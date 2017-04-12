Massive Day 2 of Men’s Competition at Barbados Surf Pro QS3000 

The World Surf League (WSL) Barbados Surf Pro Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 men’s event got back underway at Drill Hall Beach. Round Two and Round Three, Heats 1 – 8, were completed in building two-to-three foot windswell that competitors were able to find diamonds in the rough for more excellent surfing. The first half of top seeds debuted and showed their dominance throughout the afternoon as the women’s event was off for the day.

Rafael Teixeira (BRA) put on a showcase in Round Three with his forehand attack and blasted the day’s highest single-wave score of 8.67 (out of possible 10) — adding a backup of 7.33 for the day’s highest heat total of 16.00 (out of a possible 20). The Brazilian surfer displayed his prowess in the smaller waves and found himself locked into a massive exchange at the end of his heat with Pat Gudauskas (USA), Mikey Wright (AUS), and Shun Murakami (JPN). With more power surfing on reserve, Teixeira wants capitalize on maximum points here and the ambition to back it up.

“The wave is so hard, but I’m really focused on this event and this year overall,” Teixeira said. “I changed a few things and I’m training a lot harder for this year. I think I surfed one of the best waves in the last few days here, it was a bigger one and I’m just stoked to keep going in this event. It was great to make my heat this morning and then I just relaxed, enjoyed that moment and then got right back in the mindset to compete again. I want to do my best and make as many heats as I can — and ultimately winning this event is my goal.”

Fellow Brazilian Flavio Nakagima (BRA) represents both nations of Japan and Brazil with his Japanese ancestry — and did so brilliantly today. Nakagima debuted with an excellent 8.00 and backed it up with a 7.33 despite the slower conditions. The 29-year-old overcame Taylor Clark (USA) and two of the event’s in-form surfers including Gabriel Farias (BRA) and Ryland Rubens (USA), but still has plenty of work left ahead of him.

“This is my first time here and it’s so fun even with the strong wind making it difficult out there, but it’s a really good left,” Nakagima said. “I was a little bit nervous since it was the first heat, but getting off to a good start helped me a lot. I’ve been working so hard the last month which is really important to me after not getting a good result in Australia. This is a big contest for me in terms of getting some points and I’m feeling ready to go here so I’m excited for the next heat.

Seth Moniz (HAW) found his comfort zone in his Round Two debut and posted an excellent 8.50. The Hawaiian followed up that performance in Round Three with another big win over top seeds Noe Mar McGonagle (CRI) and Dimitri Ouvre (FRA) — along with Tomas Fernandes (PRT). After a successful event during the Australian leg, Moniz hopes to build his momentum here following an early exit in Martinique last week. “That was super fun and I got fortunate at the start after everyone paddled deep, but I just hung back on the shoulder for a wide one that I’d been seeing,” Moniz said. “After the first five minutes I was kind of sitting and waiting so the quick start ended up being my heat right there. I wanted to keep attacking, but, in a heat like that, anyone could’ve dropped two eights so I just had to play the heat strategy well. I’m super stoked to come here and surf in the same environment as home — just the island lifestyle is great here.”

“I was stoked to get a 9th place in Newcastle at the QS6,000 there, but then I lost first round in Martinique,” Moniz said. “But, that happens in the QS and you just have to learn to shrug it off and keep moving. I’m really happy to make that first heat and then get through Round Three as well so this is already becoming a good result for me.”

Peterson Crisanto (BRA) has returned to the QS scene in full force after two years away and has showed he’s ready for a big result here — winning all three of his heats thus far in Barbados. The Brazilian stomped through Round Two with an impressive performance and followed it up again in Round Three. After his win in Israel, Crisanto’s quick rise was tested in Martinique and now must regain his form. “I’m stoked to have made all my heats so far and I’m definitely feeling a little tired after two today, but that’s part of the game and I’m prepared for it,” Crisanto said. “I didn’t have good luck over in Martinique so I came in here focused and want a good result. With 3,000 more points on the line it would help me a lot this year, especially heading to Portugal for the next QS3,000 — this is a big opportunity I don’t want to waste. It’s been two years since I’ve competed in a QS event so I’ve come back more ready than ever and more powerful so I’m happy to have this chance.”

Noah Schweizer (USA) rounded off the day’s drama with a last-minute wave to jump from third to first in his Round Two heat. Schweizer, who recently returned from injury and missed his opportunity to contest in the first QS6,000s, needs a good result here to make up for a slow start to the season. But, it is a position the Florida-turned-Californian transplant has been in before. “I just sat with priority in those last few minutes waiting for a good wave because I knew one of those smaller ones wasn’t going to give it to me,” Schweizer said. “I like going on my backhand, especially in the smaller waves like this where you can get more vertical on turns. Both have their advantages, frontside you can see a little easier whereas backhanders have that blind spot, but hopefully I just keep catching waves. It’s a super fun wave when you get that right push from the tide and the conditions line up so I’m stoked to see it turn on and try to get a couple more good ones throughout the event.”

Event organizers will reconvene for tomorrow’s 7:30 a.m. EDT call to determine an 8:00 a.m. start for either the remainder of men’s Round Three or women’s Round Three. Tune in live tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. to witness more action and for more information on the Barbados Surf Pro QS3,000, go to www.worldsurfleague.com or download the WSL App to receive updates on your mobile device.

Remaining Barbados Surf Pro QS3,000 Men’s Round Three Matchups:

Heat 9: Keanu Asing (HAW), Bruce Mackie (BR), Olamana Eleogram (HAW), Tomas Tudela (PER)

Heat 10: Lucas Silveira (BRA), Diego Mignot (FRA), Daiki Tanaka (JPN), Brian Toth (PRI)

Heat 11: Marc Lacomare (FRA), Nomme Mignot (FRA), Weslley Dantas (BRA), Shuji Nishi (JPN)

Heat 12: Hiroto Ohhara (JPN), Michael Dunphy (USA), Noah Schweizer (USA), Lliam Mortensen (AUS)

Heat 13: Evan Geiselman (USA), Jonathan Gonzalez (CNY), Flavio Nakagima (BRA), Dane Mackie (BRB)

Heat 14: Ricardo Christie (NZL), Robson Santos (BRA), Jorgann Couzinet (FRA), Taylor Clark (USA)

Heat 15: Alex Ribeiro (BRA), Tanner Hendrickson (HAW), Miguel Tudela (PER), Takumi Nakamura (JPN)

Heat 16: Luel Felpie (BRA), Josh Burke (BRB), Yuri Goncalves (BRA), Fraser Duvall (AUS)

Barbados Surf Pro QS3,000 Men’s Round Three Results:

Heat 1: Peterson Crisanto (BRA) 13.87, Deivid Silva (BRA) 13.83, Cam Richards (USA) 13.67, Thiago Guimaraes (BRA) 12.30

Heat 2: Victor Bernardo (BRA) 12.10, Timothee Bisso (GLP) 11.07, Tomas Lopez Moreno (ARG) 9.56, Ethan Egiguren (EUK) 8.40

Heat 3: Mateus Herdy (BRA) 13.86, Santiago Muniz (ARG) 13.54, Kalani Ball (AUS) 12.30, Carlos Muniz (CRI) 12.06

Heat 4: Soli Bailey (AUS) 12.80, Hiroto Arai (JPN) 12.23, Ty Watson (AUS) 11.97, Lucca Mesinas (PER) 9.04

Heat 5: Andy Criere (ESP) 12.20, Gatien Delahaye (FRA) 11.80, Griffin Colapinto (USA) 10.87, Charly Martin (FRA) 10.30

Heat 6: Rafael Teixeira (BRA) 16.00, Mikey Wright (AUS) 14.47, Patrick Gudauskas (USA) 13.26, Shun Murakami (JPN) 8.63

Heat 7: Seth Moniz (HAW) 13.34, Tomas Fernandes (PRT) 12.50, Dimitri Ouvre (FRA) 10.27, Noe Mar McGonagle (CRI) 9.37

Heat 8: Bino Lopes (BRA) 14.33, Shane Campbell (AUS) 12.03, Che Allan (BRB) 11.53, Yage Araujo (BRA) 9.57

Barbados Surf Pro QS3,000 Men’s Round Two Results:

Heat 1: Peterson Crisanto (BRA) 11.93, Tomas Lopez Moreno (ARG) 11.74, Medi Veminardi (FRA) 11.10, Jordy Collins (USA) 10.77

Heat 2: Ethan Egiguren (EUK) 11.56, Thiago Guimaraes (BRA) 10.34, Pedro Neves (BRA) 8.47, Parker Coffin (USA) 4.24,

Heat 3: Kalani Ball (AUS) 14.00, Ty Watson (AUS) 13.00, Kevin Schulz (USA) 11.20, Gabriel Andre (BRA) 10.83

Heat 4: Lucca Mesinas (PER) 12.10, Mateus Herdy (BRA) 10.47, Alonso Correa (PER) 10.06, Harrison Martin (AUS) 9.86

Heat 5: Andy Criere (ESP) 12.96, Mikey Wright (AUS) 12.17, Makai McNamara (HAW) 8.40, Shaun Burns (USA) 7.73

Heat 6: Rafael Teixeira (BRA) 12.66, Gatien Delahaye (FRA) 6.73, Luke Dillon (GBR) 12.00, Jacome Correia (PRT) 6.73,

Heat 7: Seth Moniz (HAW) 15.60, Yage Araujo (BRA) 11.86, Tristan Guilbaud (FRA) 11.80, Cobie Gittner (USA) 8.53

Heat 8: Shane Campbell (AUS) 13.67, Tomas Fernandes (PRT) 12.77, Kaito Ohashi (JPN) 11.00, Elliot Paerate-Reid (NZL) 9.90

Heat 9: Olamana Eleogram (HAW) 13.96, Brian Toth (PRI) 11.20, Cole Houshmand (USA) 8.20, Daniel Edghill (BRB) 8.73

Heat 10: Daiki Tanaka (JPN) 10.76, Tomas Tudela (PER), Luke Marks (USA) 9.00, Jackson Baker (AUS) 8.44

Heat 11: Weslley Dantas (BRA) 13.83, Lliam Mortensen (AUS) 13.76, Slade Prestwich (ZAF) 11.67, Paul Cesar Distinguin (FRA) 10.16

Heat 12: Noah Schweizer (USA) 13.00, Shuji Nishi (JPN) 12.27, Chris Michalak (AUS) 11.64, Luke Hynd (AUS) 9.50

Heat 13: Flavio Nakagima (BRA) 15.33, Taylor Clark (USA) 13.34, Gabirel Farias (BRA) 13.07, Ryland Rubens (USA) 11.27

Heat 14: Jorgann Couzinet (FRA) 13.00, Dane Mackie (BRB) 11.80, Victor Mendes (BRA) 11.20, Colt Ward (USA) 9.90

Heat 15: Miguel Tudela (PER) 12.73, Manuel Selman (CHL) 11.26, Knox Harris (USA) 8.34, Fraser Dovell (AUS) 12.44

Heat 16: Takumi Nakamura (JPN) 10.17, Yuri Goncalves (BRA) 10.33, Jacob Burke (BRB) 7.23, Jared Hickel (AUS) 8.44

Upcoming Barbados Surf Pro QS3,000 Women’s Round Two Matchups:

Heat 1: Alessa Quizon (HAW), Chelsea Roett (BRB), Zoe McDougall (HAW), Nicole Fulford (USA)

Heat 2: Mikaela Greene (AUS), Tia Blanco (USA), Rachel Presti (USA), Maddie Peterson (USA)

Heat 3: Holly Wawn (AUS), Garazi Sanchez Ortun (ESP), Frankie Harrer (DEU), Brittany Penaroza (HAW)

Heat 4: Philippa Anderson (AUS), Caroline Marks (USA), Nao Omura (JPN), Kloee Openshaw (USA)

Heat 5: Paige Hareb (NZL), Kirra Pinkerton (USA), Brisae Hennessy (HAW), Nagisa Tashiro (JPN)

Heat 6: Claire Bevilacqua (AUS), Maud Le Car (FRA), Tanika Hoffman (ZAF), Alyssa Spencer (USA)

Heat 7: Mahina Maeda (HAW), Tessa Thyssen (BLM), Leilani McGonagle (CRI), Kayla Coscino (USA)

Heat 8: Chelsea Tuach (BRB), Brianna Cope (HAW), Bailey Nagy (HAW), Cassidy McClain (USA)

Tags: barbados surf pro, caribbean, qs, qualifying series, world surf league, wsl