The boys at Shoots Media just dropped the Eastern Surfing Associations Mid-Atlantic Regionals comp video re-cap filmed last week at the organizations second qualifying comp of three on the road to the September Championships. Next week is the Northeast Regional in Belmar, NJ May 18-20, with fun sized waves predicted! Go to www.surfesa.org for all the Northeast event details and look for full coverage tomorrow morning on www.easternsurf.com. – Mez –