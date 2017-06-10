SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico (Friday, June 9, 2017) – The World Surf League (WSL) Los Cabos Open of Surf is in for an incredible finals day after more spectacular performances shined from the women’s Qualifying Series (QS) 6,000 and Po Junior events. Semifinalists were determined for all involved and stacked draws await — including an all Championship Tour (CT) competitor affair for the QS6,000.

Silvana Lima (BRA) earned herself yet another Quarterfinal appearance at the Los Cabos Open of Surf — making it her fourth year in a row. The Brazilian’s fast-paced, aggressive surfing is a perfect suit to the Zippers and she showed that with multiple maneuvers in a tight space to earn an excellent 8.33 (out of a perfect 10). Lima continued that form and clinched back-to-back Semifinals, setting herself up for consecutive big results in Los Cabos.

“I’m feeling very comfortable here and the waves are still fun, I just love it here,” Lima said. “I love surfing this wave and I just want to keep going heat by heat to get a good result. I’m so stoked to make it back to the Semifinals and feel really good on my board — it’s amazing to keep pushing forward. It’s nice to have a sponsor like Oi that I do, you always feel a bit more confident with that support and it helps my drive for the year.”

Multiple, big performances from Sage Erickson (USA) lit up the scoreboard with an excellent 8.00 in the Quarterfinals, and found another 8.00 in the Semifinals against event standout Tatiana Weston-Webb (HAW). This is a special event for the Ventura, California native who gets to share it with her family and friends while keeping the competitive jersey on. “I really like coming to QS contests, I get more practice, points, and Cabo is a place where my dad comes here so we just have a great time every year,” Erickson said. “He’s always so passionate and keeps things refreshed so each heat win is always so inspiring and exciting with him. I always look forward to coming here, who doesn’t want the opportunity to come to Mexico. I think making memories down here together is what we really look forward to.”

“That heat against Tati was always going to be tough,” Erickson added. “She doesn’t fall much and she’s a super strong competitor. To get past her is a big hurdle and I got fourth in my first heat last year so this is a big improvement from that.”

Dominic Barona (ECU) earned runner-up in Los Cabos last year and was back in form once more — taking down Coco Ho (HAW) with a clutch 8.17 in the dying minutes of Round Six. But, in a Final rematch from 2016, Bronte Macaulay (AUS) showcased her dominance once again with an excellent 8.33 to solidify her spot into the Semifinals and eliminated the darkhorse.

“I love Dominic [Barona], she’s always in high spirits and has a great crew around her — and she’s obviously a very good surfer,” Macaulay said. “It was a pretty slow heat so that was scary because I knew she could get an 8.00 on any wave. But, my dad helps keeps things quite simple and just where to be in the lineup. It’s great to have him with me and coaching me every step of the way.”

Keely Andrew (AUS) rounded out the Semifinal draw over young phenom Caroline Marks (USA) to complete the CT’s sweep. The men’s Pro Junior Quarterfinals fired into action with near-perfect Zippers conditions throughout their Quarterfinal match ups.

Cole Houshmand (USA) topped his performance from yesterday and posted the overall event’s highest single-wave score of a massive 9.93 and earned an incredible 18.60 heat total. Only Crosby Colapinto’s (USA) performance came close to Houshmand’s with an immaculate 8.87 and 8.30 of his own. The San Clemente, California surfer’s backhand was undeniable as he nearly left the field comboed in what could be noted as the heat of the event thus far with everyone involved posting big numbers.

“I think experience played a part in that heat, but I was getting pretty nervous after waiting for almost twenty minutes before getting that first 8.57,” Houshmand said. “That was just such a stacked heat with all San Clemente boys and Elijah [Fox] so I knew everyone was going to be ripping. It was one of the best heats I surfed in a long time, maybe ever, so I’m just stoked. I feel really comfortable out here after having so many heats in that lineup and that helps build confidence for sure.”

Last year’s fourth-place finisher Eithan Osborne (USA) added to the spectacle and took to the air for a near-perfect 9.40 — earning a big heat total of 17.43. The Ventura, California competitor felt right at home with the rippable wave of Zippers providing plenty of opportunity in his heat going back and forth with Tyler Gunter (USA). But, in the end it was Osborne who jumped out front with only two minutes remaining.

“There really wasn’t much else to do with that wave so I just went for the air and I really wanted to land one so I was stoked,” Osborne said. “I made a board change which helped a bit, this one just felt better on rail being a bit longer which helped out there. It’s great to make it into another Finals day here and I’m hoping to do even better than I did last year.”

Ryland Rubens (USA), Che Allan (BRB), Shane Borland (USA), David Economos (USA) join these four in the Semifinals.

Women’s Pro Junior Quarterfinal action got underway immediately following the men and impressive performances followed despite deteriorating, low tide conditions.

Alyssa Spencer (USA) is becoming one of the major threats of North America with each passing heat. The 14-year-old’s dynamic backhand attack pushed her past the dreaded Quarterfinals where she fell last year and can now force the issue on the leaderboard if she makes another Final — as all regional representatives but Kirra Pinkerton (USA) and Caroline Marks (USA) were eliminated in the Quarterfinals.

“It was really inconsistent, but when the waves came through they were really fun,” Spencer said. “I had to sit for a long time to get that 8.33 and 7.00 so I’m glad I did. I’ve already bettered my result from last year now so I’m happy about that. It’s great to be in the Semifinals, but it’s going to be challenging with all the girls surfing amazing — it’ll be exciting for sure.”

Macy Callaghan (AUS), Alyssa Lock (AUS), Summer Macedo (HAW), and Julie Nishimoto (JPN) also clinched Semifinal berths. Event organizers will reconvene at 7:30 a.m. MDT to determine an 8:00 a.m. MDT Start for either Semifinals of the Los Cabos Open of Surf Women’s QS6,000, or Pro Junior events. Tune in live at 8:00 a.m. to witness more action from Zippers at www.worldsurfleague.com, or download the WSL App to stream the event on your mobile device and get daily updates.

Upcoming Los Cabos Open of Surf Women’s QS6,000 Semifinal Matchups:

SF 1: Silvana Lima (BRA) vs. Keely Andrew (AUS)

SF 2: Sage Erickson (USA) vs. Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Upcoming Los Cabos Open of Surf Men’s Pro Junior Semifinal Matchups:

SF 1: Ryland Rubens (USA), Che Allan (BRB), Shane Borland (USA), David Economos (USA)

SF 2: Eithan Osborne (USA, Tyler Gunter (USA), Cole Houshmand (USA), Crosby Colapinto (USA)

Upcoming Los Cabos Open of Surf Women’s Pro Junior Semifinal Matchups:

SF 1: Macy Callaghan (AUS), Kirra Pinkerton (USA), Summer Macedo (HAW), Alyssa Lock (AUS)

SF 2: Alyssa Spencer (USA), Bethany Zelasko (USA), Caroline Marks (USA), Julie Nishimoto (JPN)

Los Cabos Open of Surf Women’s QS6,000 Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Dimity Stoyle (AUS) vs. Silvana Lima (BRA)

QF 2: Keely Andrew (AUS) vs. Caroline Marks (USA)

QF 3: Sage Erickson (USA) vs. Tatiana Weston-Webb (HAW)

QF 4: Dominic Barona (ECU) vs. Bronte Macualay (AUS)

Los Cabos Open of Surf Men’s Pro Junior Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Ryland Rubens (USA) 16.17, Che Allan (BRB) 13.63, Kade Matson (USA) 13.10, Parker Cohn (USA) 10.60

QF 2: Shane Borland (USA) 12.60, David Economos (USA) 12.57, Bo Raynor (USA) 12.50,Taro Watanabe (USA) 12.17

QF 3: Eithan Osborne (USA) 17.23, Tyler Gunter (USA) 16.43, John Mel (USA) 12.47, Sebastian Mendes (USA) 6.14

QF 4: Cole Houshmand (USA) 18.60, Crosby Colapinto (USA) 17.17, Elijah Fox (HAW) 14.10, Liam Murray (USA) 10.60

Los Cabos Open of Surf Women’s Pro Junior Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Macy Callaghan (AUS) 11.77, Kirra Pinkerton (USA) 11.76, Rachel Presti (USA) 10.23, Meah Collins (USA) 8.73

QF 2: Summer Macedo (HAW) 14.93, Alyssa Lock (AUS) 13.50, Leilani McGonagle (CRI) 5.93, Julia Camargo (BRA) 4.83

QF 3: Alyssa Spencer (USA) 15.33, Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 8.33, Bethany Zelasko (USA) 7.74, Chiasa Maruyama (USA) 4.83

QF 4: Caroline Marks (USA) 15.20, Julie Nishimoto (JPN) 11.04, Samantha Sibley (USA) 9.97, Brisa Hennessy (HAW) 9.43

Los Cabos Open of Surf Women’s QS6,000 Round Six Results:

Heat 1: Dimity Stoyle (AUS) 11.60 def. Summer Macedo (HAW) 10.17

Heat 2: Silvana Lima (BRA) 16.00 def. Bailey Nagy (HAW) 7.74

Heat 3: Keely Andrew (AUS) 11.10 def. Bianca Buitendag (ZAF) 9.80

Heat 4: Caroline Marks (USA) 15.23 def. Claire Bevilacqua (AUS) 13.47

Heat 5: Sage Erickson (USA) 15.23 def. Ellie Brooks (AUS) 12.16

Heat 6: Tatiana Weston-Webb (HAW) 14.17 def. Philippa Anderson (AUS) 13.77

Heat 7: Dominic Barona (ECU) 12.40 def. Coco Ho (HAW) 12.00

Heat 8: Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 12.90 def. Macy Callaghan (AUS) 12.43

