incredible Marathon Day Begins WSL QS Supergirl Pro

OCEANSIDE, California/ USA (Friday, July 28, 2017) – An incredible day of surfing kicked off the World Surf League (WSL) Women’s Qualifying Series (QS) Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro QS6,000. Oceanside Pier delivered consistent two-to-three foot, occasional plus, swell for opening day as Rounds One, Two and Heats 1 through 6 of Round Three were completed in their entirety. The up-and-comers fighting their way through the ranks put on a showcase of excellent surfing as they prepare to take on some of the world’s best this weekend.

Samantha Sibley (USA) put together a show-stopping performance to begin her Supergirl Pro account with the day’s highest heat total of 17.00 (out of a possible 20) — earning a 9.00 (out of a possible 10) and 8.00 in her score line. This marks the 14-year-old’s second full season on the QS ranks and she’s continuing to find her way through heats with razor-sharp surfing. But, the task at hand for Sibley is far from done in her mind with a big weekend ahead.

“That was so fun, I thought it was going to be small and the swell came early so it ended up kind of firing,” Sibley said. “I just went out in my first heat feeling no pressure and wanting to have fun, while also keeping busy. There are some flat spells so I wanted to build my house and that’s what I ended up doing in both my heats — starting with okay scores and just improving from there. This gives me a lot of momentum and I just want to carry that through my next heats, and hopefully get a good result.”

Ella Williams (NZL) found some magic of her own to open up her campaign in Oceanside with an 8.83 in Round Two and continued that form into a Round Three win. Williams had a taste of the Championship Tour (CT) earlier this year at Bells Beach, where she fell to three-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore (HAW) in Round Two, and didn’t take it for granted. Now, the New Zealand representative takes her knowledge from that experience and tries to find a rhythm heading into the back-half of 2017.

“I’ve had a harder year this year so it’s already a bit of a bonus for me and I’m just so excited we have waves,” Williams said. “Surfing at the CT level was such an incredible experience and it’s amazing how much you can actually learn from them — now it’s just onwards and upwards. It’s exciting to get a start like this and just being here with my dad makes that much better. We’ve been looking forward to this one for weeks now as it’s such a great event and they take amazing care of us here.”

Seventeen-year-old Meah Collins (USA) came into this event in need of a big result and is on her way to doing just that. The 2016 North America QS Champion charged through all three Rounds with victories in each heat displaying a powerful forehand that went unmatched in Round Three. This already marks her best showing in 2017 after a slow start as looks to continue her form once again.

“I feel really great after fighting all day and the waves were really fun, you just had to find it out there,” Collins said. “It was a really bad start to the year and I think with finishing high school, and being so focused on that, I was just out of rhythm and out of shape. I’ve been training so hard the last few weeks and I’ve never felt so physically prepared for a contest. It’s proved to me that’s what it takes to win heats and I’ll keep working hard, and hopefully carry this momentum through the rest of my heats.”

Tia Blanco (USA) emerged victorious from the final heat of opening day over fellow San Diego County surfer Tiare Thompson (USA), who posted the day’s highest single-scoring wave of a 9.17. The 20-year-old took control of the heat with vicious forehand attacks in front of her hometown crowd. Blanco still searches for her breakthrough result in 2017, though poses a threat each time she puts a jersey on.

“I just knew I had to surf my best and wanted to perform well with my family and friends all here to support me,” Blanco said. “It feels good to start with a heat win and hopefully I can build up that momentum since it’s still early on in the event. Now it gets even harder and I’m so excited to surf against some of the best women in the world. We’re super fortunate to get this swell and it’s awesome to be in a familiar environment surfing a wave I train at all the time.”

Event organizers will meet at 7:00 a.m. PDT to determine a 7:30 a.m. PDT start for Round Three, Heat 7.

The Paul Mitchell Supergirl Pro QS6,000 will begin its live webcast tomorrow morning at 7:30 a.m. PDT. Tune in here to witness all the action and get the full event schedule: www.supergirlpro.com .

For more information on the event, please visit www.worldsurfleague.com or download the WSL App to get updates on your mobile device.

Remaining Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro QS6,000 Round Three Matchups:

Heat 7: Kobie Enright (AUS), Mikaela Greene (AUS), Zahli Kelly (AUS), Kirra Pinkerton (USA)

Heat 8: Dominic Barona (ECU), Chelsea Roett (BRB), Shino Matsuda (JPN), Nagisa Tashiro (JPN)

Heat 9: Caroline Marks (USA), Camilla Kemp (PRT), Alyssa Spencer (USA), Ainara Aymat (EUK)

Heat 10: Minori Kawai (JPN), Summer Macedo (HAW), Samantha Sibley (USA), Anali Gomez (PER)

Heat 11: Tessa Thyssen (BLM), Alyssa Lock (AUS), Vahine Fierro (PYF), Sophia Bernard (AUS)

Heat 12: Holly Wawn (AUS), Sophie McCulloch (AUS), Frankie Harrer (DEU), Josefina Ane (ARG)

Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro QS6,000 Round Three Results:

Heat 1: Carol Henrique (PRT) 13.66, Ren Hashimoto (JPN) 12.50, Autumn Hays (USA) 8.26, Teresa Bonvalot (PRT) 7.17

Heat 2: Meah Collins (USA) 13.43, Georgia Fish (AUS) 12.37, Mahina Maeda (HAW) 12.27, Malia Osterkamp (USA) 9.60

Heat 3: Ella Williams (NZL) 14.34, Maud Le Car (FRA) 11.83, Sophia Fulton (AUS) 9.53, Ellie Brooks (AUS) 6.46

Heat 4: Melanie Giunta (PER) 11.00, Zoe McDougall (HAW) 11.00, Denver Young (AUS) 10.93, Ariane Ochoa (EUK) 6.24

Heat 5: Brisa Hennessy (HAW) 13.00, Emily Nishimoto (JPN) 9.36, Felicity Palmateer (AUS) 8.16, Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 8.13

Heat 6: Tia Blanco (USA) 11.07, Bailey Nagy (HAW) 10.57, Marissa Shaw (USA) 9.47, Tiare Thompson (USA) 7.74

Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro QS6,000 Round Two Results:

Heat 1: Autumn Hays (USA) 12.33, Malia Osterkamp (USA) 10.17, Reika Noro (JPN) 7.46, Holly-Sue Coffey (AUS) 1.93

Heat 2: Meah Collins (USA) 13.60, Teresa Bonvalot (PRT) 11.00, Codie Klein (AUS) 9.34, Kayla Coscino (USA) 5.90

Heat 3: Ella Williams (NZL) 13.76, Denver Young (AUS) 10.24, Savanna Stone (HAW) 7.17, Eliza Greene (AUS) 5.90

Heat 4: Ariane Ochoa (EUK) 11.30, Sophia Fulton (AUS) 9.30, Teal Hogg (ZAF) 9.10, Molly Kirk (USA)

Heat 5: Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 10.93, Marissa Shaw (USA) 9.10, Ellie Francis (AUS) 7.23, Emily Gussoni (CRI) 6.54

Heat 6: Tiare Thompson (USA) 14.20, Emily Nishimoto (JPN) 12.57, Brianna Cope (HAW) 12.43, Rachel Presti (USA) 9.77

Heat 7: Zahli Kelly (AUS) 12.43, Nagisa Tashiro (JPN) 7.60, Freya Prumm (AUS) 7.60, Alexa Muss (USA) 4.90

Heat 8: Shido Matsuda (JPN) 13.73, Kirra Pinkerton (USA) 12.50, Rina Kitazawa (JPN) 7.23, Lucia artino (ESP)

Heat 9: Alyssa Spencer (USA) 12.63, Anali Gomez (PER) 10.93, Shelby Detmers (USA) 8.46, Cassidy McClain (USA) 6.57

Heat 10: Samantha Sibley (USA) 12.43, Ainara Aymat (EUK) 11.73, Tanika Hoffman (ZAF) 10.00, Avery Aydelotte (USA) 4.63

Heat 11: Vahine Ferro (PYF) 10.00, Josefina Ane (ARG) 9.60, Leila Riccobuano (HAW) 8.50, Nao Omura (JPN) 7.50

Heat 12: Frankie Harrer (DEU) 11.43, Sophia Bernard (AUS) 10.36, Bethany Zelasko (USA) 9.67, Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN) 8.60

Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro QS6,000 Round One Results:

Heat 1: Malia Osterkamp (USA) 8.04, Kayla Coscino (USA) 7.24, Brittany Penaroza (USA) 7.03, Lucy Campbell (GBR)

Heat 2: Meah Collins (USA) 12.66, Autumn Hays (USA) 9.63, Kahanu Delovio (HAW) 8.90, Alysse Cooper (AUS) 6.90

Heat 3: Denver Young (AUS) 12.17, Molly Kirk (USA) 7.77, Malia Ward (USA) 6.76, Kloee Openshaw (USA) 2.30

Heat 4: Ariane Ochoa (EUK) 12.30, Savanna Stone (HAW) 11.24, Zoe Clarke (AUS) 9.63, Coral Schuster (USA) 3.44

Heat 5: Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 14.87, Tiare Thompson (USA) 11.90, Brooke Daigneault (USA) 7.66, Abigail Dixon (USA) 2.53

Heat 6: Rachel Presti (USA) 11.60, Emily Gussoni (CRI) 9.50, Keala Tomoda-Bennert (HAW) 8.67, Summer Ivy (HAW) 7.26

Heat 7: Zahli Kelly (AUS) 13.94, Shino Matsuda (JPN) 13.30, Karol Ribeiro (BRA) 7.70, Alexxa Elseewi (USA) 7.70

Heat 8: Rina Kitazawa (JPN) 8.27, Alexa Muss (USA) 6.50, Kelto O’Rourke (HAW) 5.00, Maile Davis (USA) 5.00

Heat 9: Shelby Detmers (USA) 8.40, Avery Aydelotte (USA) 7.00, Lorena Fica (CHL) 5.86, Elle Sampiere (USA) 4.90

Heat 10: Samantha Sibley (USA) 17.00, Cassidy McClain (USA) 10.50, Julia Camargo (BRA) 8.64, Hannah Blevins (USA) 7.17

Heat 11: Josefina Ane (ARG) 13.23, Sophia Bernard (AUS) 9.26, Kayla Durden (USA) 7.90, Sara Taylor (USA) 6.87

Heat 12: Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN) 12.27, Leila Riccobuano (HAW) 12.07, Sophie Falzone (USA) 10.97, Nicole Fulford (USA) 8.34

Tags: california, paul mitchell, qs, supergirl pro, wsl