Three Days Down, Three to Go at Vans Pro ECSC in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia/ USA (Thursday, August 24, 2017) – A rising nor’easter delivered fun, one-to-three-foot conditions to start Thursday’s action at the World Surf League (WSL) Vans Pro Men’s Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000. The remaining six heats of Round 3 were contested before diving straight into Round 4 battles where top seeds made their big debuts. Sparks ignited with powerful, high-performance surfing from some of the QS elite and Championship Tour (CT) caliber competitors in attendance to determine crucial Round 5 match-ups.

Chiba, Japan native Reo Inaba (JPN) unleashed two critical turns on a 1st Street Jetty gem for a near-perfect 9.77 (out of a possible 10), the event’s highest single-scoring wave so far, and garnered a massive 16.60 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Inaba’s prowess in small waves gave him a big edge as he had the field in a combination situation, meaning the competitors needed two new scores to match Inaba’s heat total, when the final horn sounded. The Japanese contender currently sits at No. 124 on the QS and looks to hit his stride heading into the back half of 2017.

“That was a super fun heat and surfing waves like this at home helps my confidence coming here each year,” Inaba said. “I really want to get some good points here since I haven’t done too well this year so this one is important — especially now that contests are based on current rankings. This is my first year in the QS10,000s and I want to keep building up to those with good results. It’s really exciting, but I’m also nervous at the same time so I’ll have to stay focused on each heat and each event as they happen.”

Former CT competitor Keanu Asing (HAW) found near-perfection of his own with a 9.23 and highest heat total of the event so far — a 16.90. The South Shore, Oahu native is on track to making his way back to the Dream Tour after winning the Barbados Surf Pro QS3,000 earlier this year and an equal 9th at the Ballito Pro QS10,000. But, he’s looking to shake off an early upset at the Vans US Open of Surfing. Asing’s competitive surfing year isn’t the only thing looking bright after recently marrying long-time girlfriend Kailin Curran to add more positives toward his year.

“It’s super nice to be back here in Virginia, I love coming to this event,” Asing said. “Growing up in Ewa Beach, the waves are similar to this and I have such a good board from Wade Tokoro that I brought here so I’m already feeling comfortable. It’s definitely important to get some confidence back, I usually compete really well at the US open and this year was a rough one for me. But, that’s what comes with competition — you learn and move forward. This year has been no slowing down for me, I’ve had some tough heats, but haven’t slowed.”

“I’m always in striking distance of that Top 10, but I’m not thinking of points right now, I’m thinking of just getting to the podium,” Asing added. “I know if I get to that podium will come with good points and I know I have to step on the gas coming to the ending of the year. But, married life is amazing, me and my wife Kailin just got married two weeks ago now. We had such a blessed and amazing day. I feel very matured, my heads in the right place, and now I’m another step closer to my goals for this year. For me getting married to my wife was the biggest goal not only this year, but in my life.”

After Kanoa Igarashi’s (USA) first-ever Vans US Open of Surfing win, he finds himself at No. 3 on the QS to back up his Sophomore slump on the CT. The Huntington Beach, California native made it his goal to stay in a jersey this year and has done just that — already taking part in six QS events in addition to his Dream Tour schedule. Igarashi began his momentum in Europe last year to re-qualify, in addition to making it in the Top 22 of the CT for double re-qualification, but is already on the right path to find his winning form earlier in the year.

“That win will be in the back of my head for awhile and I’ll just keep running with it, and see how far I can take that momentum with me,” Igarashi said. “This is my favorite part of the year, the first half is fun, but I feel like the back half is my where my strengths are and going into the US Open I told myself this where the year starts. I put myself in a good position heading into this part of the season which gives me a sense of confidence and I’m not as worried moving forward.”

Current QS No. 5 Griffin Colapinto’s (USA) returns to Virginia Beach a full-time QS surfer, after earning a spot in the Vans Pro Junior last year, and did so with an unrivaled forehand in Round 4’s opening heat. The 19-year-old showed his growing maturity in competitive surfing with patience and attacking the opportunities that came to him — earning an 8.17 and 15.07 heat total out of his three waves ridden. Colapinto is taking advantage of the Virginia Beach atmosphere before preparing for an important European leg ahead of him.

“I saw the wind pick up last night and knew there’d be those perfect little chip shots at high tide so I was pretty stoked on the conditions today,” Colapinto said. “I was just trying to be smart and wait for the right waves which helps a lot in these events. It makes a big difference from where my surfing was when I first started the QS to now and I just want to keep building on that. I came here looking for some momentum heading into Europe and get some heats under my belt, I basically have to win this one for it to be a keeper so I’m here having fun. It’s great to be able to come here with that mentality and I’m looking forward to the next heat.”

Miguel Pupo (BRA) continues to impress at the Vans Pro with his fourth-straight heat win to earn a spot into Round 5. The Brazilian CT competitor found his rhythm late in the heat after a slow start and made a big comeback to overcome Australian contender Wade Carmichael (AUS), 2016 North America QS Regional Champion Kilian Garland (USA), and an in-form Facundo Arreyes (BRA). Pupo’s mindset to stay busy paid off, but still feels there’s more to improve on after a blistering Round 1 performance earlier this week.

“I woke up late in that heat after trying to find waves, but here the wave has to find you it seems,” Pupo said. “They finally found me again and I was able to get the scores. I haven’t been freesurfing and saving my energy for heats which has helped a lot. My first heat was my best one and I’ve just been trying to better that, but just keep coming a little short each time. My goal is to find the wave and stay busy, and in rhythm with the ocean which I can hopefully do tomorrow if there’s more waves. It looks similar to north Brazil and know those waves pretty well so I just had to go back there in my mind to figure it out — it took me twenty-minutes, but it was good to finally get find them.”

On Wednesday, Stevie Pittman (USA) blasted his way through both Rounds 2 and 3 with powerful surfing in the deteriorating afternoon conditions. His efforts earned him an excellent 8.17 (out of a possible 10) and the day’s highest heat total of 14.34 (out of a possible 20) in Round 3. The North Carolina native finds himself back in the competitive groove after undergoing knee surgery last fall. Pittman is also into the Vans Pro Junior Quarterfinals and did battle with former Pro Junior competitor Kei Kobayashi (USA) in a tight Round 3 bout where Kobayashi earned his own excellent 8.10. But, in the end it was Pittman who came out with a win and both advanced into Round 4.

“I’ve won this event a few times as an amateur and I love it here in Virginia Beach,” Pittman said. “Normally I come to contests a few days before to practice, but I just came in the night before this one and surfed my heats the next day. Before this event I lost in the Sweetwater contest and I was just over it — my boards didn’t feel good and I wasn’t doing well in small waves. But, I got my head wrapped around it and came here, and everything’s been good since then. It’s only a three and a half hour drive from my house so I feel right at home here on the East Coast — I enjoy it a lot and I’m always comfortable here.”

Pedro Todaro (BRA) provided one of the heftier upsets of Round 3’s proceedings by eliminating Cam Richards (USA) and former Championship Tour (CT) competitor Nathaniel Curran (USA). The 31-year-old, Rio, Brazil native now resides in San Clemente, California and is just getting his QS career on the move — taking part of a full North America season when expenses allow. Todaro’s on his way to a good result after making it through Rounds 2 and 3, but now must hold his own against the top seeds in Round 4 when competition resumes.

“I’m just so happy to make those heats today and this event is really important to me being my first QS3,000,” Todaro said. “I’m not a kid anymore so taking on these up-and-coming kids is really hard with their level so high now. That last heat I just knew where to sit and found those two good scores to get the job done. We have a big crew of Brazilians here which helps me stay motivated and strong through this event, and into the next one in North Carolina. I really want to make the next heat and just keep going with the same things I’m doing now — choose the right waves and use my priority well.” Current CT No. 32 Miguel Pupo (BRA) and QS upstart Gabriel Farias (BRA) continued the Brazilian momentum into Round 4.

Up-and-coming talent Kade Matson (USA) continues his winning form from the Vans US Open of Surfing Pro Junior, earning a Finals appearance, into the Vans Pro QS3,000. Matson fell just shy of a Quarterfinals in the Vans Pro Junior, but earned a spot into Round 4 of the QS3,000 today after a brilliant Round 3 performance. The 15-year-old’s surfing is groomed on the iconic cobblestone break of Lower Trestles, but still manages to find his rhythm in the trickier conditions here in Virginia Beach — earning a solid 14.00 heat total.

“This is my first bigger QS and to be doing good so far feels amazing,” Matson said. “I think in these heats you really want to be a part of the first exchange because having a good score under your belt can build momentum for the rest of the heat. To prepare for an event like this at home I usually like to surf T-Street because it has a lot of similarities to 1st Street Jetty. It feels really good to be able to get all of this experience from these heats and use all the knowledge I gain as I get older.”

On Tuesday, Championship Tour (CT) competitor Miguel Pupo (BRA) began his Vans Pro campaign brilliantly and showed his veteran experience in the small conditions on offer. The Sao Paulo, Brazil native took to his forehand right away and blasted an 8.77 (out of a possible 10) to earn the day’s highest single-wave score — and heat total of 16.77 (out of a possible 20). Pupo is in need of a momentum swing on both the CT and QS, and hopes to turn his season around here in Virginia Beach.

“I was at Trestles preparing for that event and just wanted to get in a jersey so I signed up a bit late which put me into the early round, but I think it works in my favor,” Pupo said. “It’s good to have the experience against some fresh faces, especially with priority, and not have to hassle like we did back when I was a grom competing. I was paying attention and not letting them go on the good waves knowing they could get the score. It’s been a tough year for me with some ups and downs — getting a good result in South Africa, but then getting sick before J-Bay was rough. The US Open was a hard one so I came here looking for, if not a win, just a really good result.”

Brian Toth (PRI) returned to the 1st Street Jetty in winning fashion and a new place in life. The seasoned QS veteran is taking his competitive affairs much less formal in 2017 after finding a job outside the jersey, but still has his eyes set on a few key places within the tour. Toth is joined by fellow Puerto Rican Dylan Graves (PRI) into Round 3, but plays mentor to the next generation of Caribbean surfers from his native island.

“I always love coming back here with all the boys and it’s great to see some waves even if it’s a little slow,” Toth said. “There’s still something out there and heard it’s going to be a lot better so I’m stoked. I’ve become a full surfer rep since April, working with Dakine after it fell into my lap while transitioning out of that ‘QS Warrior’ type — it was just meant to be. It’s been great spending more time at home and having fun waves there, but it’s great to put on a jersey. My main goal is to just end up in the Top 120’s to get back into the Volcom Pipe Pro, that’s one event I’ll never want to retire from. I’ve got two events I haven’t done yet and can only move up which is nice.”

Before the men’s QS elite took to the water, some of the next up-and-coming talent in competitive surfing contested Rounds 1, 2, and 3 of the Vans Pro Junior. A big day of competition determined crucial Quarterfinal draws with a shakeup in the North America Top 4 already unfolding early on.

One of the day’s best Pro Junior performances came from Eithan Osborne (USA) in Round Three Heat 6 with a 15.17 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Osborne’s strong surfing overpowered the wave’s softer sections and set himself up for critical finishes on the shoreline. At age 17, Osborne still has this and next year on the Pro Junior circuit before taking to QS full-time – something he’s using to his advantage by already pulling double-duty as well.

“It was fun out there, the waves are actually pretty good right now and always seems to pick up just in time for the contest,” Osborne said. “I’m feeling good [coming into this event] and need two good results for a shot at making World Junior Championships. I’ve just been training around the beachbreaks at home that resemble this one and get my boards dialed in — I tried an Epoxy for the first time and didn’t like it so I stuck with the same board I had at the US Open. My mindset stays about the same all year long, just comes with some added pressure here and there, but I’ve learned to shrug that off knowing it’s just a contest.”

Mateus Herdy (BRA) is in his first full year of pulling double-duty between the QS and Pro Junior, and brings a lot of momentum into Virginia Beach. The 16-year-old Brazilian has been climbing the ranks on the QS this year with his dynamic aerial attack and a growing power game on rail. Herdy put that potential to good use and earned Round Three’s highest single-wave score of an 8.50 (out of a possible 10). His recent victory at the Volkswagen SA Open of Surfing Pro Junior earlier this summer in South Africa solidified him as a threat to be reckoned with — after already earning a Quarterfinal appearance at the World Junior Championships to start 2017.

“This year has been great, especially after Durban was my best result so far of my career and just want to keep performing like that,” Herdy said. “I’m more focused on the QS here since I can’t get points or anything in the juniors, but this contest is still really important and I’m going to give it my best. It really helps to get all the heats I can and continue learning this wave. After my first heat I knew I could surf the smaller waves, but if a set came I could really get into some good turns so it felt great to get on a good wave. I really want to perform like Samuel [Pupo] did last year making both Finals, but want to do even better. He’s such a good surfer and I’ve competed against him almost my whole life so it’s been cool to learn from him, and I’m doing the same type of path he did last year getting on the QS early.”

Current North America Pro Junior No. 1 Ryland Rubens (USA) narrowly escaped an early elimination with a last-minute, near-excellent 7.57. Rubens and Tommy Coleman (USA) split a peak in the dying seconds, each earning the scores they needed to advance and knock Liam Murray (USA) out of the first-place position with no time to respond. The 17-year-old’s 2017 season on the Pro Junior has been a prolific one with two Final appearances in regional events, but will drop his result from the Vans US Open of Surfing by year’s end.

“I just want to do my best here after having a shocker at the US Open, but that’s in the past now and I’m looking forward to this one,” Rubens said. “I’m a big fan of Virginia Beach and the East Coast in general. This contest and the one in Florida are very similar — it’s grindy, but whenever you can win a Pro Junior it’s great. It’s cool to still be No. 1, but I don’t even look at the rankings honestly, With a few more events left, a lot can happen so I just go into every event wanting to win and enjoy traveling with my family. It can be stressful at times, but I just try to enjoy it all because when it gets too serious it’s not fun anymore.”

The last heat of the day witnessed a blow to the Top 4 as Stevie Pittman (USA) and Taro Watanabe (USA) eliminated current No. 4 competitors Crosby Colapinto (USA) and Cole Houshmand (USA).

Current North America Pro Junior No. 2 Che Allan (BRB) also made his way into the Quarterfinals alongside Chase Modelski (USA), Luke Gordon (USA), Nick Marshall (USA), Tyler Gunter (USA), John Mel (USA), Jacob Burke (BRB), Jett Schilling (USA) and the Japanese duo of Yuji Mori (JPN) and Joh Azuchi (JPN).

The Vans Pro Men’s QS3,000 and Pro Junior will run August 22 through 27 in coordination with the historical East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) — the world’s second-longest running contest, now in its 55th year, behind Bells Beach.

For more information, please visit www.worldsurfleague.com or download the WSL App to receive updates on your mobile device.

Vans Pro Men’s QS3,000 Upcoming Round 5 Match-Ups:

Heat 1: Griffin Colapinto (USA), Miguel Pupo (BRA), Ian Crane (USA), Tanner Gudauskas (USA)

Heat 2: Tommy Coleman (USA), Wade Carmichael (AUS), Reo Inaba (JPN), Cory Arrambide (USA)

Heat 3: Evan Geiselman (USA), Jake Marshall (USA), Rob Kelly (USA), Aaron Cormican (USA)

Heat 4: Taylor Clark (USA), Cooper Chapman (AUS), Luel Felipe (BRA), Kanoa Igarashi (USA)

Heat 5: Keanu Asing (HAW), Flavio Nakagima (BRA), Deivid Silva (BRA), Kaiki Yamanaka (JPN)

Heat 6: Kade Matson (USA), Michael Dunphy (USA), Mateus Herdy (BRA), Takumi Nakamura (JPN)

Heat 7: Kaito Ohashi (JPN), Coffer Coffin (USA), Shuji Nishi (JPN), Bino Lopes (BRA)

Heat 8: Patrick Gudauskas (USA), Torrey Meister (HAW), Tomas King (CRI), Taro Watanabe (USA)

Vans Pro Men’s QS3,000 Round 4 Results:

Heat 1: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 15.17, Tommy Coleman (USA) 9.50 Kevin Schulz (USA) 8.37, David Economos (USA) 5.34

Heat 2: Miguel Pupo (BRA) 14.50, Wade Carmichael (USA) 13.33, Facundo Arreyes (ARG) 9.23, Kilian Garland (USA) 8.23

Heat 3: Reo Inaba (JPN) 16.60, Ian Crane (USA) 11.00, Arashi Kato (JPN) 8.27, Luke Gordon (USA) 6.87

Heat 4: Cory Arrambide (USA) 10.87, Tanner Gudauskas (USA) 10.10, Noah Hill (USA) 6.03, Gabriel Farias (BRA) 9.40

Heat 5: Evan Geiselman (USA) 13.50, Taylor Clark (USA) 10.34, Brian Toth (PRI) 8.90, Stevie Pitmman (USA) 8.90

Heat 6: Jake Marshall (USA) 12.17, Cooper Chapman (AUS) 12.03, Kei Kobayashi (USA) 10.64, Pedro Todaro (BRA) 7.66

Heat 7: Luel Felipe (BRA) 14.10, Rob Kelly (USA) 11.94, Diego Mignot (FRA) 10.53, Vitor Mendes (BRA) 7.94

Heat 8: Kanoa Igararshi (USA) 14.50, Aaron Cormican (USA) 12.50, Barron Mamiya (HAW) 11.77, Jake Kelley (USA) 10.16

Heat 9: Keanu Asing (HAW) 16.90, Kade Matson (USA) 12.50, Jhonny Corzo (MEX) 11.53, Jairo Perez (CRI) 10.83

Heat 10: Flavio Nakagima (BRA) 12.13, Michael Dunphy (USA) 11.13, Dylan Goodale (HAW) 10.64, Yuji Mori (HAW) 6.43

Heat 11: Mateus Herdy (BRA) 13.44, Deivid Silva (BRA) 11.07, Jordy Collins (USA) 10.37, Eithan Osborne (USA) 9.50

Heat 12: Takumi Nakamura (JPN) 10.70, Kaiki Yamanaka (JPN) 9.53, Elijah Fox (HAW) 7.50, Carlos Munoz (CRI) 8.24

Heat 13: Kaito Ohashi (JPN) 11.66, Patrick Gudauskas (USA) 10.90, Dylan Graves (PRI) 8.00, Sheldon Simkus (AUS) 7.87

Heat 14: Parker Coffin (USA) 9.83, Torrey Meister (HAW) 9.30, Josh Burke (BRB) 8.70, Jonathan Zambrano Chila (ECU) 8.57

Heat 15: Tomas King (CRI) 11.00, Shuji Nishi (JPN) 10.04, Dion Atkinson (AUS) 9.27, Leandro Usuna (ARG) 9.03

Heat 16: Taro Watanabe (USA) 13.50, Bino Lopes (BRA) 12.07, Ryota Matsushita (JPN) 10.10, Matt Passaquindici (USA) 7.00

Vans Pro Men’s QS3,000 Round 3 Results:

Heat 1: David Economos (USA) 10.73, Facundo Arreyes (ARG) 9.57, Bruce Mackie (BRB) 7.70, Sean Woods (USA) 6.54

Heat 2: Miguel Pupo (BRA) 12.83, Tommy Coleman (USA) 10.66, Nolan Rapoza (USA), Nathan Florence (HAW) NS

Heat 3: Luke Gordon (USA) 9.13, Noah Hill (USA) 8.56, Yuuki Nakashio (JPN) 8.54, Francisco Bellorin (VEN) 7.73

Heat 4: Gabriel Farias (BRA) 12.00, Arashi Kato (JPN) 9.77, Micha Cantor (USA) 6.70, Cole Alves (HAW) 6.30

Heat 5: Stevie Pittman (USA) 14.34, Kei Kobayashi (USA) 13.43, Chris Michalak (AUS) 9.47, Ryland Rubens (USA) 4.50

Heat 6: Pedro Todaro (BRA) 12.00, Brian Toth (PRI) 10.20, Cam Richards (USA) 8.27, Nathaniel Curran (USA) 2.50

Heat 7: Vitor Mendes (BRA) 14.07, Barron Mamiya (HAW) 11.73, Dwight Pastrana (PRI) 7.16, Wesley Santos (BRA) 5.83

Heat 8: Jake Kelley (USA) 12.23, Rob Kelly (USA) 9.83, Che Allan (BRB) 9.50, Weslley Dantas (BRA) 8.77

Heat 9: Kade Matson (USA) 14.00, Yuji Mori (JPN) 11.57, Yuji Mori (JPN) 11.57, Pedro Neves (BRA) 9.17, Nick Marshall (USA) 3.50

Heat 10: Dylan Goodale (HAW) 9.96, Jairo Perez (CRI) 9.83, Nathan Yeomans (USA) 8.40, Nate Dorman (USA) 5.67

Heat 11: Mateus Herdy (BRA) 12.17, Elijah Fox (HAW) 10.63, Jeremy Carter (USA) 5.10, Ben Coffey (USA) 6.83

Heat 12: Kaiki Yamanaka (JPN) 11.94, Eithan Osborne (USA) 11.66, Harley Ross (AUS) 9.66, Cole Houshmand (USA) 8.07

Heat 13: Sheldon Simkus (AUS) 11.67, Jonathan Zambrano Chila (ECU) 10.07, Philip Goold (USA) 8.76, Riley Laing (AUS) NS

Heat 14: Parker Coffin (USA) 12.26, Dylan Graves (PRI) 10.70, Gabriel Morvil (USA) 8.73, Jett Schilling (USA) 6.70

Heat 15: Shuji Nishi (JPN) 13.76, Taro Watanabe (USA) 9.50, Zander Venezia (BRB) 7.53, Noah Beschen (HAW) 6.33

Heat 16: Yuji Nishi (JPN) 13.60, Ryota Matsushita (JPN) 10.60, Tomas King (CRI) 9.80, Tyler Gunter (USA) 9.20

Vans Pro Men’s QS3,000 Round 2 Results:

Heat 1: Sean Woods (USA) 11.50, Tommy Coleman (USA) 10.84, John Mel (USA) 10.53, Bjorn Hazelquist (USA) 0.93

Heat 2: Miguel Pupo (BRA) 14.33 David Economos (USA) 10.03, Cobie Gittner (USA) 7.83, Paul Pugliesi (USA) 3.83

Heat 3: Noah Hill (USA) 11.00, Cole Alves (HAW) 8.73, Michel Flores (BRA) 8.70, Dane Mackie (BRB) 7.66

Heat 4: Micha Cantor (USA) 12.20, Francisco Bellorin (VEN) 8.80, Tomas Lopez Moreno (ARG) 6.47, Frank Chenault (USA) 2.04

Heat 5: Stevie Pitmman (USA) 13.10, Pedro Todaro (BRA) 7.87, Branden Defillippo (USA) 6.00, Alex Maniatis (GRC) 3.33

Heat 6: Brian Toth (PRI) 14.04, Ryland Rubens (USA) 11.50, Luke Marks (USA) 10.07, Rey Hernandez (MEX) 6.17

Heat 7: Barron Mamiya (HAW) 13.67, Rob Kelly (USA) 9.50, Chase Modelski (USA) 6.77, Aldo Chirinos (CRI) 5.57

Heat 8: Jake Kelley (USA) 10.84, Dwight Pastrana (PRI) 10.14, Chauncey Robinson (USA) 9.77, Crosby Colapinto (USA) 9.30

Heat 9: Nick Marshall (USA) 11.30, Jairo Perez (CRI) 10.83, Joh Azuchi (JPN) 10.60, Alex Siqueira (BRA) 0.00

Heat 10: Nathan Yeomans (USA) 12.50, Kade Matson (USA) 10.86, Remy Juboori (USA) 8.37

Jacob Burke (BRB) 7.56

Heat 11: Jeremy Carter (USA) 9.50, Eithan Osborne (USA) 8.67, Quentin Turko (USA) 6.43, Logan Landry (CAN) 4.94

Heat 12: Kaiki Yamanaka (JPN) 9.70, Elijah Fox (HAW) 9.20, Sebastian Mendes (USA) 7.50, Rory Reep (USA) 7.33

Heat 13: Philip Goold (USA) 11.17, Gabriel Morvil (USA) 9.13, Kaisa Kawamura (JPN) 8.87, Caleb Tancred (AUS) 4.44

Heat 14: Dylan Graves (PRI) 10.00, Jonathan Chila (ECU) 9.80, Love Hodel (HAW) 6.23,

Heat 15: Taro Watanabe (USA) 12.80, Tyler Gunter (USA) 10.70, Jackson Butler (USA) 5.43, Rex Fledstrom (USA) 2.33

Heat 16: Ryota Matsushita (JPN) 11.83, Zander Venezia (BRB) 10.30, Christopher Kervin (USA) 8.76, Micky Clarke (USA) 7.60

Vans Pro Men’s QS3,000 Round 1 Results:

Heat 1: Miguel Pupo (BRA) 16.77, Francisco Bellorin (VEN) 11.83, Liam Murray (USA) 8.13, Laird Myers (USA) 7.44

Heat 2: Brian Toth (PRI) 12.66, Jake Kelley (USA) 11.84, Derek Gomes (VEN) 9.54, Malaki Martinez (CRI) 7.47

Heat 3: Remy Juboori (USA) 9.03, Sebastian Mendes (USA) 7.67, Max Beach (USA) 6.97, Ben Wingate (USA) 2.84

Heat 4: Dylan Graves (PRI) 12.60, Ryota Matsushita (JPN) 11.56, Kyle Tester (USA) 7.40, London Almida (USA) 7.16

Vans Pro Junior Upcoming Quarterfinal Match-Ups:

QF 1: Che Allan (BRB), Tommy Coleman (USA), Mateus Herdy (BRA), Chase Modelski (USA)

QF 2: Ryland Rubens (USA), Yuji Mori (JPN) Luke Gordon (USA), Nick Marshall (USA)

QF 3: Tyler Gunter (USA), John Mel (USA), Eithan Osborne (USA), Taro Watanabe (USA)

QF 4: Joh Azuchi (JPN), Jacob Burke (BRB), Stevie Pittman (USA), Jett Schilling (USA)

Vans Pro Junior Round 1 Results:

Heat 1: Yuji Mori (JPN) 13.40, Laird Myers (USA) 7.70, Joseph Hembree (USA) 7.37, Joshua Chester (HAW) 3.93

Heat 2: Cole Alves (HAW) 9.83, Dwight Pastrana (PRI) 8.34, Manny Valentin (PRI) 6.70, Caleb Tancred (AUS) 5.00

Heat 3: Tyson Royston (USA) 8.97, Elijah Fox (HAW) 8.67, Bo Raynor (USA) 7.20, London Almida (USA) 3.47

Heat 4: Noah Hill (USA) 14.16, Joh Azuchi (JPN) 13.17, Logan Kamen (USA) 7.77, Nicolas Chalonec (MTQ) 3.03

Vans Pro Junior Round 2 Results:

Heat 1: Yuji Mori (JPN) 11.83, Taj Lindbald (USA) 6.60, Blake Spier (USA) 5.30, Will Grossarth (USA) 2.40

Heat 2: Mateus Herdy (BRA) 10.56, Laird Myers (USA) 9.50, David Economos (USA) 8.67, Aldo Chirinos (CRI) 8.33

Heat 3: Liam Murray (USA) 7.64, Cole Alves (HAW) 6.76, Evan Brownell (USA) 6.40, Malakai Martinez (CRI) 5.94

Heat 4: Chase Modelski (USA) 10.17, Jackson Butler (USA) 9.73, Dwight Pastrana (PRI) 9.37, Adam Auffay (MTQ) 5.74

Heat 5: Rey Hernandez (MEX) 13.93, Jett Schilling (USA) 13.10, Gabriel Morvil (USA) 11.63, Tyson Royston (USA) 6.93

Heat 6: Elijah Fox (HAW) 10.27, Kyle Tester (HAW) 7.57, Italo Mesinas (USA) 6.40, Agustin Cedeno (PAN) 6.23

Heat 7: Noah Hill (USA) 15.83, Crosby Colapinto (USA) 14.10, Shnae Kertesz (USA) 6.00, Ben Wingate (USA) 2.90

Heat 8: Stevie Pittman (USA) 14.73 Joh Azuchi (JPN) 14.43, Max Beach (USA) 7.53, Sebastian Mendes (USA) 6.53

Vans Pro Junior Round 3 Results:

Heat 1: Che Allan (BRB) 11.44, Yuji Mori (JPN) 11.37, Alan Cleland (MEX) 11.20, Laird Myers (USA) 10.76

Heat 2: Mateus Herdy (BRA) 14.23, Nick Marshall (USA) 10.70, Sean Woods (USA) 9.30, Taj Lindblad (USA) 5.07

Heat 3: Ryland Rubens (USA) 15.07, Tommy Coleman (USA) 13.83, Liam Murray (USA) 13.50, Jackson Butler (USA) 7.94

Heat 4: Luke Gordon (USA) 14.34, Chase Modelski (USA) 13.43, Zander Venezia (BRB) 10.87, Cole Alves (HAW) 9.57

Heat 5: Tyler Gunter (USA) 13.10, Jacob Burke (BRB) 9.30, Kyle Tester (USA) 8.20, Rey Hernandez (MEX) 6.44

Heat 6: Eithan Osborne (USA) 15.17, Jett Schilling (USA) 12.60, Kade Matson (USA) 11.63, Elijah Fox (USA) 6.90

Heat 7: Joh Azuchi (JPN) 14.00, John Mel (USA) 12.16, Noah Hill (USA) 11.17, Micha Cantor (USA) 10.64

Heat 8: Stevie Pittman (USA) 11.94, Taro Watanabe (USA) 11.37, Crosby Colapinto (USA) 5.17, Cole Houshmand (USA) 5.00



Tags: ecsc, pro junior, qs, vans junior pro, vans pro, virginia beach, wsl