Los Cabos Open of Surf Charges Through Critical Day of Competition

SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico (Thursday, June 8, 2017) – The World Surf League (WSL) Los Cabos Open of Surf Women’s Qualifying Series (QS) 6,000 and Pro Junior events returned to Zippers for another crucial day of competition. Incredible performances followed throughout the day with near-perfection and moments of brilliance as two-to-three, occasional plus, foot conditions were on offer. The women’s QS6,000 is now set with two-man heats in Round Six and the Pro Junior Quarterfinalists were decided for both men and women.

Tatiana Weston-Webb’s (HAW) began what would become a goofyfoot dominant day by unleashing her backhand once more with Round Five’s highest single-wave of 8.93 (out of a possible 10) and heat total of 16.03 (out of a possible 20) on fellow Championship Tour (CT) competitors Pauline Ado (FRA) and Sage Erickson (USA). The No. 9 QS ranked Kauaian is within striking distance of the No. 1 spot with a win and secure herself in both the CT and QS, but Weston-Webb still has a lot of work ahead of her at Zippers. “I just waited for the sets and when they opened up I was able to do bigger maneuvers on those which worked out great,” Weston-Webb said. “It was a lot of fun out there. [Going forward] I’ll just have to use priority more seriously and really select the right waves. I’ll have to be more aggressive as well and just make the right choices.”

Fifteen-year-old Caroline Marks (USA) blasted past deadly, fellow goofyfooters Bianca Buitendag (ZAF) and Mahina Maeda (HAW) with a brilliant performance. Marks earned an 8.17 early in the heat with multiple powerful maneuvers on the fast-paced wave and backed it up with a 7.00. Under Mike “Snips” Parsons mentoring, the young talent has plenty in her arsenal. “It’s great traveling with Mike [Parsons], he’s such a legend and he just told me to go out and have fun,” Marks said. “We had a whole game plan of where to sit and what to do — his advice is so helpful. I’m just trying to have fun and do my best in both events. Having no pressure here is great and I’m really enjoying myself. Surfing against Bianca [Buitendag] was great, she’s been like an older sister to me when we’ve surfed together on trips and I’ve surfed against Mahina [Maeda] for awhile now so that heat was super fun.” Marks continued that phenomenal form in the Pro Junior event to finish off the day with an immaculate 18.37, including a near-perfect 9.60.

The men’s Pro Junior got underway with Rounds One and Two being completed in their entirety and now has its Quarterfinal draws set. Opening day for the region’s best 18-and-under proved well worth the wait as Zippers provided plenty of opportunities throughout the rounds.

But, it was the No. 1 seed Che Allan (BRB) who demolished what Zippers had to offer him and posted the event’s highest single-wave, a 9.70, and heat total with a near-perfect 19.03. Allan’s backhand looks unstoppable when he needs it most — coming off a tough result at the first event earlier this year. The Barbadian has his sights on a big result here and returns to the Quarterfinals once again. “There’s a lot of rights back home and Soup Bowl is a great one which is where I got my backhand from,” Allan said. “Last year was a big year for me with my first win at home and then a fifth in Worlds, but, coming into this year as No. 1 seed, I’ve just had a few injuries and close calls so it feels great to get that heat under my belt. That was actually one of my first sessions out at Zippers just with the crowds always packed so I’m really stoked to come out and get a few good ones.”

Cole Houshmand’s (USA) best 2016 result on the Junior Tour came here in Los Cabos last year and he’s well on his way to doing the same with an 8.33 to start his campaign. The San Clemente, California native found the gem he was waiting for and attacked each section with a variety of maneuvers to earn himself a spot back into the Quarterfinals. “This is one of my favorite events and it was my best result last year which helps me bring in a lot of confidence,” Houshmand said. “My homebreak, Lowers, definitely relates to this wave on certain tides and conditions, and I surfed it every day I could before coming here. I normally only go left, but I knew I was coming to Cabo so I just worked on my backhand as best I could.”

The women’s Pro Junior event finished off another marathon day of competition and the young talents shined in moments of great surfing. Aside from Marks’ near-perfection, Alyssa Spencer (USA) dropped an impressive performance of her own once more in this event. Despite being eliminated from the QS event in Round Five, the 14-year-old has her sights on the Pro Junior title even more so now. “Going into that heat I just wanted to get a good first wave, which I ended up getting a 1.00, but I found a good one toward the end so that was great,” Spencer said. “After falling out of the QS this morning, all my focus can go toward the Pro Junior which has been my focus so I’m happy to keep going. I really want to get past the Quarterfinals and better my result from last year, and keep getting better.”

