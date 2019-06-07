The 2019 Eco Pro Series Kicks Off In NSB, Nicastro Wins Pro’s!

Story and photos by Tom Dugan:

The first of four highly anticipated events in the 2019 Eco Pro Surf Series was run at New Smyrna Beach on the south side of the Ponce de Leon Inlet where the waters from the Halifax river flow into the Atlantic creating great sandbars with the most consistent surf in Florida . This kick-off contest titled “Battle to Beach Week” hosted by former top ASP World Tour pro Shea Lopez was once again a huge success . Waves were in the 2 to 4 foot range with light winds, warm water, beautiful sunny skies, and good tides throughout the day.

There were some fresh, talented new faces in the competitors arena this year that made for some exciting match ups and hard fought heats. The most notable was Josh Nicastro in the Men’s Pro Division. Josh has been a standout surfer for years and put it all together on Saturday to take the win, followed by Corey Howell and Robbie McCormick rounding out the top three .

Last year’s Masters’ Pro Season Winner Kent Compayre from Cocoa Beach took his first win of the season and in the Junior Pro Brandon Kopec took the win along with first in the Boys U16. A big thank you goes out to all the sponsors and contest director Randy Nolan, along with Shea Lopez, for all the work in making it happen. The next event will be the Mission 22 Pro at Ponce Inlet September 29 & 30. All remaining 2019 Eco Pro competitions will have a $3k+ purse for the Men’s Pro Division and additional full purses in all Pro Divisions. Three of four events will count for the year end points standings to determine the year’s overall winner in each division.

The Eco Pro Surf Series is a professional surfing competition based throughout Florida created to promote Professional level surfers on the rise and Amateur level surfers seeking opportunity to increase their competitive experience. The Eco Pro also directly benefits charitable organizations involved in the surfing world that provide ocean-centric opportunities to children with special needs, ambassadors of coastal conservation, and celebrate the preservation of Florida’s rich surfing history. For more information and to register for upcoming contests in this series please go to http://ecoprosurf.org.