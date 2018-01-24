Central Floridas WSL Trifecta! Marks, Geiselman and Gorkin Take Out Inaugural Florida Pro Titles…

Story and Photos: Mez

As we speak it’s all over but tearing down the towering, monolithic scaffolding, handing out the fat winners checks high atop the Sebastian Inlet snack bar, draining the iced tub’s overflowing with delicious, home brewed Florida Lager and reminiscing about the magnificence of the 6 day long WSL Florida Pro filled with a dozen great storylines.

The winners were, almost not surprisingly, the Central Florida region’s Caroline Marks in the 6,000 rated women’s, Evan Geiselman in the 1,500 rated mens, and Aa(i)ron Cormican in the extremely well received, super exciting Legends specialty event where a finals heat of Gorkin, Ben “Benny B” Bourgeois, Cory “Lopey” Lopez and CJ “Ceej” Hobgood that really put the “special” in specialty event.

Besides seeing the incredible level of women’s professional surfing especially, the Legends clash was the sneaker event and a spotlight stealing and is sure to go to a whole other level next year with the Florida Pro already committed to three more years.

Pro surfing is back at Sebastian Inlet – and the east coast – and it’s back big time thanks to event head Mitch Varnes, main sponsors Ron Jon’s Surf Shop, Florida Lager and the WSL.

Truly one for the books, look for full coverage of this event next week and an exclusive, www.easternsurf.com mega photo gallery of all the action, personalities and backstage goings on.

We promise that will be as special and spectacular as well.