Eco Pro Surf Series Event # 1 Results and Mega Bonus Photo Gallery!

The 2018 Eco Pro Surf Series opening event, C4CW Pro, was held September 29th at Ponce Inlet in chest to head high swell. Great conditions to open the season with a stacked field of competition in both Pro and Amateur divisions. Thousands of people were in attendance to witness ideal conditions for an east coast, professional surfing event. Aaron Cormican, Michael “Dunny” Dunphy & Daniel Glenn we’re looking unstoppable all day through the early rounds, quarter finals, semi finals as they headed inexorably into the finals. Micheal Dunphy nailed the victory in Mens Pro with a few rights in the 8.0 to 9.0 range. He was followed, in order, by Glenn, Cormican and Duggan to Mens Pro victors podium. Other standouts in the Men’s Pro division were young WQS competitors including Chase Modelski, Corey Howell equal 5th, Jesse Heilman, CT Taylor equal 7th and others like quarter finalist Shea Lopez, Coby Gitner, Tommy Grooms, Matthew Glenn, Wilfredo Deliz and Wiley Robinson. Other notables were high wave totals by Aaron Cormican with two perfect 10.0’s during preliminary heats.