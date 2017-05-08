WSL Barbados Surf Pro — Video Recap by NPI Productions

May 8, 2017 • WSL

History was made last month with the first ever WSL Barbados Surf Pro! The NPI Productions crew was on it from start to finish with Dalton Smith, Tristan Laravea, Riley Petroske, and David Morefield filming and Dalton editing the final product. Looks like this will be the first of many QS events Dalton and crew document. “Thank you everyone for the support on this!” Smith said.

