Eco Pro Surf Series Event # 1 Results and Mega Bonus Photo Gallery!

The Masters Pro division was won by 2017 Eco Pro Masters defending champion, Kent Compayre, followed by Australian Ricky Grimsom 2nd, Jimmy Bloomenfeld 3rd and Dave Hoag 4th. Semi finalist were Shane Suefert, Bob Lindsey equal 5th and William Kimball, Stephan Nipple equal 7th. The Masters Pro division was the Eco Pro’s second largest Pro division behind Mens Pro while the multi-eqiupment afficianado Sam Duggan remains undefeated taking the Longboard Pro division for the 5th consecutive event.
Amateur divisions were also packed with some of the states top competitors competing at the Ponce event. Jimmy Blumenfeld was crowned Open Men’s Champion in stacked final followed by young upstart Logan Radd, Matt Dayton, Rick Mellon, Casey Coote and announcer Travis Ajay.
The Eco Pro Surf Series had a tremendous 2018 opener and the second stop at Paradise Beach, Future 6 Pro, isn’t losing any momentum. Some internal changes this year proved to be a solid move on behalf of the series as the Eco Pro is managed tightly by charity beneficiary, Future 6 Helping Hand (www.f6helpinghand.org). The 2018 staff includes Jim Tolliver, Donny Ottofaro, Jesse Robinson, Skye Robinson, Randy Nolan, William Kimball, Shea Lopez, Gordon Lawson, and Jeremy Saukel to name a few. State wide support for the entire series includes Huey Surf Charters, McCranels Orthodontics, Surf Taco, Caton Hosey Insurance, Blue Line Surf and Paddle, Crowd Control Surf Company, Groundswell Surf Shop, Catalyst, Sun Bum, Clever Surfboards, and Share The Stoke Foundation.
One thing that hasnt changed is the mission behind the series. The Eco Pro was created to promote professional level surfers on the rise and amateur surfers seeking opportunities to increase their competitive experience. Proceeds from each individual event directly benefits charitable organizations involved in the surfing world that provide impactful programs for chilfren in our communities, ambassadors of coastal conservation, and celebrate our State’s surfing preservation and rich surfing culture.
