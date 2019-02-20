It’s ON Groms! O’Neill Cranks Up 2019 East Coast Grom Tour!

Photos, captions and story by Tom Dugan

The good folks at O’Neill Wetsuits and Clothing have once again brought their Grom Tour to the East Coast and it’s bigger and better than ever. The 2019 O’Neill East Coast Grom Tour ( OECGT ) consist of a series of 9 qualifying events with the first one just held over the past weekend in Indialantic, Florida ( see photos below story ) and the following one scheduled for Saturday, February 23rd in Jacksonville, FL. Other upcoming contests will go off in North and South Carolina, Virginia Beach, New Jersey and Maryland. The final stop for all qualifying groms will be the OECGT Championships in Buxton, NC. This grande finale culmination will be held on October 5’th and 6th at the infamous third groin “Wave Magnate” in the looming presence of the legendary Cape Hatteras lighthouse. The Grom Tour is touted as a great entry level program for young surfers that want to have fun, meet new friends, and win some cool prizes. Surfers have a chance to win cash at each event and $500.00 for the season, excluding bodyboard and push-in. Each event is $40.00 to enter per division and there are ten different divisions that can be entered. Boys and girls 10 and under, boys 11 – 13, boys 14 – 17, girls 17 and under, boys and girls open longboard, open shortboard, open bodyboard, and push-in. To have a chance to qualify for the big championship event at Buxton you must enter at least three contest prior to that. Go to www.eastcoastgromtour.com for all the rules, regulations and requirements to enter and for all the 2019 tour dates and to register for events of your choosing go to: EASTCOASTGROM.SURFSIGNUP.COM.