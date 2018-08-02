Jetty’s Coquina Jam Raises 15K for Womens Cancer

Jetty set their sights on Sunday, July 29th to run their 10th Annual Coquina (Co-key-na) Jam, and the weather/waves cooperated beautifully. Looking down from Long Beach Township’s brand new pavilion at the top of 68th Street in Brant Beach, beachgoers and fans couldn’t miss the colorful line of branded tents stemming from the judge’s scaffold. LBT, Long Beach Island’s largest of 6 municipalities, has led the way concerning amenities including restrooms, weekly concerts (and power) on the beach, a fleet of public works vehicles, Gators, new parks and more. The centrally located venue proved, for the second straight year, to be a great one, and attracted the event’s largest crowd in ten years.

Forty eight females ranging from age 10 to 65 filed onto the beach, registered and were in the water for the first heat at 9am to compete through Jetty’s bracket-style surf tournament. The usual $6-8K raised each year for David’s Dream & Believe Cancer Foundation was well exceeded in 2018, a function of sponsorship, good weather and Jetty’s overall growing popularity. “We’re telling our story to more and more people every day. Slowly, but surely, people are understanding that we are a lifestyle clothing company, but one that has a lot of layers including our events, screen printing (Jetty Ink) services and nonprofit arm. We basically stick to the motto that Doing Good is Good Marketing”, said Jetty CMO Cory Higgins.

Hackensack Meridian Health – Southern Ocean Medical Center was this year’s presenting sponsor, a major factor in this year’s total funds raised. Several representatives from the hospital attended and connected the dots – Jetty puts on the event, the hospital sponsors it allowing for growth, the funds go to DDBCF, those funds are quickly allocated to female patients, and those patients visit the much improved, local hospital. A slew of other businesses

from Red Bull to local restaurants and culture vendors contributed to a successful day.

Around 3pm Sunday, Face Down was finishing up their concert on the sand and the final heat was entering the water. Morgan Iglay, who captured her first win in 2017 defended her title partnering with Sammy Jo Alvarez. They were able to outscore the teams of Jamie Dewitt & Carly Coble, and first-timers Steph Mags & Mia Gallagher. “It’s all about celebrating female surfing and raising money for a great cause. I thought this one was our best to date and we’ll build on that momentum”, said Jetty CEO Jeremy DeFilippis.