Opening Men’s Round Underway at ISA World Surfing Games

Newcomer nations Afghanistan, Greece, Senegal, China inspire on the

fourth day of competition in Biarritz, France

Biarritz, France, May 23, 2017 – National flags and team camaraderie were on display on the fourth day of competition at the 2017 ISA World Surfing Games. The record-breaking 47 competing nations showcased the universality and growth of the sport of Surfing.

Newcomer nations such as, Afghanistan, Greece, Senegal and China, got their chance to show the world the great leaps of growth that their non-traditional Surfing nations have experienced in recent years, and especially since the inclusion of Surfing in the Olympic Games.

In a day of Men’s Open and Repechage Surfing, Afghanistan’s sole representative, Afridun Amu, took to the water in third heat of the day and made history as the first surfer to ever represent Afghanistan in an ISA World Championship.

“My participation here represents two things,” said Amu. “First, it’s fun. Surfing is my passion and I love being here. Secondly, I hope that I can be an ambassador of my country and show people the bright side of Afghanistan that is not portrayed in the news.”

Greece, Senegal, Chinese Taipei and China, all first-time competing nations, also proudly surfed for their countries, gaining the valuable experience of participating in a world championship.

“Greece is a new country to Surfing and we are making our best effort to improve,” said Christos Chatzis, the sole representative of Team Greece. “I almost had a heart attack going out in the water because the level of talent here is so high. My goal is to transfer the message of what is happening at this event to the younger guys in Greece and encourage them to compete next year. Overall, my experience in Biarritz has been like a dream!”

Team China also exemplified the universality of Surfing present at the event. Peter Townend, a former World Champion and coach of Team China, spoke about the progress being made in the development of this newly introduced sport in the country. “It’s incredible the countries that are represented at this year’s edition of the ISA World Surfing Games. I’ve surfed for my country, I’ve coached Team USA to Gold, and now I have entered a new phase and have become the first-ever official coach of China’s National Surfing Team. After inclusion in the Olympics, China’s National Olympic Committee was motivated to get behind the sport and has been supporting the athletes. We are taking baby steps, but we are making progress. Coming to this event is mostly a learning experience for my team. We can see where we stand against the best teams in the world and make an assessment on how we can improve ahead of Tokyo 2020.”

In addition to the inspiring performances from non-traditional Surfing nations, some of the top male surfers in the world also put on a spectacular display of high performance Surfing. In a day full of air reverses and progressive maneuvers, Mexico’s Dylan Southworth stood out from the field with the highest heat total of the day with 16.16 followed by Vicente Romero‘s (ESP) 14.67.