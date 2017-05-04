Hydro Flask Partners With the World Surf League

Hydro Flask, the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks now a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE) company, is excited to announce a multi-year partnership with the World Surf League (WSL). The brand has signed on as the official water bottle and drinkware sponsor of the WSL Championship Tour (CT) and Big Wave Awards in North America.

Through the partnership, Hydro Flask products will be used at every CT event in North America, at the prestigious Hawaiian Pro and the Vans World Cup of Surfing. Additionally, the WSL and Hydro Flask will team up to offer consumer experiences and co-branded products. “The idea for Hydro Flask was born on a beach in Hawaii, and we’re excited to partner with an organization that aligns with these roots,” said Hydro Flask General Manager Scott Allan. “We look forward to combining our efforts with the WSL on our mission to save the world from lukewarm.”

The partnership will officially kick off on April 29, 2017 at the 17th annual Big Wave Awards gala. Held in Huntington Beach, California, the awards ceremony will celebrate the greatest rides of 2016 and honor icons from the big wave community. The event will be broadcast live on WorldSurfLeague.com and Facebook.com/WSL. “We are excited to team up with Hydro Flask and share with our athletes and fans their incredible products,” said Beth Greve, WSL Chief Commercial Officer. “Hydro Flask is synonymous with enjoyment and celebration of the outdoors, a healthy lifestyle and high-performance which makes this partnership such a terrific fit. We look forward to working together to celebrate Hydro Flask’s innovative products along with the world’s best surfers on the world’s best waves.”

“I’m a long-time fan of Hydro Flask and I’m super excited that all of my friends and peers will get to know more about the brand through this partnership,” said professional surfer and Hydro Flask influencer Lakey Peterson. “No matter what warm climates I travel to, I know my water will be cold even if it sits in the hot sun all day long.”

Since the company’s inception in 2009, Hydro Flask has maintained its dedication to providing insulated products and uniquely refreshing experiences. The company has expanded its presence to 17 international countries and has grown to become the number one over-all American water bottle brand in Sporting Goods and Outdoor, according to Sports One Source SSI reporting.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask is the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel beverage and food flasks. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask is committed to bringing customers Unexpected Refreshment each and every time through the unique combination of temperature, taste and transport. Every bottle features TempShield™ double wall insulation to keep beverages at the desired temperature, 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel to ensure pure and refreshing taste, and durable powder coat and ergonomic design for the ultimate in transport. Hydro Flasks are stylish, BPA-free, recyclable, and backed by a lifetime warranty. Our new giving program, Parks for All, supports the development and maintenance of public green spaces, so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. Learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks for All, and our mission to save the world from lukewarm at https://www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO®, Hydro Flask®, Vicks®, Braun®, Honeywell®, PUR®, Febreze®, Revlon®, Pro Beauty Tools®, Sure®, Pert®, Infusium23®, Brut®, Ammens®, Hot Tools®, Bed Head®, Dr. Sinatra®, Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Whitaker®. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy Limited, please visit www.hotus.com.

About the World Surf League

The World Surf League (WSL), formerly the Association of Surfing Professionals (ASP), is dedicated to celebrating the world’s best surfing on the world’s best waves through a variety of best-in-class audience platforms. The League, headquartered in Santa Monica, is a truly global sport with regional offices in Australasia, Africa, North America, South America, Hawaii, Asia and Europe.

The WSL has been championing the world’s best surfing since 1976, running in excess of 180 global events across the Men’s and Women’s Championship Tours, the Big Wave Tour, Qualifying Series, Junior and Longboard Championships, as well as the WSL Big Wave Awards. The League possesses a deep appreciation for the sport’s rich heritage while promoting progression, innovation and performance at the highest levels, and in doing so crowns the undisputed world champions in Men’s, Women’s across all divisions within the tour.

Showcasing the world’s best surfing on its digital platform at WorldSurfLeague.com as well as the free WSL app, the WSL has a passionate global fan base with millions tuning in to see world-class athletes like Mick Fanning, John John Florence, Grant Baker, Kelly Slater, Adriano de Souza and more battle on the most unpredictable and dynamic field of play of any sport in the world.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

