Ponce Inlet, Fla. (March 10, 2018) – After two days of competition among the East Coast’s best surfing talent, USA Surfing announced the winners of its Toyota Prime Series Presented By Got Milk? event held this weekend at Florida’s Ponce Inlet and those earning Prime East Season Champion Titles. See results below. Despite the smaller conditions, several surfers produced big scores on two-to-three-foot wedgy peaks.

Highlights included a perfect 10 by Cocoa Beach’s William Hedleston, backed up by a 9.6 for the event’s highest heat total of 19.6. Zoe Benedetto scored a 9.93 and 9.3 in the first round and a 9 in day two’s semi-final. USA Surfing’s junior national team coach Brett Simpson said the impressive scores “were the result of big combination maneuvers with great flow and flair, which is toughest to pull off in small surf.”

The final stop of the Toyota USA Surfing Prime Series presented by Got Milk? took on extra excitement, as the cumulative points from the series determine which athletes qualify for junior national championships at Lower Trestles in California in June.

Qualification for USA Surfing Championships is based on athletes’ top two event points. The top 50 percent of competitors’ total points in each division will receive an invitation this week with a deadline to accept by the end of the month.

“The opportunity to surf in Championships at Lowers in four-person heats is something every athlete looks forward to,” USA Surfing CEO Greg Cruse said. “Not only is the wave one of the best in the nation, the results determine which surfers make USA Surfing’s junior national teams.”

*Please scroll down below bonus photo gallery for results of the 2018 USA Prime at Ponce…..

Results of the USA Surfing Prime regular season final event:

Girls U16

1st Ava McGowan, New Smyrna, Fla.

2nd Zoe Benedetto, Palm City, Fla.

3rd Sarah Abbott, Palm Beach, Fla.

4th Taylor Green, Milton, Fla.

Girls U18

1st Zoe Benedetto, Palm City, Fla.

2nd Ava McGowan, New Smyrna, Fla.

3rd Morgan Iglay, Manasquan, N.J.

4th Coral Schuster, Cocoa Beach, Fla

Boys U18

1st Tommy Coleman, Vero Beach, Fla.

2nd Blake Speir, Melbourne Beach, Fla.

3rd William Hedleston, Cocoa Beach, Fla.

4th Owen Moss, Wrightsville Beach, N.C.

Boys U16

1st William Hedleston, Cocoa Beach, Fla.

2nd Ryan Huckabee, Flagler Beach, Fla.

3rd Blayr Barton, Virginia Beach, Va.

4th Braeden Kopec, Flagler Beach, Fla.

Boys U14

1st Logan Radd, Satellite Beach, Fla.

2nd Kendrick Remahl, Carolina Beach, N.C.

3rd Seamus Carey, Linwood, N.J.

4th Ethan Harbinson, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.