Sick-quence! Rob Mc Cormick Beach N’ Boards Backside Aerial Blast By Dugan

March 19, 2019 • Competition, East Coast Contests, WSL

Yeah, we run a lot of photos of this guy and here’s 13 more sequential reasons why. Robbie Mc Cormick going huge once again during pro competition at last weeks Ron Jon WSL QS 1000 rated Beach and Boards Fest where he scored his biggest comp result with a solid 3rd place finish to runner-up Steve Pitmann and winner Mattheus Navarro of Brazil. The Flagler Phenom now sit’s in 3’rd place in the overall North America QS rankings with fellow east coasters Noah Schweizer, Stevie Pittman and Evan Geiselman who are holding down the number one, two and four spots respectively. Stay tuned to www.easternsurf.com for exclusive coverage and bonus mega photo gallery by Tom Dugan. Sick-quence! by Tom Dugan – Mez –

 

