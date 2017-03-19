The world-class surf competition Martinique Surf Pro will be hosted for the third time in Martinique from April 1st to 8th 2017.

This World Surf League (WSL) Qualification Series event will take place in the town of Basse-Pointe located on the North Atlantic coast of the Island. This spot, cherished by aficionados, locals and visitors alike, is the perfect location because of its powerful and long reef break waves. The third edition of this competition will gather 128 world-class surfers from up to 25 different countries in Europe, North and South America, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa and Oceania.

Martinique Surf Pro is the only WSL Championship Tour competition hosted in the Caribbean; and at the end of the event, the winner will gain 3000 points for the Qualifying Series.

“Martinique Surf Pro offers a tremendous spotlight for surf in Martinique. More than 14 surfing spots around the island, from North to South, await discovery, said Muriel Wiltord, Director Americas of the Martinique Tourism Authority. The improved non-stop service from the US offered by Norwegian Air from JFK, Boston and BWI and American Airlines from Miami is the key to positioning Martinique as a world-class surf destination.”

The Island has also so much to offer: a remarkable natural beauty, one of the world’s finest rums, a unique Creole cuisine, a pulsating authenticity and most importantly, the warmth and generosity of its people. Martinique is truly magnifique!

(www.martiniquesurfpro.com )

About Martinique (www.us.martinique.org)

The Caribbean Island with French Flair, The Isle of Flowers, The Rum Capital of the World, The Isle of the Famed Poet (Aimé Césaire) – Martinique ranks among the most alluring and enchanting destinations in the world. As an overseas region of France, Martinique boasts modern and reliable infrastructure – roads, water and power utilities, hospitals, and telecommunications services all on par with any other part of the European Union. At the same time, Martinique’s beautifully unspoiled beaches, volcanic peaks, rainforests, 80+ miles of hiking trails, waterfalls, streams, and other natural wonders are the equal of neighboring Dominica to the north and St. Lucia to the south, so visitors here truly get the best of both worlds.The currency is the Euro, the flag is Le Tricolour, and the official language is French, but Martinique’s character, cuisine, musical heritage, art, culture, common language, and identity are of a distinctly Afro-Caribbean inclination known as Creole. It is this special combination of modern world conveniences, pristine nature, and rich heritage that has earned for Martinique several notable distinctions in recent years, including being ranked in the Top 16 Places to go in 2016 by Condé Nast Traveler, named as a “Must-Visit” destination for 2015 by Caribbean Journal, “Best Caribbean Destination” by About.com, and “Top Caribbean Island for Delectable Dining” by Caribbean Travel + Life. The Bay of Fort-de-France, which fronts Martinique’s charming capital city, was also inducted into The Club of The Most Beautiful Bays in the World. Martinique’s storied history further stirs travel passions. Napoleon’s bride, Empress Josephine, was born and raised in Martinique, while the majestic Mt. Pelée volcano and St. Pierre, The Pompeii of the Caribbean, are found here.

Tags: martinique surf pro, qs, wsl