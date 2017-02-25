Sunset Beach delivered great conditions for a spectacular finals day that saw dramatic action from start to finish and Champions crowned at Stop #1 of the 2017 APP World Tour. The day started out with anxiety for organizers as there was only small surf on offer at daybreak, with the next swell scheduled to arrive the following evening, too late for the contest to capitalize on with the closing of the waiting period the 24th. However, as the sun came up and athletes and organizers ramped up for the start of the quarterfinals, as if by cue, Sunset turned on and delivered what was a magical day of competition, propelling the performance from the last 16 Men and Last 4 Women to a whole new level. After 4 epic days of competition at this iconic North Shore wave, Maui’s Kai Lenny and Florida’s Izzi Gomez were able to secure victory at the 2017 Sunset Beach Pro and kick of their World Championship Tour season in style.

Izzi Gomez (Starboard) continues to hold the reins at the top of the Women’s ratings, a position that she has held now for the past 3 years, and a position that she seems unwilling to relinquish any time soon, despite her competitors best efforts. While the competition was certainly no walk in the park for Izzi (she had to go through the repechage to make it back into the Main Event and faced formidable competition in the Final), there is no doubt that the young Floridian’s surfing continues to develop at an astonishing rate. One thing is for sure, Izzi is still leading the charge, but right on her heels are some of the fiercest and most talented competitors imaginable, a fact that only further qualifies her incredible winning form.

Izzi’s older brother Giorgio Gomez has stepped up his game this year and is looking stronger, fitter and more prepared than ever to take on the best of the best on the APP World Tour. Sunset Beach is a tricky wave to surf on your backhand at the best of times, so to make it all the way through to the final and give the best natural footers in the world a run for their money on their own turf was an impressive achievement by the young Floridian talent. Like Bernd, Giorgio capitalized on a late flurry of waves in the final to leap frog Mo Freitas to secure 3rd place for the event, and with that, a great start to the 2017 season. There is no doubt that Giorgio’s fast paced critical surfing style will suit the beachbreaks of New York impeccably, so he will be a force to be reckoned with and a real contender as we progress through the 2017 season.

Check out the replay and highlights from today and indeed all 4 days of competition by going to www.appworldtour.com

