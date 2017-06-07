The World Surf League (WSL) Los Cabos Open of Surf Women’s Qualifying Series (QS) 6,000 charged through nearly three rounds today, ending opening day at Round Three, Heat 6, in three-to-four foot Zippers conditions. Incredible performances followed from some of the young guns and seasoned QS campaigners as the competitive field was diminished by half when the last horn sounded. With the QS action running its marathon day, a lay day was called for both the men’s and women’s Pro Junior.

Summer Macedo (HAW) returned to Zippers in phenomenal fashion with a near-perfect 9.00 (out of a possible 10) in her opening Round Two heat — the highest single-scoring ride of the day. She lost no momentum in Round Three with two excellent scores, earning the day’s highest heat total as well, totaling a 16.93 (out of a possible 20) to solidify a dominant opening day performance. The young Hawaiian has a great track record at the Los Cabos Open of Surf, particularly in the Pro Junior, but now looks to make a mark on the QS.

“I’m really stoked with that heat, I knew the wave I wanted and just knew to wait for it,” Macedo said. “It’ feels nice to come out with a good heat total to get started in the first round and then to build on that was so fun in the next heat. I had a really good run here last year and I’ve been looking forward to coming back here just feeling really comfortable in my abilities. Those waves just kept coming to me and felt like I was always in the right spot so that was amazing.”

Alyssa Spencer (USA) ripped through her debut Round Two heat as well with an excellent 8.57 and 7.00 to back it up. The 14-year-old attacked each opportunity on her backhand with power and flow to combine multiple major maneuvers. Spencer will also be competing in the Pro Junior women’s event, but took full advantage of moving into Round Three of the QS6,000. “That was so fun and felt like I was in a pretty good rhythm getting some good waves so I’m just excited right now,” Spencer said. “I wanted to wait for the good ones since only a few come in through the heats, so I felt a bit lucky, but still really enjoyed it. My main focus is the Pro Junior and just get a good result in that, whereas the QS is more just for fun and try to get a few extra heats in. I’m super stoked and hopefully can make a few more heats now.”

Barbadian representative Chelsea Roett (BRB) matched her best QS result back on her home island of Barbados with a Quarterfinal finish and now looks to continue that momentum here in Cabo. Though Roett hasn’t cracked beyond an equal 25th, her performance today set her in the right direction with a Round Three debut win. “It’s great to get started in Round Three, though I don’t mind surfing in the earlier rounds just to get things going, it’s great to see myself progress upwards in the seeding,” Roett said. “It only gets tougher from here and I just want to try and get into that Round of 48 where the top seeds are by the end of this year. I’m stoked to get some waves here and that first heat out of the way, now I just want to build on that tomorrow.”

One of the most impressive performances of the day came from 15-year-old Rachel Presti (USA). The Floridian charged through all three rounds and now finds herself among the top seeds in tomorrow’s Round Four after winning her last Round Three heat to end day one. Presti found the rhythm through each of her heats and varying conditions to prove she may be a threat to some of the QS elite here at Zippers. “I feel really good after that and I’m so happy they ended up running my heat because the waves are so fun out there,” Presti said. “It’s so important to stay in line with the sets and not go for the wrong waves though, otherwise it’s really tough to get back in rhythm. I just wanted to fix my mistakes from the last heats so now I’m excited for tomorrow. The further you go, the harder it gets, but also you feel like you can just go for it.”

Upcoming Los Cabos Open of Surf Women’s QS6,000 Round Three Matchups:

Heat 7: Brisa Hennessy (HAW), Ellie Brooks (AUS), Ainara Aymat (EUK), Nathalie Martins (BRA)

Heat 8: Tia Blanco (USA), Kirra Pinkerton (USA), Frankie Harrer (DEU), Tiare Thompson (USA)

Heat 9: Maud Le Car (FRA), Reika Noro (JPN), Alyssa Spencer (USA), Maddie Peterson (USA)

Heat 10: Garazi Sanchez-Ortun (ESP), Brianna Cope (USA), Chelsea Roett (BRB), Nicole Fulford (USA)

Heat 11: Teresea Bonvalot (PRT), Camilla Kemp (PRT), Samantha Sibley (USA), Emily Nishimoto (JPN)

Heat 12: Mikaela Greene (AUS), Meah Collins (USA), Alyssa Lock (AUS), Lucy Campbell (GBR)

Los Cabos Open of Surf Women’s QS6,000 Round Three Results:

Heat 1: Bailey Nagy (HAW) 12.40, Kobie Enright (AUS) 12.00, Felicity Palmateer (AUS) 11.03, Ellie Francis (AUS) 9.06

Heat 2: Summer Macedo (HAW) 16.93, Codie Klein (AUS) 9.93, Carol Henrique (PRT) 9.83, Bethany Zelasko (USA) 4.40

Heat 3: Freya Prumm (AUS) 13.60, Caroline Marks (USA) 13.00, Sophie McCulloch (AUS) 9.53, Leilani Aguirre (PER) 4.44

Heat 4: Claire Bevilacqua (AUS) 12.43, Ellie-Jean Coffey (AUS) 8.36, Minato Takahashi (JPN) 5.57, Keala Kennelly (HAW) 5.50

Heat 5: Ashlee Spence (AUS) 14.67, Nao Omura (JPN) 14.20, Holly-Sue Coffey (AUS) 8.70, Tessa Thyssen (BLM) 6.04

Heat 6: Rachel Presti (USA) 13.56, Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 12.96, Melanie Giunta (PER) 10.33, Ella Williams (NZL) 7.93

Los Cabos Open of Surf Women’s QS6,000 Round Two Results:

Heat 1: Felicity Palmateer (AUS) 12.43, Bethany Zelasko (USA) 9.84, Lucia Cosoleto (ARG) 8.30, Malia Ward (USA) 8.07

Heat 2: Summer Macedo (HAW) 16.33, Ellie Francis (AUS) 4.86, Lucia Martino (ESP) 4.24, Madeline Zeuli (USA) 1.96

Heat 3: Freya Prumm (AUS) 8.77, Minato Takahashi (JPN) 8.67, Lorena Fica (CHL) 7.93, Kayla Durden (USA) 5.43

Heat 4: Keala Kennelly (HAW) 7.76, Leilani Aguirre (PER) 6.94, Miho Ihara (JPN) 6.24, Brittany Penaroza (HAW) 5.30

Heat 5: Ashlee Spence (AUS) 11.10, Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 10.50, Eliza Greene (AUS) 5.90, Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW) 5.50

Heat 6: Rachel Presti (USA) 10.50, Holly-Sue Coffey (AUS) 8.50, Autumn Hays (USA) 8.03, Leilani McGonagle (CRI) 6.97

Heat 7: Ainara Aymat (EUK) 10.57, Tiare Thompson (USA) 8.40, Peony Knight (GBR) 5.94, Marie Moana Troja (PYF) 4.83

Heat 8: Frankie Harrer (DEU) 8.64, Nathalie Martins (BRA) 7.67, Kaleigh Gilchrist (USA) 6.60, Marissa Shaw (USA) 3.76

Heat 9: Alyssa Spencer (USA) 15.57, Nicole Fulford (USA) 10.00, Julie Nishimoto (JPN) 7.47, Ren Hashimoto (JPN) 6.67

Heat 10: Chelsea Roett (BRB) 14.17, Maddie Peterson (USA) 8.50, Josefina Ane (ARG) 8.07, Sophia Bernard (AUS) 7.73

Heat 11: Samantha Sibley (USA) 9.43, Lucy Campbell (GBR) 7.77, Nagisa Tashiro (JPN) 7.70, Rina Kitazawa (JPN) 7.47

Heat 12: Alyssa Lock (AUS) 9.90, Emily Nishimoto (JPN) 8.40, Emily Gussoni (CRI) 7.30, Shelby Detmers (USA) 6.16

Los Cabos Open of Surf Women’s QS6,000 Round One Results:

Heat 1: Malia Ward (USA) 6.53, Ellie Francis (AUS) 6.37, Kayla Coscino (USA) 5.77, Maile Davis (USA) 2.23

Heat 2: Madeline Zeuli (USA) 7.37, Lucia Cosoleto (ARG) 6.60, Kloee Openshaw (USA) 6.36, Alexxa Elseewi (USA) 5.20

Heat 3: Minato Takahashi (JPN) 9.50, Keala Kennelly (HAW) 5.77, Coral Wiggins (CRI) 4.46, Cassidy McClain (USA) 2.07

Heat 4: Kayla Durden (USA) 10.56, Brittany Penaroza (HAW) 6.27, Evelyn Gontier (ARG) 5.50, Regina Pioli (MEX) 4.03

Heat 5: Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 13.17, Rachel Presti (USA) 8.67, Sophie Falzone (USA) 4.96, Elle Sampiere (USA) 4.20

Heat 6: Autumn Hays (USA) 10.43, Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW) 8.10, Julia Camargo (BRA) 4.30, Brooke Daigneault (USA) 4.13

Heat 7: Marie Moana Troja (PYF) 9.37, Marissa Shaw (USA) 8.77, Quincy Davis (USA) 6.00, Avery Aydelotte (USA) 5.23

Heat 8: Kaliegh Gilchrist (USA) 6.40, Tiare Thompson (USA) 5.90, Chiasa Maruyama (USA) 5.40, Karol Ribeiro (BRA) 3.53

Heat 9: Julie Nishimoto (JPN) 9.70, Maddie Peterson (USA) 7.83, Denver Young (AUS) 6.00, Coral Schuster (USA) 5.63

Heat 10: Josefina Ane (ARG) 8.20, Nicole Fulford (USA) 6.20, Kelta O’Rourke (HAW) 5.47, Alexa Muss (USA) 3.47

Heat 11: Lucy Campbell (GRB) 9.43, Shelby Detmers (USA) 6.46, Molly Kirk (USA) 6.10, Hannah Blevins

Heat 12: Emily Gussoni (CRI) 11.00, Samantha Sibley (USA) 9.60, Yanca Costa (BRA) 9.34, Abigail Dixon (USA) 1.90

