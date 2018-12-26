The Eco Pro 2018 Surf Series Contest # 2 Wrap-up Results + Photo Gallery

Story, photo’s and captions by Tom Dugan:

The second contest in the three part Eco Pro Series was held December 15th at Paradise Beach Park in Indialantic, Florida. The contest was postponed twice due to Red Tide and weather, but the wait more than paid off. The contestants were met with an overcast day that turned to sunny skies, and then to rain for the finals, but the waves were all time. Glassy waves with light offshore winds were the call all day long. Two to four foot surf with a few bigger sets made for some great surfing and really was a sight to be seen as to how each surfer approached the waves with their own style.

There were standout surfers in each division with all the best rising to the top. In the Boy’s U16: Ben Wingate, Sterling Makish, and Logan Radd traded the high tide inside waves, with Logan coming out the winner. Masters’ Pro saw great surfing with long time Brevard Florida pro David Speir keeping the trophy in his hometown. The Junior Pro was one of the most anticipated of the Eco Pro as these are the surfers that will soon be moving into the top event in a few years to the Men’s Pro. Tommy Coleman was the eventual winner but getting past 2nd place finisher Ryan Huckabee, and 3rd place finisher Blake Speir was not that easy. The tide had gotten to the high side so sets were backed off a bit making it hard to drop a high score. Tommy found a few good sized waves with long walls that gave him the extra boost he needed to take the win.

The Men’s Pro was what everone came to see and they were not disappointed. When the waves are as good as they were you get to see top notch performances. Chris Caldwell, Chauncy Robinson, Sam Duggan, Tommy Coleman, Blake Speir, Chris Duff, and Corey Howell all put in fine performances but it was Daniel Glenn that was the one to take home the winner’s check and trophy.

The Eco Pro Series season finale, the Surfing Florida Museum Pro will be held at Jupiter Beach January 5th or 6th. Season champions will be crowned with the Men’s Pro champion getting a charter to the Mentawai Islands worth $3,500.00. The Junior Pro Champion gets $1000.00. The last contest will be dedicated to long time south Florida surf shop owner Ron Heavyside who passed away earlier this year. Ron’s Nomad Surf Shop is the longest running store in the state of Florida celebrating 50yrs in business in 2018. Ron started shaping surfboards in 1964 and continued shaping until the end. He was 69 years old.

To register for the series final event go to : WWW.ECOPROSURF.ORG : All Results + more photos below…

Results For The Eco Pro 2018 Surf Series Contest # 2:

Mens Pro:

1. Daniel Glenn

2. Cory Howell

3. Chris Duff

4. Blake Spier

5. Tommy Coleman

6. Chauncey Robinsons

7. Sam Dugan

8. Chris Caldwell

Junior Pro:

1. Tommy Coleman

2. Ryan Huckaabee

3. Blake Speir

4. Robbie Godwin

Masters Pro:

1. David Speir

2. Kent Compayre

3. Ricky Grimson

4. Jay Smith

Womens Pro:

1. Zoe Benedetto

2. Coral Shuster

3. Bree Smith

4. Polina Malizia

Boys U16:

1. Logan Radd

2. Sterling Makish

3. Ben Wingate

4. Jack Anderson

Girls U16:

1. Morgan Morris

2. Amber Olson

3. Amelia Fazio

4. Fiona Sargente

5. Madison Lavender

6. Kelsey Pitcher

Boys U12:

1. Ethan Harbinson

2. Reef Coote

3. Beckham McCart

4. Teddy Witleman

5. Jayden Dixon

6. DC Lewis

Girls U12:

1. Larie Eastwood

2. Mya Sniadach

3. Daya McCart

4. Thais Barazorda

5. Kora Passarelli

6. Ava Lavender

Mens Open:

1. William Kimball

2. Eduardo Roure

3. Darien Pitcher

4. Jay Smith

5. Jay Wheelan

Womens Open:

1) Morgan Morris

2. Amber Olsen

3. Amelia Fazio

Pollywogs:

1. Grady Love

2. Asher Eastwood

3. Ian Honda

4. Preston Persichetti

5. Jake Fisher