The East Coast picked up several titles at the NSSA National Interscholastic Championships, held this week at Salt Creek in Southern California. Corey Howell and Emily Ruppert, both of whom surf for the University on North Florida, won College Men’s and College Women’s, respectively.

Corey made history by becoming the only collegiate men’s surfer to take back-to-back College Men’s National titles in NSSA history, while Ruppert racked up her second College title., and UNF ended up tied with Cal Poly San Luis Obispo for 2nd-place in the overall team standings with 122 points, 17 points behind repeat champions Point Loma Nazarene University, who tallied 139 points.

Other Collegiate finalists included UNF’s Hunter Roland, who finished 4th in College Men’s, UCF’s Nikki Viesins, who finished 3rd in College Women’s, and UNCW’s John Holloway, who finished 5th in College Longboard. UNCW finished tied for 5th in the team standings while UCF finished 10th and FIT finished 13th.

In High School competition, Cocoa Beach finished 5th overall in High School Varsity and 8th overall in Junior Varsity. Caroline Marks won her 6th career NSSA National title with a victory in Varsity Women’s, while Rachel Presti took home her first National title in Junior Varsity Women’s.

Fellow Cocoa Beach standouts Chase Modelski finished 2nd in Varsity Men’s, while Ryan Conklin finished 3rd in Varsity Longboard. Manasquan finished 11th in the High School Varsity team standings and 5th in High School Junior Varsity, with John Valgenti claiming 2nd-place in High School Junior Varsity Longboard. Meanwhile, Melbourne finished 12th, Satellite finished 13th, and Rumson-Fair Haven finished 16th, with Melbourne’s Kenny Saundry notching a 5th-place result in Varsity Longboard.

In Middle School competition, Cocoa Beach finished 2nd to perennial champ Shorecliffs. Robbie Goodwin won Middle School Boys with Ryan Huckabee in 5th, while Coral Schuster finished 2nd in Middle School Girls, Logan Hofstetter finished 2nd in Middle School Longboard, and Sarah Stotz finished 6th in Middle School Girls. Congrats to all the East Coasters who charged at Interscholastic Nationals!

Tags: caroline marks, college, corey howell, emily ruppert, high school, interscholastic, middle school, nssa nationals, rachel presti, robbie goodwin, unf