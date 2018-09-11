Luke Gordon Wins 2018 Belmar Pro: Stay Tuned For More Coverage This Week!

In rather crap-tacular conditions this past weekend the show went on as always for the Monster Energy / Belmar Pro brought to you by legendary New Jersey shop owner, Don Tarrant and Co. and his iconic, Eastern Lines Surfshop. This years total purse was $20,000 with South Carolinas Luke Gordon copping the coveted Fins Mens Pro championship belt and included standout talents like last years winner Rob Kelly, Micah Cantor, Chauncey Robinson, Randy Townsend and Lucas Rogers to name a few. In the meantime, enjoy this frontside three sequence of winner Luke Gordon photographed by top, longtime Jersey photog, Mike Vuocolo ( @mikesshoreshots on Instagram ) and stay tuned for the full story later this week at www.easternsurf.com!

Luke Gordon, winner of the 2018 Monster Energy / Eastern Lines Belmar Pro. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots