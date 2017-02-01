The World Surf League (WSL) North America region is excited to announce the addition of the Jack’s Pro Men’s Qualifying Series (QS) 1,500 event March 31 – April 2, 2017. In honor of their 60th Anniversary, Jack’s Surf Shop will be sponsoring this event with a live webcast from the southside of the Huntington Beach Pier and providing more opportunity for surfers within their home region of North America.

For thirty-six years, co-owner of Jack’s Surfboards, Jamal Abdelmuti, has found himself part of the legacy that’s been a cornerstone in Huntington Beach since 1957. Jack’s Surfboards involvement with pro surfing reached the grassroots level by stepping in at the 2015 RVCA Pro Junior as a presenting sponsor, but now come into the main sponsor role. “We are beyond thrilled to be sponsoring a QS level event and better yet to have the event in our own backyard,” Abdelmuti said. “We are excited to be able to give surfers another opportunity to earn those valuable QS points and we are counting down the days to the event.”

“From our first shop on Main Street in Huntington Beach to now having over ten locations, we are very grateful to have had such success in the surf industry for six decades,” Adelmuti continued. “Our business would not be where it is today without the strong relationships we have built over many years and the support from the community. We look forward to many more years in business and celebrating our 60th anniversary with the inaugural Jack’s Pro.”

One of those up-and-coming surfers looking for valuable QS points is 18-year-old Jordy Collins (USA). Collins began turning heads at last year’s Essential Costa Rica Open QS3,000 with a Quarterfinal result and is ready for his first year as a full-time QS competitor. “QS events like this are super important just to stay in contest mode and keep you fresh,” Collins said. “It’s also nice to be competing somewhere I’ve competed my whole life, I’ve probably had more contests at Huntington than anywhere. Last year was a huge confidence booster for me especially after Costa Rica. I wasn’t even chasing the QS full-time and ended up getting some good points so it just made my dream of competing on the world tour a little bit more manageable.”

“This year I want to qualify for the 10,000’s so I can really start making a run at the tour next year,” Collins added. “It’s just going to take me grinding away at these lower level events all year long to accomplish it.”

Contest Director Scott Waring knows the importance of making events happen for these competitors, putting on the Shoe City Pro Men’s and Women’s QS1,000 once again earlier this year. Waring’s taking that experience, and passion, into the inaugural Jack’s Pro QS1,000 to continue the building process with its team of owners. “I’ve known Jamal [Abdelmuti], Bobby [Abdel] and Ron [Abdel] for 30 years and they have always supported the athletes and the sport,” Waring said. “Jack’s is huge in the surfing community because of this continuous support. These WQS events are important because even more than points, young surfers need to learn from their peers. Looking up to the older local ripper and testing your skills against them builds confidence and experience. I want to work toward providing more opportunities at the WQS level here at home.”

No one knows the importance of inaugural events more than the WSL North America General Manager, Meg Bernado, and Tour Managaer, Brian Robbins. Bernado and Robbins work alongside the Contest Directors in helping shape these events from the ground up to continue building the schedule in coming years for both the QS and Junior Tour. “We know how important these regional events are for our surfers to gain points and experience within their home region,” Bernado said. “It is our hope to keep improving on existing events and create new opportunities for competitors that will help them achieve their goals. We’re really excited to get the Jack’s Pro on the schedule to do just that and give some up-and-coming guys a shot at competing. A QS1,500 level contest really gives these competitors a chance to build their international seeding into next year and keep progressing.”

With a number of contests still remaining tentative, every event that gets confirmed is an important step in the right direction for the North America region. The Jack’s Pro QS1,500 will take place March 31 – April 2, 2017 at the Huntington Beach Pier. For more information, go to worldsurfleague.com or download the WSL App to receive event updates.

Tags: california, huntington beach, jack's pro, north america, qs, wsl