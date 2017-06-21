Howell, Ruppert, Marks, Presti, and Goodwin Win NSSA Nationals Titles

June 21, 2017 • Competition

The East Coast picked up several titles at the NSSA National Interscholastic Championships, held this week at Salt Creek in Southern California. Corey Howell and Emily Ruppert, both of whom surf for the University on North Florida, won College Men’s and College Women’s, respectively.

Corey Howell after winning his College Men’s title, the first surfer in NSSA history to win that division two years in a row. Photo: Ian Bunch

Corey made history by becoming the only collegiate men’s surfer to take back-to-back College Men’s National titles in NSSA history, while Ruppert racked up her second College title., and UNF ended up tied with Cal Poly San Luis Obispo for 2nd-place in the overall team standings with 122 points, 17 points behind repeat champions Point Loma Nazarene University, who tallied 139 points.

Emily Ruppert enjoying her chair up the beach after winning her second career College title. Photo: Ian Bunch

Other Collegiate finalists included UNF’s Hunter Roland, who finished 4th in College Men’s, UCF’s Nikki Viesins, who finished 3rd in College Women’s, and UNCW’s John Holloway, who finished 5th in College Longboard. UNCW finished tied for 5th in the team standings while UCF finished 10th and FIT finished 13th.

UNF celebrates a 2nd-place overall team finish. Photo: Ian Bunch

In High School competition, Cocoa Beach finished 5th overall in High School Varsity and 8th overall in Junior Varsity. Caroline Marks won her 6th career NSSA National title with a victory in Varsity Women’s, while Rachel Presti took home her first National title in Junior Varsity Women’s.

Caroline Marks. Photo: Kurt Steinmetz

Caroline notched her 6th NSSA Nationals title with the High School Varsity Women’s win. Photo: NSSA

Rachel Presti won her first career Nationals title with a win in High School Junior Varsity Women’s. Photo: NSSA

Fellow Cocoa Beach standouts Chase Modelski finished 2nd in Varsity Men’s, while Ryan Conklin finished 3rd in Varsity Longboard. Manasquan finished 11th in the High School Varsity team standings and 5th in High School Junior Varsity, with John Valgenti claiming 2nd-place in High School Junior Varsity Longboard. Meanwhile, Melbourne finished 12th, Satellite finished 13th, and Rumson-Fair Haven finished 16th, with Melbourne’s Kenny Saundry notching a 5th-place result in Varsity Longboard.

Manasquan’s John Valgenti finished 2nd in High School Junior Varsity Longboard. Photo: Manasquan High Surf Team

In Middle School competition, Cocoa Beach finished 2nd to perennial champ Shorecliffs. Robbie Goodwin won Middle School Boys with Ryan Huckabee in 5th, while Coral Schuster finished 2nd in Middle School Girls, Logan Hofstetter finished 2nd in Middle School Longboard, and Sarah Stotz finished 6th in Middle School Girls. Congrats to all the East Coasters who charged at Interscholastic Nationals!

Robbie Goodwin propelled Cocoa Beach to a 2nd-place overall finish in Middle School with his Middle School Boys title. Photo: Fred Swegles/Orange County Register/SCNG

 

 

