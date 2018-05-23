Shea Lopez’s Battle To The Beach Contest Report And Photo Gallery

Story, photo’s and captions by Tom Dugan

On Saturday May 12th Shea Lopez along with Inlet Events held The Battle To Beach Week Pro/AM at New Smyrna Beach. The first event of the Shea Lopez Surf Series with a second one for Daytona Beach Week 10K Pro/Am is scheduled for August 3rd thru the 5th.

Shea, who was a ten year top 16 competitor and U.S. Open champion, has been working to give back to the community with these events and the Daytona Beach Week 10K Pro/Am will feature Pro Men’s, Women’s, Longboard, Paddleboard, and a X-Grom division.

The Battle To Beach Week was held Saturday May 12th is now in the books and it was a great day for surfing. The skies were a bit overcast which kept the sunburns down and the waves were glassy all day in the two to four foot range with air temperature in the mid eighties. Seeing the groms fight it out in good surf is always fun to watch and fun is what it was all about for the Lopez surf series.

There were some young guns that really went up and over the call. Kepa Mendia’s first heat was with his Dad Peter, Shea’s brother Matty Lopez, and Pro Event Winner Daniel Glenn, but Kepa took them all down putting his own Dad OUT of the contest. Kepa’s air reverse sealed his win and was an immediate contender for Maneuver of the Event. Another farther/son matchup was David and Blake Speir. Blake put his Dad out too. Bad day for Pops but quite the chuckle for Shea putting the heats together. Again, it was all about having fun.

Women’s Pro Winner Zoe Benedetto was unstoppable on her way to first place. As always, her surfing was on point and once again paid off. Shea’s father Pete Lopez just picked up his new longboard that he shaped him so Shea entered him into the longboard division which to his surprise he won. The look on his face was priceless and he stated he hasn’t competed in years but the old “two to the beach” paid off for Pete.

The Men’s Pro was highly contested with pros Nils Schweizer, Cobie Gitner, Robbie McCormick, Asher Nolan, Corey Howell, Blake and David Speir, Kepa and Peter Mendia , Matt and Daniel Glenn, Matty Lopez, and Josh Nicastro. The Men’s Pro Final was the final heat of the day and was well surfed but a bit slow with the sets .

The lead went back and forth down to the last minute when eventual winner Daniel Glen grabbed a left runner and pumped down the line hitting a ramp, throwing a backside air reverse and landed it clean sealing the deal and getting the nod from all the judges plus $1000.00 big ones in cash and prizes. Everyone gathered, winners were announced, prizes handed out and the day came to an end at exactly 5:00 sharp. Check out the photos below and we’ll see everyone in Daytona. For more info check:SHEALOPEZSURFSERIES.COM

Battle To The Beach Pro / Am Results

Men’s Pro

1st Daniel Glenn

2nd Nils Schweitzer

3rd Josh Nicastro

4th Blake Speir

Women’s Pro

1st Zoey Benedetto

2nd Niyah Rosen

3rd Mya Sniadah

4th Amelia Fazio

X-Groms

1st Ethan Harbison

2nd Braden Kopec

3rd Zoey Benedetto

4th Logan Radd

Longboard

1st Pete Lopez

2nd Amelia Fazio

3rd Christian Oemke