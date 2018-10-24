O’Neill E.C. Grom Tour Champs Report From Buxton + MEGA Photo Gallery!

Story by Jason Hoover:

The culmination of the sophomore season of the East Coast Grom Tour ( ECGT ) presented by O’Neill took place on the Outer Banks of North Carolina in pumping October conditions ranging in size from 5-8 feet. After nine qualifying stops along the east coast from Maryland to Florida, event founders Phil Jackson and Seth Broudy, with assistance from Brad Beach and Hatteras local Elwood Wescoat, pulled the trigger to run the championship at the historic “Wave Magnet” also known simply as the first groin at the Hatteras lighthouse. The event kicked off with Grom Tour competitor Camden Hoover singing the national anthem and, from the opening heat, it was obvious that both spectators and competitors were in for a show that would hit plenty of high notes during the two day tilt.

Highlights included an air and rail show put on display by Blayr Barton, Kanoa Wong, Stephen Muglia, and Reid Largin as they battled it out in the Shortboard Open final. ESA All-Star Barton took the win in Open, Boys’ 11-13, and Boys’ longboard, earning himself $1500 cash! Reid Largin snatched the Nixon Most Radical Maneuver award, and Kanoa surfed well all weekend, earning second place and a new AJW board in Boys’ 11-13 and a respectable 4th place in Open. Floridian Preston Persichetti edged out the other push and go finalists to claim first prize and $250 cash, which he immediately said would be spent on a new Ben “Mr. Nub TV” Gravy board.

Born and bred Buxton local Max Bigney put his rail game on display while his crew raucously cheered him on from high atop their front row, sandbox seats on the north dune and came away with $500 by winning the Boys’ 14-17 division. On the Girls’ side, another top ESA All-Star, Callie Summerlin surfed her way to a $1000 cash and wins in both shortboard and longboard. Noah Harrell took the top spot over Mako Musilinas and the other bodyboard finalists to secure the $250 prize, and Porter Hall was honored to win the Elijah Cox Stoked Grom award.

Other highlights included a guest MC appearance by longtime O’Neill team rider and brand ambassador Cory Lopez, brave longboarder’s kamakazie-like charging on massive set waves, beach football games and, in a contset highlight, the young “push and go” division competitors and their parents getting their first taste of some heavy Hatteras conditions. As the contest concluded, participants and their families met up at Real Watersports for the awards banquet, featuring incredible prize packs for the podium finalists including $500 cash for each first place contestant, and a brand new AJW surfboard provided by Sothis Glassing for second place!

A beaming Phil Jackson and Seth Broudy were very thankful for all of the sponsors and volunteers who chipped in throughout the year, and during the awards mentioned “I think we conquered exactly what we set out to do which was bring new kids into the activity that we love, while encouraging some of the best young talent the East Coast has to offer, the contest series has brought camaraderie and excitement back into a competitive format”!

Not to mention how totally cool it was to see a high level contest format back in Buxton and the fabled break at the Lighthouse, the perfect place for a culmination of one of the east coast’s fastest rising events.

With a third season confirmed and the addition of New Jersey to the schedule, the East Coast Grom Tour presented by O’neill continues to grow in popularity and in promoting a positive, family atmosphere while spreading the stoke along the East Coast! – Jason Hoover –

Buxton support crew cheering on local boy Max Bigney from their exclusive sand box seats up on the north dune. Photo: Mez

RESULTS:

Boys -Girls 10 & Under

1st – Evan Oblinger $500

2nd – William Deane – AJW Surfboard

3rd – Palladin Pelliccia

4th – Gage Jackson

Boys 11-13

1st – Blayr Barton $500

2nd – Kanoa Wong wins AJW Surfboard

3rd – Kai Westcoat

4th – Mako Musilunas

Boys 14-17

1st – Max Bigney $500

2nd – Max Egerton wins AJW Surfboard

3rd – Stephen Muglia

4th – Reid Largin

Girls 17 & Under

1st – Callie Summerlin $500

2nd – Chloe Weinert wins AJW Surfboard

3rd – Sunny Barton

4th – Camden Hoover

Girls Longboard

1st – Callie Summerlin $500

2nd – Camden Hoover wins AJW Surfboard

3rd – Lily Brooks

4th – Sunny Barton

Camden Hoover, 2nd Girls Longboard, singer of a pre-contest, knock-out version of our National Anthem and stand-in photog for story author, her dad Jason. Is there anything she does not do? Photo: Mez

Boys Longboard

1st – Blayr Barton $500

2nd – Scott Pieno AJW Surfboard

3rd – Bear Von Horn

4th – Mack Landry

Open Shortboard

1st – Blayr Barton $500

2nd _ Reid Largin wins AJW Surfboard

3rd – Stephen Muglia

4th – Kanoa Wong

Open Bodyboard

1st – Noah Harrell $250

2nd – Mako Musilunas

3rd – AJ Jackson

4th – Mack Landry

5th – Gage Jackson

Push & Go Super Groms

1st – Preston Persichetti $250

2nd – Brynn Johnson wins Womper

3rd– JB 2 Bayer

4th – Emery Oblinger

Elijah Cox Stoked Grom Award – Porter Hall

Nixon Most Radical Maneuver – Reid Largin